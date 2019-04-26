Hi all
I am just new to Geekzone today, so it’s quite possible I have placed this feed in the wrong section.
We have solar and have been using the Iboost diverter made by Marlec UK. We encountered so many issues we decided to uninstall the unit.
We are now looking for alternative options in the way of diverters.
We have also been told that many other units that have been available on the NZ market are no longer being installed because of faults/ glitches.
We are currently looking at the Paladin diverter. We are really interested to hear about your experiences or any advice you could pass on.
We are interested to hear about other units also.
Thanks kindly