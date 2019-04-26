Hi,

It's hard to tell from the photograph, but the top of the manufacturer's cutout would have been fine. I usually just push a phillips head screwdriver between the tank and the insulation vertically from the top to make a pencil size cavity and put the probe there. But whatever you did obviously worked well, since 72C on a Winter's day is excellent.

See if you can get another notch UP on your tank thermostat to allow Paladin to top out at 73C rather than have the tank thermostat take control at the top. This will allow just a little more transfer and avoid the tank thermostat holding off until the water temp drops to probably 67C or so. Mind you with that 270L you are doing some serious transfer numbers anyway.

40C to 72C on a 270L is about 4.65kWh per 15C rise, so over 9kWh of avoided export per day even without natural loses and water use.

Yes the heat sink gets warm, but not so much as to make a measurable difference. At full noise there is about 40W of heat dissipation there, and it is just a cost of doing business when switching 3kW at 20ms. That is why Paladin uses a heat sink. Imagine what the temps are on a circuit board mounted TRIAC :) The whole, old school, cooling circuit is designed to run below 50C to remove any chance of heat stress and subsequent failure; not to mention making it safe to touch.

The next generation Paladin is considerably more sophisticated, and there is comms designed in to work on the local LAN. The whole thing around providing some form of external readout and control has been a nightmare frankly. Bluetooth is a mess and is very spotty particularly around all the pipes and wires where Paladin is usually mounted. So I went with the ESP32 and used that as a secondary processor / comms unit that talks to the main Paladin 'engine' on a hard serial link.

This has been great and it works very well without compromising the core Paladin performance. However getting a reliable Wifi signal in a lot of houses is difficult for the same reasons as above for BT.

The original idea was to mount the ESP32 on the daughter board above the main CPU, but although that works, it is not, frankly, thrilling. I am just testing another daughter board design that puts the ESP32 on a 4 wire electric string that puts the ESP outside the case with a better 'view' of the WiFi signal. This looks very promising and allows the user to see the tiny screen that is part of the ESP32 module, which allows diagnostics on the WiFi and such.

Yes, other units offer comms etc, but if it don't work reliably it is a nightmare and can compromise the main function of the diverter - and actually becomes worse than useless. I am confident that the external, secondary CPU/WiFi unit is the way to go since the main Paladin keeps working normally even if that ESP gets tied up on comms stuff.

My home unit, which acts as a real world beta test is running just about perfectly, and has been for nearly a year, so I am almost confident enough in the reliability and durability to release that upgrade quite soon. The graphics and display on a browser are not that fancy, but I am more concerned about function than form here, and am righteously paranoid about security and simplicity of use, so all the code and pages are internally generated without using external web calls. Indeed the whole thing can still be used without an Internet connection at all, using the ESP's internal access point. However the ESP does 'phone home' to my base server every midnight when connected fully to pick up any changes and can do over the air updates etc - so that is a huge plus.

My real problem at the moment is writing the documentation for the less IT orientated. This is taking longer than the code itself!! The issue is that the ESP has some seriously clever features for managing 24 hour water temp gradients, inverter charger schedules, grid stabilization features, give you accurate running costs and compare alternate electricity plans in real time, an AI engine that can do spot market arbitrage - make tea..... But with the limited memory available in the ESP, the API to control all this can be best described as terse. Not user hostile as such, but certainly not for new players. The documentation is not going to be 'War and Peace', but it will not be 'Noddy goes to the shops' either :)





The 3 way is just there to enable reversion to manual, thermostat controlled water heating to bypass Paladin should it fail. You are effectively just joining the two mains wires on the SSR together to provide continuous current to the element/thermostat as pre-Paladin. If all is working well, you don't need it.

Long term we need to get your unit upgraded, but there is no rush or practical benefit until I roll out the WiFi version. When that happens we will contact you and there are a couple of ways this can happen :

The fastest is that we will send you a new motherboard and CPU unit that is just a plug in replacement. It does require opening up the case - with the mains OFF !! Removing original motherboard and CPU unit and replacing that with the new parts. All the other connections are the same, plus there is another CT to clamp onto your PV input line - but not essential as this is info only on the screen. This a screwdriver, sharp knife and common sense job. There are no changes to the mains connections at all, just the 5v circuit.

Second best is that you send us your old unit and we will do all that for you.

Costings are still not finalized, but the aim is to do this at cost since our policy is not to make a profit on upgrades. The whole Paladin modular concept is rather like my Grandfathers axe.... $50-$100 will be my best guess. But as I said, diversion, performance wise there is no practical benefit. Paladin works so well, it is difficult to get measurable improvements.

More later...