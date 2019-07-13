

We’ve got the larger Philips model (XL) linked to earlier, and would recommend that.



Also bought my b-in-l’s family a no-brand model from 1day, which they apparently like.



We bought a s/h small Philips model off TM as a trial, to see if we’d like it and use it, before committing for the new and relatively expensive model, always with the intent of selling it on either way. Could be an option to look at, if you’re not sure if they’re for you, as this way there’s really little cost if you decide against it.



BTW, it was a thread many years ago here on GZ that introduced me to the idea of getting an air fryer, so perhaps look this up for more info. The key change since then is the deluge of cheaper models.