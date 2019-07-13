Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Batman

#252840 13-Jul-2019 16:28
Hi if anyone has bought any good or no good air fryers, please let me know.

 

I need to get a one that works well, and hopefully avoid the ones that don't work well.

 

Thanks




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2275902 13-Jul-2019 16:36
My brother got an InnoChef one which basically sits unused. I couldn't get over the plasticy smell which came along with using it. That may have faded over time, but it's not a device I can personally see much use for. Nor can he, apparently.

 

The expensive units I've seen at the Food Show seem to be of better quality. That said, I have a cheap InnoChef circulation cooker which I use almost daily, so cheap isn't necessarily bad. I'd just look for less pastic, although that's a problem with most things these days =/

MadEngineer
  #2275905 13-Jul-2019 16:44
Be sure to try pork belly cooked in one




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Mistenfuru
  #2275911 13-Jul-2019 17:01
I have a Phillips One ($350) and the cheap K-Mart Anko one ($79)

 

The Phillips one is 5+ years old now and still going strong, cooks much faster than the Anko one too!

 

Agree with the comment above: pork Belly (even if it's just for the crackle before or after a slower cook) is amazing!



Batman

  #2275913 13-Jul-2019 17:02
found this https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/home-appliances/philips/philips-airfryer-xxl-digital-black/350001/




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2275914 13-Jul-2019 17:03
MadEngineer: Be sure to try pork belly cooked in one

 

A $50 halogen cooker will do just as well for crispy pork.

tdgeek
  #2275963 13-Jul-2019 17:36
Can someone explain to me how these work and how they work well. Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

 

Pros and cons?

tdgeek
  #2275964 13-Jul-2019 17:39
The video tells me its like a Goerge Foreman grill. Cooks and drains the fat away



Batman

  #2275966 13-Jul-2019 17:40
Simulates an oven.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

tdgeek
  #2275968 13-Jul-2019 17:43
Batman: Simulates an oven.

 

Way too much deal mate!!!

 

I sorta gathered that! 

 

Is it faster?, meat has better texture?, tastier?, healthier?

 

What else can you cook apart from meat?

Batman

  #2276027 13-Jul-2019 18:20
That's the limit of my brain unfortunately.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

  #2276028 13-Jul-2019 18:21
tdgeek:

Batman: Simulates an oven.


Way too much deal mate!!!


I sorta gathered that! 


Is it faster?, meat has better texture?, tastier?, healthier?


What else can you cook apart from meat?



I thought the intention was to deep fry things without using any oil. But I could be wrong. I intend to make chips, nuggets, etc.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

tdgeek
  #2276034 13-Jul-2019 18:26
Batman:
tdgeek:

 

Batman: Simulates an oven.

 

Way too much deal mate!!!

 

I sorta gathered that! 

 

Is it faster?, meat has better texture?, tastier?, healthier?

 

What else can you cook apart from meat?

 



I thought the intention was to deep fry things without using any oil. But I could be wrong. I intend to make chips, nuggets, etc.

 

I did some research, you do use oil but not much, i.e. a tablespoon instead of many litres used to soak the food in, and allow it to absorb. Its better but not healthy. If you used no oil thats baking? 

Batman

  #2276040 13-Jul-2019 18:44
better but not healthy? hmm that defeats the purpose




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

clinty
  #2276046 13-Jul-2019 18:56
I have the cheap HN one - pick it up on special for $99. Has been going for 4 years, bought another to have as a spare about 6 months ago

I use it for chips, nuggets, pork chops, roast veges etc

It isn't a replacement for a deep fryer, but a good replacement for stuff you would normally do in an oven

It is basically an element with a fan above to make it a small convection oven

Clint

jonathan18
  #2276103 13-Jul-2019 22:15
We’ve got the larger Philips model (XL) linked to earlier, and would recommend that.

Also bought my b-in-l’s family a no-brand model from 1day, which they apparently like.

We bought a s/h small Philips model off TM as a trial, to see if we’d like it and use it, before committing for the new and relatively expensive model, always with the intent of selling it on either way. Could be an option to look at, if you’re not sure if they’re for you, as this way there’s really little cost if you decide against it.

BTW, it was a thread many years ago here on GZ that introduced me to the idea of getting an air fryer, so perhaps look this up for more info. The key change since then is the deluge of cheaper models.

