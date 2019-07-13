Hi if anyone has bought any good or no good air fryers, please let me know.
I need to get a one that works well, and hopefully avoid the ones that don't work well.
Thanks
My brother got an InnoChef one which basically sits unused. I couldn't get over the plasticy smell which came along with using it. That may have faded over time, but it's not a device I can personally see much use for. Nor can he, apparently.
The expensive units I've seen at the Food Show seem to be of better quality. That said, I have a cheap InnoChef circulation cooker which I use almost daily, so cheap isn't necessarily bad. I'd just look for less pastic, although that's a problem with most things these days =/
I have a Phillips One ($350) and the cheap K-Mart Anko one ($79)
The Phillips one is 5+ years old now and still going strong, cooks much faster than the Anko one too!
Agree with the comment above: pork Belly (even if it's just for the crackle before or after a slower cook) is amazing!
found this https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/home-appliances/philips/philips-airfryer-xxl-digital-black/350001/
MadEngineer: Be sure to try pork belly cooked in one
A $50 halogen cooker will do just as well for crispy pork.
Can someone explain to me how these work and how they work well. Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home
Pros and cons?
The video tells me its like a Goerge Foreman grill. Cooks and drains the fat away
Batman: Simulates an oven.
Way too much deal mate!!!
I sorta gathered that!
Is it faster?, meat has better texture?, tastier?, healthier?
What else can you cook apart from meat?
I thought the intention was to deep fry things without using any oil. But I could be wrong. I intend to make chips, nuggets, etc.
I did some research, you do use oil but not much, i.e. a tablespoon instead of many litres used to soak the food in, and allow it to absorb. Its better but not healthy. If you used no oil thats baking?
better but not healthy? hmm that defeats the purpose
