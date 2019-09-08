Hi People,

I had an issue with some wiring in our alarm system. It is an Arrowhead Elite Elite S Lite V908.12b.

So to check the wiring issue I opened up the control box to look at how the relay had been wired, as our garage door wasn't opening from the remote.

Anyway when I opened the box the the alarm went off, tamper, which I shut up with the remote. Anyway wiring fixed, we can finally open and shut our garage door with the remote (5 years since install, but the installer never bothered to explain the garage door could be opened with the remote - probably because it wasn't working).

Unfortunately I now have a steady Red Trouble indication on the keypad with TMPA coming up on the keypad. I think this means the alarm has been reset but the fault remains. Now I don't think the fault actually remains because the tamper reed switch is back in the correct position when I put the cover back on the box. If I remove the cover again then the alarm sounds, so I am sure it works.

But I can't reset the alarm. This in turn has disabled our alarm system, can't set from the keypad or remote fob. I'm not even sure if the smoke detectors would currently trigger the alarm???

Any ideas how to reset the tamper alarm? I don't seem to have a valid installer code despite insisting on being given it when the system was installed. The installer was poor so I don't ever want to see them again.

Help! And Thanks.