Arrowhead Alarm System - Tamper Reset
NickWhite

#255960 8-Sep-2019 18:52
Hi People,

 

I had an issue with some wiring in our alarm system.  It is an Arrowhead Elite Elite S Lite V908.12b.

 

So to check the wiring issue I opened up the control box to look at how the relay had been wired, as our garage door wasn't opening from the remote.

 

Anyway when I opened the box the the alarm went off, tamper, which I shut up with the remote.  Anyway wiring fixed, we can finally open and shut our garage door with the remote (5 years since install, but the installer never bothered to explain the garage door could be opened with the remote - probably because it wasn't working).

 

Unfortunately I now have a steady Red Trouble indication on the keypad with TMPA coming up on the keypad.  I think this means the alarm has been reset but the fault remains.  Now I don't think the fault actually remains because the tamper reed switch is back in the correct position when I put the cover back on the box.  If I remove the cover again then the alarm sounds, so I am sure it works.

 

But I can't reset the alarm.  This in turn has disabled our alarm system, can't set from the keypad or remote fob.  I'm not even sure if the smoke detectors would currently trigger the alarm???

 

Any ideas how to reset the tamper alarm?  I don't seem to have a valid installer code despite insisting on being given it when the system was installed.  The installer was poor so I don't ever want to see them again.  

 

Help!  And Thanks.

gregmcc
  #2313213 8-Sep-2019 20:30
I would say the switch isn't sitting right or one of the wires have become disconnected as from memory the tamper light goes out once the cover is back on.

 

 

NickWhite

  #2313278 8-Sep-2019 21:57
Thanks, I will check that out.  However if that was the case then putting the cover back on and later taking it off again shouldn't re-trigger the tamper audible alarm?

NickWhite

  #2319465 17-Sep-2019 20:38
OK, so the person at Arrowhead (Kiwi business so awesome) was super helpful and we worked through a few things.

 

The tamper wasn't faulty.  But it even though I could hold it in so it was no longer set it wouldn't reset off the keypad.  At this point I suspected I had an alarm that needed the installer code to reset.  I disconnected the AC and battery then powered it up by connecting the AC first and then the battery,  The good part the tamper had reset on power up, the bad part I now had a BATT alarm rendering my alarm un-settable as it too wouldn't reset with my code.

 

So hold in the tamper, disconnect the AC and battery to power down, connect the battery first and then the mains and yes both alarms reset on power up.

 

Now the slight issue here is somehow I have to get the cover back on while holding the tamper switch in.  I think I can do this but it will be fun.

 

Bottom line - a crappy installer can configure alarms that only they can reset using their installer code.  Awesome so that means they can take money off you for a callout when your battery dies in 5 or 6 years.  

 

If you power down and up like above you can get round this.  If you are lucky you may be able to reset the unit and reprogram it with your own installer code.  But that would be a faff and it's likely if your installer has set alarms you can't reset they will also have configured the system so you can't default it and reprogram.  At that point you could buy a new board for possibly not too much.



rosh
  #2324641 25-Sep-2019 15:47
i removed the tamper from our panel box and installed in the cam lock, like 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/xcel-lock-cam-22mm-silver_p00161680

 

yeah this does mean if u lost the key then u r stuffed, but it does come with 3 keys.

 

 

mentalinc
  #3024960 20-Jan-2023 20:57
Hey

 

I'm having a similar issue where this alarm (Arrowhead Elite Elite S Lite V908.12b) will start going off and indicate "panel tamper" on the panel.

 

Entering code disables the alarm.

 

Turning on light switches can cause the issue.

 

Any ideas on the cause? I'll call arrowhead on Monday once they open again.




gregmcc
  #3024963 20-Jan-2023 21:13
mentalinc:

 

Hey

 

I'm having a similar issue where this alarm (Arrowhead Elite Elite S Lite V908.12b) will start going off and indicate "panel tamper" on the panel.

 

Entering code disables the alarm.

 

Turning on light switches can cause the issue.

 

Any ideas on the cause? I'll call arrowhead on Monday once they open again.

 

 

Have any wireless sensors?, I suspect the momentary arc as the light switch turns off give off enough RF to cause the sensor signal to scramble

