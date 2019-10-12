Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Condenser vs heat pump dryer?
Batman

Mad Scientist
29711 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#258611 12-Oct-2019 19:53
Send private message quote this post

Hi so we are after a dryer - but are presented with 2 options - condenser and heat pump.

 

Which one is better?

 

Thanks

 1 | 2 | 3
nakedmolerat
4625 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2336057 12-Oct-2019 19:58
Send private message quote this post

Heat Pump. My vote is for AEG.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Linux
11287 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2336081 12-Oct-2019 20:13
Send private message quote this post

Heat pump but you quite a bit more

timmmay
20474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2336093 12-Oct-2019 20:23
Send private message quote this post

There was a huge thread recently on driers. I can't spot it but someone else might point you at it.

 

Heat pump is more efficient but more expensive, so if you do a lot of laundry they might be worthwhile - check the weight if you're considering wall mounting. Condenser is fine, but I think mainly used if you can't vent them, I think they're slower than other types.

 

A standard vented clothes drier is probably cheapest across its life if you do moderate amounts of drying, as they're cheaper to buy. If you use Electric Kiwi's hour of power to run your drier like we mostly do they cost little to run.



dfnt
1508 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2336105 12-Oct-2019 20:32
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

There was a huge thread recently on driers. I can't spot it but someone else might point you at it.


Heat pump you need an outdoor unit, and if they last and you do a lot of washing they might save you money. Not sure if they need a ducted vent. Condenser is fine, but I think mainly used if you can't vent them, I think they're slower than other types.


A standard vented clothes drier is probably cheapest across its life if you do moderate amounts of drying, as they're cheaper to buy. If you use Electric Kiwi's hour of power to run your drier like we mostly do they cost little to run.



You definitely don’t need an outdoor unit for a heart pump drier

Gordy7
1900 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2336113 12-Oct-2019 20:59
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

Hi so we are after a dryer - but are presented with 2 options - condenser and heat pump.

 

 

I am curious about the two types of drier under discussion....

 

My plain old heated drier would probably use much more energy to dry clothes than a heat pump type.

 

Maybe time for me to upgrade!

 

I am guessing that both types of modern drier use a heat pump?

 

A heating drier would expel moist air and would have to be vented?

 

A condensing drier would remove water and require draining? Maybe there is a heating by-product that can be used for house heating.

 

Much the same amount of energy used to dry the clothes with heat pump - heating or condensing drier?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7
1900 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2336115 12-Oct-2019 21:03
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

A standard vented clothes drier is probably cheapest across its life if you do moderate amounts of drying, as they're cheaper to buy. If you use Electric Kiwi's hour of power to run your drier like we mostly do they cost little to run.

 

 

Good point... might change my power plan and the way I use my old heating drier...

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

timmmay
20474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2336116 12-Oct-2019 21:07
Send private message quote this post

dfnt: You definitely don’t need an outdoor unit for a heart pump drier

 

Oh, ok. I assumed they were like regular heat pumps, but a bit of reading suggests they're designed a bit differently. Not as efficient as a heat pump, but more efficient than most clothes driers.



billgates
4705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2336117 12-Oct-2019 21:08
Send private message quote this post

Heatpump dryer is way more energy efficient. Miele.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

mentalinc
3190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2361178 26-Nov-2019 21:35
Send private message quote this post

Can anyone recommend a heatpump model they have had luck with (or one they had issues with to avoid?

 

Consumer list the Miele, but AEG isn't included at all...

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Bung
6391 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2361201 26-Nov-2019 22:32
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

There was a huge thread recently on driers. I can't spot it but someone else might point you at it.


Heat pump is more efficient but more expensive, so if you do a lot of laundry they might be worthwhile - check the weight if you're considering wall mounting. Condenser is fine, but I think mainly used if you can't vent them, I think they're slower than other types.


A standard vented clothes drier is probably cheapest across its life if you do moderate amounts of drying, as they're cheaper to buy. If you use Electric Kiwi's hour of power to run your drier like we mostly do they cost little to run.



The Consumer report on dryers supports the above. Over 10 years dryers still need to be used 549 times a year for heatpump models to become cheaper than a vented model based on the higher initial cost.

If your washing machine doesn't have a high speed spin you can get stand alone spinners that do 2800rpm.

reven
3737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2361224 27-Nov-2019 00:23
Send private message quote this post

just dont get a samsung heatpump dryer, mine is absolute rubbish.  towels never fully dry and we have to use the traditional dryer on them.  its fine with clothes though.

CokemonZ
1044 posts

Uber Geek


  #2361332 27-Nov-2019 08:57
Send private message quote this post

I purchased a hoover heatpump dryer. We have a large family (2 adults, 4 kids) so it pays off for us. It goes all winter and a couple of times a week in summer.

 

Recommend heatpump dryer in this scenario.

 

It was ~2 - 3x the price of a vented dryer, twice the price of a condensor but much cheaper to run. Occasional use just go for vented if you can. Much less to go wrong, and you'll never get payback on a heatpump one. Even condensor ones are less efficient than vented, your only benifit is not having to poke a hole through the wall.

 

After a recent positive experience at tradedepot - both pricing and product - next time I'd look at what they have: https://www.tradedepot.co.nz/dryer-crown-heatpump-7kg . I paid almost twice the price for my heatpump dryer and the specs seem to be the same.

Quinny
882 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2361582 27-Nov-2019 15:18
Send private message quote this post

nakedmolerat: Heat Pump. My vote is for AEG.

 

 

 

Just brought a week ago. Comes with 5 years warranty and he opened it up and its whats they use in-store for cloths and rags. Picking up later this week. 

herbthedragon
45 posts

Geek


  #2361645 27-Nov-2019 15:53
Send private message quote this post

We have a 7kg Beko Heat Pump Dryer. It takes a lot longer than our previous vented dryer to dry a load and sometimes the items are still damp when the sensor turns it off.  Maybe the more expensive brands do a better job. 

pipe60
127 posts

Master Geek


  #2362398 28-Nov-2019 19:12
Send private message quote this post

Have a AEG heat pump dryer for near 5 years all our washing goes thru it, Been away once under warrenty for a noisy bearing.

 

Would buy another AEG if we replaced it.

