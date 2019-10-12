Hi so we are after a dryer - but are presented with 2 options - condenser and heat pump.
Which one is better?
Thanks
There was a huge thread recently on driers. I can't spot it but someone else might point you at it.
Heat pump is more efficient but more expensive, so if you do a lot of laundry they might be worthwhile - check the weight if you're considering wall mounting. Condenser is fine, but I think mainly used if you can't vent them, I think they're slower than other types.
A standard vented clothes drier is probably cheapest across its life if you do moderate amounts of drying, as they're cheaper to buy. If you use Electric Kiwi's hour of power to run your drier like we mostly do they cost little to run.
timmmay:
There was a huge thread recently on driers. I can't spot it but someone else might point you at it.
Heat pump you need an outdoor unit, and if they last and you do a lot of washing they might save you money. Not sure if they need a ducted vent. Condenser is fine, but I think mainly used if you can't vent them, I think they're slower than other types.
A standard vented clothes drier is probably cheapest across its life if you do moderate amounts of drying, as they're cheaper to buy. If you use Electric Kiwi's hour of power to run your drier like we mostly do they cost little to run.
Batman:
Hi so we are after a dryer - but are presented with 2 options - condenser and heat pump.
I am curious about the two types of drier under discussion....
My plain old heated drier would probably use much more energy to dry clothes than a heat pump type.
Maybe time for me to upgrade!
I am guessing that both types of modern drier use a heat pump?
A heating drier would expel moist air and would have to be vented?
A condensing drier would remove water and require draining? Maybe there is a heating by-product that can be used for house heating.
Much the same amount of energy used to dry the clothes with heat pump - heating or condensing drier?
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
timmmay:
A standard vented clothes drier is probably cheapest across its life if you do moderate amounts of drying, as they're cheaper to buy. If you use Electric Kiwi's hour of power to run your drier like we mostly do they cost little to run.
Good point... might change my power plan and the way I use my old heating drier...
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
dfnt: You definitely don’t need an outdoor unit for a heart pump drier
Oh, ok. I assumed they were like regular heat pumps, but a bit of reading suggests they're designed a bit differently. Not as efficient as a heat pump, but more efficient than most clothes driers.
Consumer list the Miele, but AEG isn't included at all...
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
timmmay:
There was a huge thread recently on driers. I can't spot it but someone else might point you at it.
Heat pump is more efficient but more expensive, so if you do a lot of laundry they might be worthwhile - check the weight if you're considering wall mounting. Condenser is fine, but I think mainly used if you can't vent them, I think they're slower than other types.
A standard vented clothes drier is probably cheapest across its life if you do moderate amounts of drying, as they're cheaper to buy. If you use Electric Kiwi's hour of power to run your drier like we mostly do they cost little to run.
just dont get a samsung heatpump dryer, mine is absolute rubbish. towels never fully dry and we have to use the traditional dryer on them. its fine with clothes though.
I purchased a hoover heatpump dryer. We have a large family (2 adults, 4 kids) so it pays off for us. It goes all winter and a couple of times a week in summer.
Recommend heatpump dryer in this scenario.
It was ~2 - 3x the price of a vented dryer, twice the price of a condensor but much cheaper to run. Occasional use just go for vented if you can. Much less to go wrong, and you'll never get payback on a heatpump one. Even condensor ones are less efficient than vented, your only benifit is not having to poke a hole through the wall.
After a recent positive experience at tradedepot - both pricing and product - next time I'd look at what they have: https://www.tradedepot.co.nz/dryer-crown-heatpump-7kg . I paid almost twice the price for my heatpump dryer and the specs seem to be the same.
nakedmolerat: Heat Pump. My vote is for AEG.
Just brought a week ago. Comes with 5 years warranty and he opened it up and its whats they use in-store for cloths and rags. Picking up later this week.
We have a 7kg Beko Heat Pump Dryer. It takes a lot longer than our previous vented dryer to dry a load and sometimes the items are still damp when the sensor turns it off. Maybe the more expensive brands do a better job.
Have a AEG heat pump dryer for near 5 years all our washing goes thru it, Been away once under warrenty for a noisy bearing.
Would buy another AEG if we replaced it.