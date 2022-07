Hi

I think the ones on the left are a variety of ' devil's ivy' . I have a few and they are very easy to grow and hardy. I have one in a glass jar with some water crystals

I think the plants are not getting enough water. I would use some rain crystals if you get the chance to repot your plants. This means that they do not

dry out so quickly. Works very well in hanging baskets that I have outside.

I water my houseplants once a week. Some maybe 5 days a week in summer

I also have water detector sticks on 2 pots that are handy but do not rely too much on these. I push my finger into the soil and feel dampness (come on guys! lets NOT go there!) I skip the watering though the

indicator may say it needs watering. https://www.kiwicare.co.nz/product/houseplant-watering-indicator/

For potted plants in decorative containers, I take them to the kitchen sink and run them under the tap until water drains off completely then return to the container.

This method is suitable if there are no air gaps in the soil and root system. To get rid of these air pockets, I dunk the plant in a bucket of water and let the air bubbles escape.

Leave it for about 10 minutes until no bubbles are observed escaping then return them back to the container.

I think the the ferns do not like the sun and I have killed one. Maybe your ferns need a shady spot with dappled sunlight.

Use a liquid fertiliser maybe once a month during summer and barely none in winter.

cheers