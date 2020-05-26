Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMounting a heater - what is a "heat resistant wall" acording to AS/NZS
timmmay

20393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#271778 26-May-2020 19:37
Send private message quote this post

I purchased a Goldaire heater to mount on the wall of our laundry. The wall is gib with paint.

 

The instructions say "wall mounted heaters are only to be mounted on heat resistant walls that comply with current AS/NZD specifications & building regulations".

 

Questions

 

     

  1. How do I know if I have a heat resistant wall? I found that specification but it costs about $90 to buy.
  2. Ignoring standards for a minute, is it generally considered safe to mount a 1000W heater to a painted gib wall? I left the heater on high for an hour, the struts that attach to the wall didn't even get warm. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Handle9
11122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2492144 26-May-2020 19:52
Send private message quote this post

You don't know if you have a heat resistant wall as I don't think anything like this exists in the building code. It's just normal BS.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
snnet
1410 posts

Uber Geek


  #2492204 26-May-2020 20:00
Send private message quote this post

James Hardie Villaboard is considered heat resistant in installations, but the instances I've seen it used (burn off heaters for solar installs) it hasn't been painted so whether that affects the rating I'm not sure

SomeoneSomewhere
1743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2492212 26-May-2020 20:17
Send private message quote this post

What standard number? I can't find anything relevant in 3000; there's stuff about saunas and downlights though.



Handle9
11122 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2492217 26-May-2020 20:23
Send private message quote this post

SomeoneSomewhere:

What standard number? I can't find anything relevant in 3000; there's stuff about saunas and downlights though.



There isn't a standard quotes - it's just manufacturers posterior covering

timmmay

20393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2492220 26-May-2020 20:30
Send private message quote this post

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

What standard number? I can't find anything relevant in 3000; there's stuff about saunas and downlights though.

 

 

It doesn't specify a standard number. I Googled and found

 

AS/NZS 1905.1:1997
Components for the protection of openings in fire-resistant walls - Fire-resistant doorsets

timmmay

20393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2492224 26-May-2020 20:35
Send private message quote this post

My neighbor is an electrician, he says they're fine on gib walls in their mounting brackets.

snnet
1410 posts

Uber Geek


  #2492225 26-May-2020 20:37
Send private message quote this post

They generally are, yes

 

One of the brands - I don't recall if it was CDB Goldair or not - had a spate of wall heaters catching fire. The instructions are probably for wiggle room.

 

Edit: Yes it was Goldair (in 2018) - but panel heaters (I had thought it was bathroom fan heaters)

 

https://www.morefm.co.nz/home/trending/2018/08/kiwi-mum-warns-of-the-dangers-of-wall-heaters-after-her-daughter.html

 

 



SomeoneSomewhere
1743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2492227 26-May-2020 20:42
Send private message quote this post

"Fire resistant walls" is talking about firewalls; I.e. if a fire starts on one side, it takes a certain time to burn through the wall.

 

 

 

Heat resistant is probably more concerned with pyrolysis.

timmmay

20393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2492285 26-May-2020 21:17
Send private message quote this post

Having tried it out, it's nowhere near as effective as a fan heater, as expected. We moved all the appliances around, so I might end up putting the heat in a bedroom, on casters in my bedroom for a while, then mounted on the wall of my toddlers room. That's not great that about the recalled models, maybe I better register it in case it's recalled... but there's no registration on their website :(

Bung
6337 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2492316 26-May-2020 21:54
Send private message quote this post

snnet:

They generally are, yes


One of the brands - I don't recall if it was CDB Goldair or not - had a spate of wall heaters catching fire. The instructions are probably for wiggle room.


Edit: Yes it was Goldair (in 2018) - but panel heaters (I had thought it was bathroom fan heaters)


https://www.morefm.co.nz/home/trending/2018/08/kiwi-mum-warns-of-the-dangers-of-wall-heaters-after-her-daughter.html


 



The Goldair bathroom fan heater recall was in 2014. Models 3108 & 3109

goweed
16 posts

Geek


  #3369911 2-May-2025 13:21
Send private message quote this post

I had the same query as the OP. I just bought a Goldair model GBH550. On the Goldair website I found this so it seems standard Gib is all good.

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright