There used to be wool based underlay product. I put it in my first house in Blenheim in carpeted areas (when re-carpeting) noticed a massive difference

Where I had tiles and lino, replaced with cork tiling with foam underlay, cork insulates very well and can be sealed with polyurethane. It dents under dining tables etc would be my only criticism

That was all over 10 years ago, property is a rental now and it's all still OK.