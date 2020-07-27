For a while now I've been enjoying some great Youtube channels about retro computing - Retro Recipes, 8 Bit Guy, Retro Man Cave, etc - particularly stuff about Commodore and Amiga. My first proper computer was an Amiga 500, and it has a lot of meaning and importance for me. While I don't have my original A500 (or the A600 that I replaced it with), I did purchase an old A500 from Cash Converters about 15 years ago. I used it briefly but it's been in storage for most of that time. That's largely because I don't have a lot of time to play games any more, or because I don't really have the space to keep it out where it can be used (especially with an old 1084s monitor. But watching the retro computing channels on Youtube has inspired me to do something to preserve this computer, especially as it seems to be getting harder to find one in good working order. I saw an A500 on Trademe (admittedly in great condition) for about $600. Mine isn't anything like that tidy, but still it would be a shame if it died altogether.

From what I've learned watching videos, a key restoration/preservation technique is replacing the capacitors on the motherboard (re-capping) to avoid damage from leaky capacitors (along with the Varta battery). I haven't yet opened up my Amiga to see what condition it's in (I also haven't powered it up for about 5 years so I don't even know if it still works), but I'm considering a re-capping procedure as a first step to preserve it's life. If that goes well, I could look at retrobrighting to wind back the years, and could even look at some upgrades (maybe something like the Vampire), though I'd be happy enough just to know that it's still in working order.

Has anyone here undertaken a re-capping on an Amiga, who would be happy to be a guide/mentor? I have no idea what sort of cost it would involve - my skills with a soldering iron are fairly rudimentary, but I'd prefer to do it myself rather than pay someone to do it, if there are some clear instructions to follow. From what I can see online it looks like it's mostly a question of patience and having the right tools.