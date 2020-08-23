So, apparently our Robinhood Supertub taps/washers etc are beyond repair according to our plumber and he strongly recommends replacing the entire thing.

I have had a passing glance over a couple of the options at various sites and none of them have the 4 taps we currently have. Two for the Washing Machine and two for the Sink.

Having a look on Robinhoods website they do spares for quite old units. Unsure if it's worth repairing a 15 year old Laundry tub or buying a new one. One of the super annoying things about our current tub is the mechanism for the cupboard underneath. It's child proof but neither of our kids are at risk of opening it and drinking anything in there, however, I am unsure, is it a legal requirement to have child proof locks on it? The new ones seem to have a much preferred magnetic closing mechanism. We want to be sure that in the extremely rare case younger kids visit, they are safe..

Thoughts?