FineWine: ...

We are currently in the process of reviewing quotes for a domestic solar power system. (with no battery power bank)

Location - Tauranga with good Nth and Nth West facing roofs angles and slopes.

Power Supplier - TrustPower currently using an intelliHUB controller. We will also be utilising their Solar Buddies program.

Solar Company quotes - Harrisons vs SkySolar (did not hear back from anyone else)

We have nearly decided on the following: (Both the companies have provided quotes for the same panels and inverters)

Solar Panel - REC N-Peak 325w x 12 = 3.9kW (25yr output and 25yr product build warranty)

Inverter system - Fronius Primo 4.0kW (10yr service & product warranty)

Estimated calculations - by both companies and our ourselves:

Current Import Energy Rate: 33.43cents per kWh

Estimated System Size - 3.0 - 4.0Kw (12 panels)

Estimated Output per year - 4300 - 4400 Kwh

Estimated dollars generated per year - $1700 - $1800

Estimated ROI - 6.4 years

Where we are having decision difficulty is the Energy management system:

eddi EcoSmart Energy Diverter vs PowerGenius

Any opinions and help in this area would be very much appreciated.

Cheers 🍷

Edit to reflect current cost