Two electricians have quoted for a switchboard replacement for us. Just want to check up on the quality of Vynco gear. Any opinions? Second electrician hasn't specified brand.

Quote includes:

40 Way Vynco Flush Distribution Board

Vynco RCCB's / MCB's

Just want to make sure it's quality that will last. Any opinions on quality vs PDL?

Our current switchboard is extremely old, a board made of asbestos with holes drilled for things to be mounted, and is quite large partly because it has a few timers and such on it already. I suspect they may be trying to find a large board to fill the gap as much as practical.

Tagging people who have mentioned them before... @rickw @sparkz25 @Disrespective