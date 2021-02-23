Hi all



I need to vent somewhere before I burst (sorry folks!!).



So, embarking on house build. Going passive house thinking I may get a descent build BUT....



It turns out I think I now know why NZ has such sub standard housing stock! All the building materials seem to come straight out of the 80ies or 90ies.



No idea what rock/mineral wool is, never mind any clue why you'd use it. No proper PEX piping system (i.e. Uponor PEX), nothing equating to ZIP exterior sheeting, I'll just keep it short and say mains power design -nuff said-, never mind those laughable double glazed windows with solid aluminium frames. And the the worst is the the so called SMEs haven't got a clue.



I've talked to architects/building companies that have no clue what thermal bridges are (or play dumb for whatever reason), that say a 90mm wall is something good or that building to NZ building code is just fine (sorry, NZ building code is MINIMUM requirement!!!!).



Under those circumstances no wonder there is no hope in sight for NZ housing. (Also dawning on me why the Transmission gully maybe isn't completed yet!!)



I have removed the copious amounts of expertises in the above. Add them freely to get a gist of how seething I am at the moment. (And this is not directed at a specific person or company but an industry).



Oliver



