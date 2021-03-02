I discounted Home Assistant for a long time because the only way to make stuff happen was by building the YAML templates, and coding automations manually. I tired it again about a month ago, and now it is a whole lot more mature and, so far, the only actual "code" (not actual code, but just YAML) I've had to write is for some home made sensor modules.

But initially, I had Hass.io deployed on a VM, and all my Shelly modules linked up and working on a dashboard in about an hour - it was reeeeeealy simple.

I linked the installation page and and integrations in my post above which tell you pretty much everything you need to know.

You'll only want Node-RED if you want to do some automations, and not have to actually code them yourself (i.e. "when the TV is on, govern the fan speed down on the heat pump"). Node-RED is an insanely powerful "automation platform" (for want of a better term) that can hook in to literally any API, service, device, etc, and get them all talking to each other - all within in a super simple graphical flow chart interface. Home Assistant has made it even easier to integrate with Node-RED by installing it as an add-on and just running it as a service within the HA server as well as embedding the node-red interface within the HA config dashboard.

At the end of the day, if you want four hardware vendors (especially the heat pump crowd...) to all talk to each other, there is going to be a small amount of work involved. But I would suggest that someone moderately competent with software/servers/networks will get HA going really quick these days.