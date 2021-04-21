I need to give me house a bit of a wash. It's painted weatherboards with the paint in good condition as paint is only a year old, single story but a bit taller than average. I have a house washing brush but it's too labor intensive to do the whole house.

I'm thinking a cleaner such as wet and forget house shampoo sprayed on, then water blasting it off. Any thoughts on the method or product? Wet and Forget is moderately expensive $80 for one bottle which is probably enough for us, but compared with $300 - $400 for a professional just for the house wash then $300 for a gutter clean it's a good deal.

Also need to do the guttering. The outsides are easy with the waterblaster, and I can use a ladder, small shovel, and house to finish the insides.