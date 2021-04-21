Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHouse washing soap / for use with water blaster
timmmay

18571 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#284430 21-Apr-2021 12:48
Send private message

I need to give me house a bit of a wash. It's painted weatherboards with the paint in good condition as paint is only a year old, single story but a bit taller than average. I have a house washing brush but it's too labor intensive to do the whole house.

 

I'm thinking a cleaner such as wet and forget house shampoo sprayed on, then water blasting it off. Any thoughts on the method or product? Wet and Forget is moderately expensive $80 for one bottle which is probably enough for us, but compared with $300 - $400 for a professional just for the house wash then $300 for a gutter clean it's a good deal.

 

Also need to do the guttering. The outsides are easy with the waterblaster, and I can use a ladder, small shovel, and house to finish the insides.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
shrub
658 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2696064 21-Apr-2021 12:56
Send private message

Try simple green outdoor cleaner with the applicator nosel then rinse with a hose. I wouldn't use a waterblaster on painted weatherboards. High chance of blowing the paint off and damaging the wood.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
timmmay

18571 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2696070 21-Apr-2021 13:10
Send private message

shrub: Try simple green outdoor cleaner with the applicator nosel then rinse with a hose. I wouldn't use a waterblaster on painted weatherboards. High chance of blowing the paint off and damaging the wood.

 

That looks more like a moss / mould remover, the weatherboards just have a bit of dust / dirt. Is it suitable to remove that? It'd probably be good for guttering, and it's quite a bit cheaper than Wet and Forget.

 

I'd probably use the waterblaster at a distance on the painted weatherboards so as not to damage it. Because it has the motor to pull water out of the pipes I think it is more effective than just a hose. The paint is pretty well stuck, only done a year ago, oil based primer and good layers of paint. For the PVC guttering I'd get right up close and give it a good blasting.

martyyn
1719 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2696087 21-Apr-2021 13:53
Send private message

I use the snow foam I use on my cars. I buy in bulk so it's quite a bit cheaper than a one off house variant like above.



throbb
659 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2696093 21-Apr-2021 14:02
Send private message

I used the 30sec house wash a couple weeks back. The house was filthy. Pretty much spray on and rinse off, used a standard hose and most of the dirt just washed away.

timmmay

18571 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2696094 21-Apr-2021 14:03
Send private message

martyyn: I use the snow foam I use on my cars. I buy in bulk so it's quite a bit cheaper than a one off house variant like above.


What is "snow foam"? When I spot clean the house to remove bird poop I use carwash soap but that won't scale.

I'd like something I can spray on the hose / blast off.

timmmay

18571 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2696095 21-Apr-2021 14:04
Send private message

throbb:

I used the 30sec house wash a couple weeks back. The house was filthy. Pretty much spray on and rinse off, used a standard hose and most of the dirt just washed away.



Sounds like a good option thanks 🙂👍

Ge0rge
1453 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2696103 21-Apr-2021 14:19
Send private message

timmmay: Because it has the motor to pull water out of the pipes I think it is more effective than just a hose.


Your waterblaster doesn't "pull water from the pipes" - otherwise you'd end up collapsing your cheap garden hose that's feeding it, or worse, collapsing the plastic pipes in your walls, which aren't suction hose.

A transformer is a good analogue - your just sacrificing volume to allow higher velocity, which then disperses quite quickly with distance. By the time you've backed off enough to not risk doing any damage to the paint, the velocity has dropped of significantly, and you might as well just hose it and save the cost of electricity usage running the motor.



outdoorsnz
348 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2696114 21-Apr-2021 14:39
Send private message

I just recently used sallys sugar soap and worked very well for me. 1/2 a cup makes a up 5 liters. So goes a long way. I think I used less than one container. I used a window cleaning extendable brush to lightly scrub the building and hosed it off. But I'm sure you could spray it on and wash it off for a good shine! House looks great now.

 

 

 

 

martyyn
1719 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2696116 21-Apr-2021 14:45
Send private message

timmmay:
martyyn: I use the snow foam I use on my cars. I buy in bulk so it's quite a bit cheaper than a one off house variant like above.


What is "snow foam"? When I spot clean the house to remove bird poop I use carwash soap but that won't scale.

I'd like something I can spray on the hose / blast off.

 

It does exactly what you want but on cars. It's a pre-wash to loosen the dirt and debris before rinsing and washing. But I should have thought about it before suggesting it because you need a foam lance to spray it on.

 

Your water blaster may have come with one though but it's likely to over dilute the foam which means you end up with it running down the house rather than sticking for five minutes. It will still work but maybe not as well.

 

 

timmmay

18571 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2696130 21-Apr-2021 15:13
Send private message

Ge0rge:
timmmay: Because it has the motor to pull water out of the pipes I think it is more effective than just a hose.


Your waterblaster doesn't "pull water from the pipes" - otherwise you'd end up collapsing your cheap garden hose that's feeding it, or worse, collapsing the plastic pipes in your walls, which aren't suction hose.

A transformer is a good analogue - your just sacrificing volume to allow higher velocity, which then disperses quite quickly with distance. By the time you've backed off enough to not risk doing any damage to the paint, the velocity has dropped of significantly, and you might as well just hose it and save the cost of electricity usage running the motor.

 

Interesting, thanks :)

timmmay

18571 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2696131 21-Apr-2021 15:14
Send private message

outdoorsnz:

 

I just recently used sallys sugar soap and worked very well for me. 1/2 a cup makes a up 5 liters. So goes a long way. I think I used less than one container. I used a window cleaning extendable brush to lightly scrub the building and hosed it off. But I'm sure you could spray it on and wash it off for a good shine! House looks great now.

 

 

I have an extendable brush but because of a shoulder injury I can't use it for very long.  But the water blaster has a tank thingy I can use to spray things on so might be worthwhile. I'd probably go with a house cleaner if I was just spraying on thanks. My extendable brush has a soap dispenser for that simple type of soap that works well with the brush.

 

 

 

martyyn:

 

It does exactly what you want but on cars. It's a pre-wash to loosen the dirt and debris before rinsing and washing. But I should have thought about it before suggesting it because you need a foam lance to spray it on.

 

Your water blaster may have come with one though but it's likely to over dilute the foam which means you end up with it running down the house rather than sticking for five minutes. It will still work but maybe not as well.

 

 

Sounds like interesting for cars but maybe not for houses thanks.

Bung
4615 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696139 21-Apr-2021 15:30
Send private message

Ge0rge:
timmmay: Because it has the motor to pull water out of the pipes I think it is more effective than just a hose.


Your waterblaster doesn't "pull water from the pipes" - otherwise you'd end up collapsing your cheap garden hose that's feeding it, or worse, collapsing the plastic pipes in your walls, which aren't suction hose.

A transformer is a good analogue - your just sacrificing volume to allow higher velocity, which then disperses quite quickly with distance. By the time you've backed off enough to not risk doing any damage to the paint, the velocity has dropped of significantly, and you might as well just hose it and save the cost of electricity usage running the motor.


That depends on the waterblaster. Larger ones use a tank of water to ensure the pump doesn't starve. I knew somebody who fixed his low water pressure with a pump and had the council investigate because when he turned his garden hose on the pressure to the neighbours vanished.

I use the high pressure mist from an ordinary electric water blaster as it rinses the soap off using less water. The yard isn't waterlogged.

mudguard
1422 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696140 21-Apr-2021 15:31
Send private message

martyyn:

 

It does exactly what you want but on cars. It's a pre-wash to loosen the dirt and debris before rinsing and washing. But I should have thought about it before suggesting it because you need a foam lance to spray it on.

 

 

I know it's off topic, but can you link to a lance and the product? I've been wanting one for awhile to clean the car. 

outdoorsnz
348 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2696146 21-Apr-2021 15:43
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I have an extendable brush but because of a shoulder injury I can't use it for very long.  But the water blaster has a tank thingy I can use to spray things on so might be worthwhile. I'd probably go with a house cleaner if I was

 

 

I also recently used white vinegar / borax (cheap as chips) and dish washing soap for a very effective outdoor / indoor/ multipurpose cleaner...

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696164 21-Apr-2021 16:20
Send private message

Dishwashing liquid has got a lot of salt added to it (it's essentially there as a "thickener" for the dilute anionic surfactants used - to make you think that because it's viscous it's "strong" - you can get dirt cheap dishwash liquids that have far less active ingredient but more salt - oldest trick in the book for "cheap" home brands etc).

 

So, I suggest you don't use dishwash liquid for your car - and probably not your house.  It makes stuff rust.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 