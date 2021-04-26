Hi all,
Just need some advice regarding a Carrier heat pump install.
Heat pump was installed in internal wall ( not back to back).
As you can see from photo, there is a small case under it that has a pump in it for condensation drainage ( back to back would drain via gravity).
Now my gripe is we where never told about this nothing in brochure, someone is extremely unhappy about the aesthetics, Carrier said that's how it is and that's it. Have asked to speak to a manager, but they won't phone and only communicate via email.
Any advice would be great, thanks