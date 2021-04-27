Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBeds - Quality vs Price
networkn

27621 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284515 27-Apr-2021 11:33
Send private message

Hi. 

 

Our son's mattress needs to be replaced. We had a look over the long weekend and there are a dizzying number of choices ranging massively in price. 

 

We believe in buying quality and don't mind spending a little extra to ensure something that has good longevity. Having said that, it seems Mattresses are one of those areas where pricing is pretty high as margins seem pretty high. 

 

Is it about right to expect around 50-60% off list? 

 

Are pocket spring mattresses still considered the best thing to buy? Our boy is 12 and tiny and light, we don't see that significantly changing any time soon. We would like something that lasts near 10 years.

 

We had a look at the big bed places, and had a look online and can see things ranging in price from $199 to $1399 including discounts. We are looking at Medium comfort and King Single. I see Brownies seem to get a reasonable review, anyone tried any of their mattresses?

 

Is the R&D of the bigger manufacturers likely to make much difference to the end result etc?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
timmmay
18571 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698698 27-Apr-2021 11:46
Send private message

50 - 60% off seems standard. This industry is probably overdue for a commerce commission inquiry.

 

Pocket spring is good. Memory foam is good if you like it, but it's much more expensive, and lately we're not liking it all that much. I think the main thing is it feels comfortable and has adequate support.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Dynamic
3402 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698703 27-Apr-2021 11:51
Send private message

I bought these for my kids about 18 months ago to excellent initial reviews, and no issues have cropped up.  The company is located in Penrose.

 

https://sleepcenterbeds.co.nz/store/Single-5-zone-pocket-Spring-Euro-top-mattress-p144274718 




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

networkn

27621 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698710 27-Apr-2021 11:59
Send private message

timmmay:

 

50 - 60% off seems standard. This industry is probably overdue for a commerce commission inquiry.

 

Pocket spring is good. Memory foam is good if you like it, but it's much more expensive, and lately we're not liking it all that much. I think the main thing is it feels comfortable and has adequate support.

 

 

Thanks. Memory Foam seems fairly hit and miss, and like you pointed out, expensive. I like my memory foam pillow, but I seem to need a new one each year or less, as they seem to lose their bounceback.

 

Hard to know what has 'adequate support". 

 

The issue is there isn't really a standard set of terms that you can use to compare beds. The descriptions for things vary considerably, though I believe it's likely they are pretty much the same thing. Some Spring beds have memory foam on top, something I hadn't seen before. 

 

I have heard you need to be careful with pillow tops which are comfortable initially, because they can "deflate" over time. 

 

 

 

 



timmmay
18571 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698716 27-Apr-2021 12:11
Send private message

Agree memory foam wears out. My MF pillows last 2-3 years but it's personal taste. Memory foam in a topper would wear out before the rest of the bed I think.

qwertee
562 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698729 27-Apr-2021 13:05
Send private message

Pretty happy with this double mattress and base from Harvey Norman.

 

We chose the medium softness.

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/bedding/bedroom-furniture/mattresses-and-ensembles/conforma-classic-medium-double-bed-by-king-koil.html

KrazyKid
1144 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698733 27-Apr-2021 13:16
Send private message

The last Mattress we brought a while ago was a King Coil from Harvey Norman and we are happy with it still 4-5 years latter.

 

HN often have sales on the King Coil so don't pay full price.

turtleattacks
465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2698736 27-Apr-2021 13:23
Send private message

We got ours from https://www.ecosa.co.nz/ 

 


It's fine, although not like the $5000+ memory foam we've slept in while overseas. 



ratsun81
425 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698779 27-Apr-2021 15:20
Send private message

networkn:

 

Our boy is 12 and tiny and light, we don't see that significantly changing any time soon. We would like something that lasts near 10 years.

 

 

 

 

Except for Puberty hitting, and in 4-6 years and he gets near double in weight and possibly height...

 

 

networkn

27621 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698783 27-Apr-2021 15:26
Send private message

ratsun81:

 

Except for Puberty hitting, and in 4-6 years and he gets near double in weight and possibly height...

 

 

Genes make that pretty unlikely. We don't have any big people in our family. At 18 I weighed 60KG, sadly those days are long gone! :)

 

Most beds will easily cope with 90KG. Hard to believe he would reach that.

 

 

Eva888
1172 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2698787 27-Apr-2021 15:33
Send private message

I would choose a solid natural rubber mattress. They last forever. My kids both had them and they are super comfortable. There was an outfit selling them online at a reasonable price in NZ compared to another fancy brand. Memory foam doesn’t last and you can’t put an electric blanket on them.

E3xtc
724 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698799 27-Apr-2021 15:45
Send private message

Its so much a personal preference thing. I lived on springs growing up, met my wife who hated them, and have only ever been on foam since. We spent a significant amount of money on a Tempur about 10 years ago, and recently replaced our sons good spring bed (sleepyhead chiro; wasn't dead, just the sound of it was doing my head in) with a Winkl foam mattress (Think Ecosa/Emma/etc). Its a totally different feel, response, temperature etc; but for me there is no way I could ever go back to springs. 

 

But yeah the discounts as mentioned above - seem to be a solid 50-60% for retailers; and less so for mattress in a box online outfits (but expect 25-40% tops)

 

There is a significant difference between the cheaper Winkl and the Tempur, mainly on the area like edge support (ie Tempur doesn't collapse like the Winkl does when sitting on the edge), and its too early to make a call on durability. But for now, its been a great choice for everyone involved and would happily do the same again, but like I started with, its such a personal thing that you need to make that call for yourselves. The good thing is these mattress in a box places come with free try before you buy, so pretty low risk (easy return, no hassles etc).

mattwnz
18749 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698810 27-Apr-2021 15:55
Send private message

timmmay:

 

50 - 60% off seems standard. This industry is probably overdue for a commerce commission inquiry.

 

 

 

If you watched Fair Go last night, they were looking at supermarket pricing and when does the special price become the usual price, if it is on special for longer than it is on sale at the usual price. The CC is apparently looking into some of the things that were discovered from that. But guessing they need people to report things. 

networkn

27621 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698820 27-Apr-2021 16:01
Send private message

So my investigations seem to indicate if you want a decent comfort layer on pocket springs from a well-known brand you are paying around $600-700 after discounts. The next step up, stiffens the side wall which seems to increase the sleeping surface as when you sleep near the edge the bed doesn't dip etc. You may get extra comfort in that price as well. $600 ish beds seem to have 5 Year warranties, 10-year warranties seem to start at around $800.

 

 

 

Hard to know if the beds online described as having those features, are as good quality or as comfortable. I was told to avoid mattresses that are delivered in a box, not sure how true that as.

 

 

neb

neb
6531 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698823 27-Apr-2021 16:03
Send private message

timmmay:

This industry is probably overdue for a commerce commission inquiry.

 

 

Not "probably overdue", way overdue. There was a thread on here a few years ago which went into this in some detail, in fact there have been multiple threads on the topic of mattresses over the years, Google "geekzone mattress" to find some of them.

antant
92 posts

Master Geek


  #2698874 27-Apr-2021 16:50
Send private message

We got two of these and they are surprisingly solid and comfy ... for younger children than yours though.

Living & Co Plush Pillow Top Mattress King Single - https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/living-co-plush-pillow-top-mattress-king-single/R2540467.html

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 