Hi.

Our son's mattress needs to be replaced. We had a look over the long weekend and there are a dizzying number of choices ranging massively in price.

We believe in buying quality and don't mind spending a little extra to ensure something that has good longevity. Having said that, it seems Mattresses are one of those areas where pricing is pretty high as margins seem pretty high.

Is it about right to expect around 50-60% off list?

Are pocket spring mattresses still considered the best thing to buy? Our boy is 12 and tiny and light, we don't see that significantly changing any time soon. We would like something that lasts near 10 years.

We had a look at the big bed places, and had a look online and can see things ranging in price from $199 to $1399 including discounts. We are looking at Medium comfort and King Single. I see Brownies seem to get a reasonable review, anyone tried any of their mattresses?

Is the R&D of the bigger manufacturers likely to make much difference to the end result etc?

Cheers