I am pretty sure this is a smoke detector from a company that delivered lots of smoke detectors in Norway with a battery compartment where you could put the battery in the wrong way and it could cause a fire.

This is the producer of that smoke detector, from what I can gather.

Here is the story from Norway, from The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection: 650,000 smoke alarms should be replaced

And it is not the first time smoke detectors from Kingdun Electronics have been pulled from the Norwegian market.

So yeah, I would not recommend anyone buy that detector.

Also curious that the New Zealand company is selling smoke detectors with EU approval and EU frequencies in NZ. Would have thought they needed to be approved by Australian/New Zealand standard and use the appropriate frequencies.

Disclaimer: I am part owner in a company that distribute competing products to the Kingdun smoke detector in the Nordics.