Dulouz

#284519 27-Apr-2021 15:51
Has anyone used these wireless smoke alarms from PSL Fire and Safety? - 10 Year Photoelectric Wireless Smoke Alarm 2020 – pslfireandsafety.co.nz

 

At $34.95 each, they seem like a good deal.




Amanon

timmmay
  #2698830 27-Apr-2021 16:10
Somewhat on topic, I'm looking at the yosmart / yolink smoke / co2 alarms when the price comes down a bit. Same idea, linked together, but with an app / email alerts as well. 

jarledb
  #2698851 27-Apr-2021 16:18
I am pretty sure this is a smoke detector from a company that delivered lots of smoke detectors in Norway with a battery compartment where you could put the battery in the wrong way and it could cause a fire.

 

This is the producer of that smoke detector, from what I can gather.

 

Here is the story from Norway, from The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection: 650,000 smoke alarms should be replaced

 

And it is not the first time smoke detectors from Kingdun Electronics have been pulled from the Norwegian market.

 

So yeah, I would not recommend anyone buy that detector.

 

Also curious that the New Zealand company is selling smoke detectors with EU approval and EU frequencies in NZ. Would have thought they needed to be approved by Australian/New Zealand standard and use the appropriate frequencies.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: I am part owner in a company that distribute competing products to the Kingdun smoke detector in the Nordics.

Dulouz

  #2698855 27-Apr-2021 16:26
jarledb:

 

I am pretty sure this is a smoke detector from a company that delivered lots of smoke detectors in Norway with a battery compartment where you could put the battery in the wrong way and it could cause a fire.

 

This is the producer of that smoke detector, from what I can gather.

 

Here is the story from Norway, from The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection: 650,000 smoke alarms should be replaced

 

And it is not the first time smoke detectors from Kingdun Electronics have been pulled from the Norwegian market.

 

So yeah, I would not recommend anyone buy that detector.

 

Also curious that the New Zealand company is selling smoke detectors with EU approval and EU frequencies in NZ. Would have thought they needed to be approved by Australian/New Zealand standard and use the appropriate frequencies.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: I am part owner in a company that distribute competing products to the Kingdun smoke detector in the Nordics.

 

 

Thanks - they do look like the Kingdun detectors. I think I'll keep looking.




