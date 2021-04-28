We live down a (shared) private road which has developed some potholes that I'd like to DIY fix.

Does anyone know where I could supply a small amount of asphalt?

Mitre 10 etc sell it by the ~20L bag but at ~$40 per bag its very expensive (thats the same cost as 4 bags of readmix concrete). I once found a place in Auckland that sells by the cubic metre but I dont need that much!

There is some discussion here but cost of material didnt feature.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=198091

Any ideas where else I could source it from?