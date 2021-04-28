Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAsphalt for DIY
tchart

2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#284530 28-Apr-2021 08:46
Send private message

We live down a (shared) private road which has developed some potholes that I'd like to DIY fix.

 

Does anyone know where I could supply a small amount of asphalt?

 

Mitre 10 etc sell it by the ~20L bag but at ~$40 per bag its very expensive (thats the same cost as 4 bags of readmix concrete). I once found a place in Auckland that sells by the cubic metre but I dont need that much!

 

There is some discussion here but cost of material didnt feature.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=198091

 

Any ideas where else I could source it from?

Create new topic
camo786
153 posts

Master Geek


  #2699063 28-Apr-2021 08:50
Send private message

I've successfully used this one

 

 

 

Coldmix Pothole Repair – 20kg Bag | COLDMIX.CO.NZ - The Asphalt Repair Company

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
tchart

2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2699119 28-Apr-2021 10:07
Send private message

Thanks @camo786 thats what I was looking for - they have 250kg bags but they appear to be Auckland only :(

 

Im in Wellington.

Paul1977
4447 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699441 29-Apr-2021 09:35
Send private message

tchart:

 

Thanks @camo786 thats what I was looking for - they have 250kg bags but they appear to be Auckland only :(

 

Im in Wellington.

 

 

@tchart they also say:

 

NB/ The 250kg bags have a minimum order of 4 and are made to order.

 

So you'd be looking at a single 500kg bag as the smallest bulk amount you can purchase.

 

How much do you need? 1x 500kg bag is $287.50 (inc GST), so you could get 7x 20kg bags from Mitre10 for a slightly cheaper. Obviously a lot less ashpalt for the money, but if 140kg was enough then the smaller bags will be easier to transport and work with and you wouldn't have a bunch left over.



Bung
4619 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699448 29-Apr-2021 09:57
Send private message

If there's already a pothole it usually means you have to cut out a bigger area to get a lasting repair. How many share the drive? You should at least get a quote and front the neighbours to contribute.

tchart

2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2699455 29-Apr-2021 10:13
Send private message

Paul1977:

 

NB/ The 250kg bags have a minimum order of 4 and are made to order.

 

 

Good point, I didnt see that, not sure what the point of a 250kg bag is if you need to order 4!

 

Placemakers are slightly cheaper at $38 per 20kg bag. So 200kgs would be $380. I might just grab two bags and see how much it covers.

 

Regarding the other question the road (not a shared driveway) is shared by 12 houses and the potholes are scattered along about 200m of the road. In the past one of the house owners drove a (dump) truck to and from his job & house. The potholes literally stop at the driveway where he used to live. So I suspect the road wasnt designed for that kind of load hence the damage.

nickb800
2640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2699475 29-Apr-2021 11:28
Send private message

Just to echo the older thread - IME it's not worth doing a cold patch repair without a plate compactor (budget $50 for a 2-4 hour hire). Otherwise the surface won't be smooth and hard, and granules will start to come loose over time.

Once you start adding up the costs , paying a contractor may become competitive (and I say that as a stubborn DIYer!)

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699618 29-Apr-2021 13:32
Send private message

nickb800: Just to echo the older thread - IME it's not worth doing a cold patch repair without a plate compactor (budget $50 for a 2-4 hour hire). Otherwise the surface won't be smooth and hard, and granules will start to come loose over time.

Once you start adding up the costs , paying a contractor may become competitive (and I say that as a stubborn DIYer!)

 

It depends:

 

The rectangular patch I fixed about 4 or 5 years ago. The original surface is at least 35 years old, it's all due for resurfacing.
The line of new asphalt at the bottom was hotmix repair after some pipes were laid a year ago.

 

For the larger area - yes, you'll find it hard to get an even finish without using a plate compactor.  For a small patch, you'll get "good enough" using a 4x4 or similar post with a smooth clean end.  Biggest problem is getting a firm base.  The patch I repaired had a deep narrow hole washed out from a leaking pipe.  After cleaning loose crap, I dumped most of a (1/3m2) scoop of AP20 into the hole, probably 100mm loose at a time, compacting down each layer using a post.   I cut it square (clearly not using a set square LOL) with an angle grinder with 125mm diamond blade - that gets deep enough to cut through asphalt and gives a clean edge. Then clean everything very well before pouring cold mix, overfilled slightly, this has settled back more-or-less level. Wet the end of the post if the cold-mix is sticking to it. It's actually bonded in better to the old asphalt than the hot mix repair done by pros.  Not quite as smooth as the original, but it's fine.

 

 

 

 

 



Paul1977
4447 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699995 30-Apr-2021 09:51
Send private message

tchart:

 

Regarding the other question the road (not a shared driveway) is shared by 12 houses and the potholes are scattered along about 200m of the road. In the past one of the house owners drove a (dump) truck to and from his job & house. The potholes literally stop at the driveway where he used to live. So I suspect the road wasnt designed for that kind of load hence the damage.

 

 

Since each of the 12 property owners will technically own a portion of the private road, I think you'll need their permission to perform the repairs. You don't want to be in a situation where one or two of them kick up a fuss because they aren't happy with the quality of the repairs etc if you just went ahead and did it without asking.

 

Also, it's everybody's responsibility to contribute to the maintenance of the private road. I certainly wouldn't be paying for the entire thing, or doing all the work. I'd get a quote to get them professionally fixed, and then see which neighbours are happy to contribute - between 12 it wouldn't be much per property.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700127 30-Apr-2021 14:37
Send private message

Yeah - but by the time you've got 12 parties to agree, each chipping in their 10c worth, it'll be Christmas 2150 and you won't need a driveway as we'll all have Jetson cars.
If you ask, some dick might want to check with a lawyer, demand a traffic safety plan, hold a prayer service or something.
It's just a pothole, I'd just do it for beer.

tchart

2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2700184 30-Apr-2021 16:48
Send private message

Paul1977:

tchart:


Regarding the other question the road (not a shared driveway) is shared by 12 houses and the potholes are scattered along about 200m of the road. In the past one of the house owners drove a (dump) truck to and from his job & house. The potholes literally stop at the driveway where he used to live. So I suspect the road wasnt designed for that kind of load hence the damage.



Since each of the 12 property owners will technically own a portion of the private road, I think you'll need their permission to perform the repairs. You don't want to be in a situation where one or two of them kick up a fuss because they aren't happy with the quality of the repairs etc if you just went ahead and did it without asking.


Also, it's everybody's responsibility to contribute to the maintenance of the private road. I certainly wouldn't be paying for the entire thing, or doing all the work. I'd get a quote to get them professionally fixed, and then see which neighbours are happy to contribute - between 12 it wouldn't be much per property.



It's a weird situation. The title for the private road is held by a single third party, who isn't one of the home owners. We have an easement ( ? ) in place to grant the home owners use of the road.

They should be maintaing the road but there is no body corporate etc who fronts the third party.

The road was patched a few times by one of the home owners who had a son that worked in roading. He moved on a year or so ago. I don't think anyone would mind the road being fixed but unfortunately it's like herding cats - took me 3 years and several attempts to get consents for fibre.

tchart

2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2700186 30-Apr-2021 16:50
Send private message

Fred99: Yeah - but by the time you've got 12 parties to agree, each chipping in their 10c worth, it'll be Christmas 2150 and you won't need a driveway as we'll all have Jetson cars.
If you ask, some dick might want to check with a lawyer, demand a traffic safety plan, hold a prayer service or something.
It's just a pothole, I'd just do it for beer.


Agree. As per above when that guys son did it I gave him $50 and a slab of beers. I'm pretty sure no one else even said thanks.

PolicyGuy
1287 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700194 30-Apr-2021 17:27
Send private message

It's a weird situation. The title for the private road is held by a single third party, who isn't one of the home owners. We have an easement (?) in place to grant the home owners use of the road.

 

And your lawyer didn't advise you to run away from the purchase as fast as your legs would carry you?
At the very least I would have expected a Yes-Ministeresque "very courageous decision, Mr tchart, very courageous indeed" from your legal beagle

 

 

tchart

2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2700197 30-Apr-2021 17:35
Send private message

PolicyGuy:

It's a weird situation. The title for the private road is held by a single third party, who isn't one of the home owners. We have an easement (?) in place to grant the home owners use of the road.


And your lawyer didn't advise you to run away from the purchase as fast as your legs would carry you?
At the very least I would have expected a Yes-Ministeresque "very courageous decision, Mr tchart, very courageous indeed" from your legal beagle


 



Hah I knew that was coming :)

If it was just me then it wouldve been a no sir. However given there are 12 houses down our end and another 20 on the other side of the private road id say the odds of something going (legally) wrong are unlikely. If it did it would be 30+ parties Vs 1.

Just to clarify the 3rd party was in charge of the subdivision so it's not some random party.

PolicyGuy
1287 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700217 30-Apr-2021 18:42
Send private message

IANAL but I would think your 'easement' gives you the right to drive, walk, scoot or bicycle over the 'private road', but not to do anything else at all. Certainly not to dig it up, even if it is to repair it.
What happens if someone - not a handsome, intelligent and skilful person like you, obviously ;) - botches a repair job, busts a water main and leaves it effectively impassable?

 

Seems like a legal minefield to me

 


BTW, who pays the rates on this parcel of land?

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700218 30-Apr-2021 18:54
Send private message

Makes no practical difference whether it's an easement or strips owned, each with access has to pay their share, and it's gotta be maintained to a reasonable standard.
Easement access is pretty normal. Dumb neighbours are too unfortunately. While technically the owner has the M2 of the drive on their title, you don't pay rates per M2 but on land value. As it's not contiguous and can't be used for anything else because of the easements, it adds no value to the shared driveway owner (s) properties.

 

Edit to add that fibre install was a stupid case of government overlooking something obvious, that internet fibre access is a service, but they didn't legislate to treat it as such, so other user's permission is needed.

 

Other services, electricity, water, stormwater, sewer, you don't need "permission" from other users/owners to install/repair/maintain. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 