The condensation pumps are small - about the size of a fish tank pump which sits inside a small enclosure next to the heat pump indoor unit.

When the container fills with water, a float switch turns on the pump and it will pump the water out.

One thing to be aware of is they fail often. The little foam floating switch will get stuck on its shaft and the pump wont switch on or the pump just stops for assorted random reasons.

So some ideas to look into would be going through or inside the wall and down. Perhaps you have a bathroom sink or drain pipe in the wall it could go to?

I have seen one which was a floor mount unit - it went though the wall into the bathroom cabinet and drained into the sink pipe.

My house is 100m2 and I have one in the lounge positioned to aim across the room into the hallway.

It works well but for the temperature extremes, I have another one in my bedroom which is positioned to aim through the bedroom door out into the hallway and with both going its amazing how warm the house gets very quickly.



After 15 minutes there is definitely a noticable temperature change as you walk through A and B, but after 40 minutes, the hallway is hotter than my bedroom with the louvers aimed out the door.



I was originally thinking of getting an air-movement / reticulation fan which are normally positioned above fireplaces. My idea was to simply suck air from the B end of the hallway and return it above the heat pump in the lounge, creating a forced movement of warm air from the lounge, down the hallway to replace it. But ended up going with the second heat pump in the bedroom.



Underneath our hot water cylinder is a drain too so there was the potential for a unit in the hallway and therefore it could have been positioned next to the hw cupboard door.

I think just having a second unit at the other end of the house will give such a boost, but air movement is something to watch out for.