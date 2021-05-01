Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYShower Drain - Advice
Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#284571 1-May-2021 10:59
Send private message

Recently my shower drain started to smell. Upon closer inspection I found that the drain frame or housing seems to be being torn apart. I removed the vapour block? (D) from where it was sitting in A (with some difficulty). Now it won't fit back in.


Looking closer I saw cracking in the plastic. Looking even closer I saw that the plastic had been ripped apart. In the bottom photo there should not be a gap where C is. As far as I can tell B is another inlet to this drain, from the sink. There is also a draught coming up from the drain.


So what I'm wanting to know is, how big an issue is this? What's causing this? I'm guessing there should not be a flow of air coming up. Even with the vapour block held in place there is a draught. Where is the water getting into gap C goind to end up? Any other words of wisdom appreciated. For some background this shower was installed in around June 2017. It's located in Napier. We have had some pretty good earthquakes since it was installed.


Thanks in advance.

Create new topic
Bung
4623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700477 1-May-2021 13:52
Send private message

With it apart there will be a draft from outlet B. The drain relies on part D being immersed in A to create water trap. I don't know if cracking can be sealed with it in place. Earthquake or not I'm surprised there was movement between parts of trap.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
mattwnz
18759 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700486 1-May-2021 14:31
Send private message

Is this a new house? Are you the original owner? From the photos It appears the locking nut is missing which screws onto the thread and clamps the tray to the waste there should be a rubber gasket between the two which seals the two together as it clamps. The question is why it is missing. As it is a tiled shower it maybe done differently. I would get in contact with the shower manufacturer. Not easy to tell from the photo and may depend on the design of the waste, but I don't think you should be able to see the thread of the waste as I think that should be covered be the locking nuts sleeve. If water is leaking via any gaps then that could be a problem as to where that water has gone and what is causing the smell.

Bung
4623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700589 2-May-2021 07:34
Send private message

It looks like it could be an Allproof Revolver waste. The part A cup should come out for a better view. https://www.plumbin.co.nz/site/plumb/files/Spec%20Sheet/Revolver-%20Waste.jpg 

 



Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2700596 2-May-2021 08:04
Send private message

mattwnz: Is this a new house? Are you the original owner? From the photos It appears the locking nut is missing which screws onto the thread and clamps the tray to the waste there should be a rubber gasket between the two which seals the two together as it clamps. The question is why it is missing. As it is a tiled shower it maybe done differently. I would get in contact with the shower manufacturer. Not easy to tell from the photo and may depend on the design of the waste, but I don't think you should be able to see the thread of the waste as I think that should be covered be the locking nuts sleeve. If water is leaking via any gaps then that could be a problem as to where that water has gone and what is causing the smell.

 

No, it's not a new house. The bathroom was renovated in 2017, including a new shower. There is no screw thread, it just looks like there is. There is however a rubber seal but because the plastic is being torn apart the circle is no longer round and it doesn't fit properly as you can see in the photo with the gap in the bottom left.

Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2700601 2-May-2021 08:14
Send private message

Thanks Bung. I'll have a go at removing it.

Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2700661 2-May-2021 11:17
Send private message

So I removed A and was able to get a better look. It seems that the bottom portion is twisting and has almost completely twisted off into two parts. Gap E is almost 360 degrees. The plastic is being fractured in muliple places. What would be causing this? Would it be down to an installation fault. The house and bathroom is on a concrete floor.

 

Bung
4623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700772 2-May-2021 13:11
Send private message

Maybe the quake shifted the slab with respect to the pipes under the slab. The cracking possibly could be sealed but the trick will be getting the o-ring to seal. This could grow into an insurance job. Might be time for a plumber to quote.



mattwnz
18759 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700797 2-May-2021 15:03
Send private message

That looks to be a bit of a weird design, and not as easy as a normal shower tray. I think you are best to talk to the waste manufacturer about it, which someone has posted above. As it is a tiled shower, I can't see this is going to be an easy solution.  If it had happened with an acrylic tray, you could lift the tray and install a new waste, and it is reasonably straight forward, but still requires a lot of work in the bathroom. This one looks like it fits in from above the tray, but it look likes needs the tiles around it to be removed. But a plumber would have a better idea.  I have been though replacing a waste on a shower before and it was a major job.

 

The problem with earthquake damage is you may not know for years what damage it causes. We had a sewage pipe that was crack in an earthquake, and it took years to  discover this, which was then too late to claim.

Paul1977
4450 posts

Uber Geek


  #2701110 3-May-2021 13:00
Send private message

If it was earthquake related wouldn't you expect to see some cracking in the tiles and grout from movement as well?

Xile

128 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2701496 4-May-2021 07:53
Send private message

There is. As well as that the grate surround is just sitting in there and no longer fixed in place.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 