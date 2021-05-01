Recently my shower drain started to smell. Upon closer inspection I found that the drain frame or housing seems to be being torn apart. I removed the vapour block? (D) from where it was sitting in A (with some difficulty). Now it won't fit back in.

Looking closer I saw cracking in the plastic. Looking even closer I saw that the plastic had been ripped apart. In the bottom photo there should not be a gap where C is. As far as I can tell B is another inlet to this drain, from the sink. There is also a draught coming up from the drain.

So what I'm wanting to know is, how big an issue is this? What's causing this? I'm guessing there should not be a flow of air coming up. Even with the vapour block held in place there is a draught. Where is the water getting into gap C goind to end up? Any other words of wisdom appreciated. For some background this shower was installed in around June 2017. It's located in Napier. We have had some pretty good earthquakes since it was installed.

Thanks in advance.