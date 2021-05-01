I have had an HRV system for about 10 years.

It took about 3-6 months but we dont have any condensation issues at all now.

The thing I would look at is how hot does the attic get on a typical day?

With an HRV, you set the temperature you want the living space inside the house to be.

Temperature:

If the attic is hotter and the house is colder, it will suck air down into the house.

If the house is hotter and outside is colder, it will suck air in from outside to cool the house - great on a hot summer night.

If the house is colder, and outside is colder, it will shut down to a very slow idle mode. On very cold nights we just turn it off and it automatically switches on again 8 hours later.

In colder months, such as now, I turn the HRV up to 28deg and open the bathroom window slightly when I leave for work.

During the day the attic heats up and this hot air is blown down into the house.

Inside the house I want it to get as hot as possible to warm up the object mass. Anything that can store heat such as furniture, walls, things.

In the evening when it cools down, the HRV will shut off into idle mode while the object mass inside the house will slowly release that heat so we dont need to turn on the heat pump until later at night or later into the winter months.

For 30 watts an hour, this is some of the cheapest heating possible.

Moisture

The air coming down from the attic or in from outside is direct fresh air. This air is dryer than the moist indoor air. By having a constant positive air pressure inside the house, the moist air is constantly pushed out windows or any gaps such as the rangehood, doors when they are opened or under doors as it is replaced by the incoming dry (and sometimes hot) air.

So after about 3 months, the furniture, walls and everything had been dried and so we dont wake up with condensation on the windows any more.



When we use the heat pump, the air is much quicker to warm or cool because it is nice and dry. No moisture that also needs heating/cooling.

If you were spending money on your house heating then an HRV is definitely a component of a good heating plan.