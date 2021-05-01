Christchurch 1950's 3 bedroom red brick house, concrete tile roof, open plan kitchen dining living, log fire, aluminium single glazed windows, good ceiling insulation, no wall insulation, lots of window condensation in these cold mornings.
To stop the condensation we have the Cleanaire agent coming next week for an appraisal on fitting a balanced HRV system. Will also get DVS to price a PPV system.
I have read through most of the previous topics on this subject.
I have a few questions to ask, but wondering if there are others I should ask?
Is PPV better than HRV for older/leaky houses? We do have aluminium windows.
Is summer bypass available? On hot sunny days we usually keep the venetians and curtains closed to keep the sun out.
Will there be a cold draught in the bedrooms at night? WAF and DAF to consider.
Any suggestions from those with either system fitted would be appreciated. Thanks.