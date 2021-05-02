Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRepairs, North Shore
quickymart

8995 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#284579 2-May-2021 07:48
Send private message

In my newly-moved-into apartment, there are some light fittings that need replacing - these are ones where I can't just change the bulb, they're actually hardwired into the roof and need to be totally replaced, which can only be done by an electrician. I also have a hardwired smoke detector that is playing up (making the chirping sound a normal one does when the battery is low).

 

I had Just Wright Electrical recommended to me, but the guy never answers his phone and finally e-mailed me saying he's fully booked out for 3 weeks!

 

Can anyone suggest a reliable, inexpensive electrician on the North Shore who could look at these two things?
Also open to suggestions for a handyman (window latch needs replacing) and a plumber (to fix a slowly leaking tap).

 

Thanks :)

Create new topic
shk292
2395 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2700599 2-May-2021 08:11
Send private message

Have you tried builderscrack?
Is a good way to get quotes and find an available tradesman

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
ratsun81
425 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2700788 2-May-2021 14:18
Send private message

I can reccommend Jamie from Tonkin Electrical,

 

 

 

https://www.tonkinelectrical.co.nz/

 

 

 

 

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700790 2-May-2021 14:26
Send private message

FYI smoke alarm beeping is likely to be a flat backup battery on the unit



duckDecoy
568 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2700801 2-May-2021 15:36
Send private message

Another one to try.

 

Steve from Form Electrical did a great job in our house, and wired in a new bathroom heater pretty quickly for my mother in law too.

 

http://formelectrical.co.nz/

 

 

quickymart

8995 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2705539 10-May-2021 15:14
Send private message

Thanks for the suggestions, I've reached out to the two electricians inquiring about their services.

 

Any handyman/repairman suggestions as well? :)

Handsomedan
4852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2705569 10-May-2021 16:03
Send private message

If you have no joy with the sparkies above, I can suggest a good husband/wife team - Moss Electrical. 

 

You'll find them on Facebook, I believe




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Dynamic
3403 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2705626 10-May-2021 16:56
Send private message

I've never used BuildersCrack, but have used NoCowboys a half dozen times in the last 3 years with zero hassles.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



networkn
27649 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2705707 10-May-2021 18:07
Send private message

Brett from License to Wire has done work for us for years and I can highly recommend him.

 

 

neb

neb
6560 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2705752 10-May-2021 20:02
Send private message

Jack of all Trades have in the past been really good for this kind of... well, jack-of-all-trades remit.

quickymart

8995 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2734667 25-Jun-2021 19:42
Send private message

Thanks for all the suggestions, I got the electrical work done and a water filter installed by a professional. Still got a few odd jobs outstanding, so I've reached out to Jack of all Trades (as suggested above) to see what they come back with. I may return :)

hsvhel
813 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2734810 25-Jun-2021 21:31
Send private message

out of interest, when you newly moved in.....why did the outgoing owner or landlord not fix the lighting?

quickymart

8995 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2734873 26-Jun-2021 09:44
Send private message

The lights all worked fine when I moved in, a couple of months afterwards one of the lights died. That one and two others were the "older" type (so I'm told), so I just got all three replaced at the same time.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 