quickymart

In my newly-moved-into apartment, there are some light fittings that need replacing - these are ones where I can't just change the bulb, they're actually hardwired into the roof and need to be totally replaced, which can only be done by an electrician. I also have a hardwired smoke detector that is playing up (making the chirping sound a normal one does when the battery is low).

I had Just Wright Electrical recommended to me, but the guy never answers his phone and finally e-mailed me saying he's fully booked out for 3 weeks!

Can anyone suggest a reliable, inexpensive electrician on the North Shore who could look at these two things?

Also open to suggestions for a handyman (window latch needs replacing) and a plumber (to fix a slowly leaking tap).

Thanks :)