Will be good if that aisle location thing works properly. Even in my local Bunnings, where I know the layout reasonably well (or used to know well until they dramatically changed the layout a year or so ago), finding stuff can be a nightmare. One of the biggest problems if you don’t know where things are, is finding a staff member in the aisles who you can ask.
Recently I was looking for cable-management products - couldn’t find them anywhere where I expected they might be. Finally found a staff member who consulted something on his phone, then lead me backwards and forwards round the shop several times before admitting he had no idea where they were.
I found another staff member who showed me where a couple of items were located. I asked about other products I had seen on their website which weren’t there. He asked if I had the SKU number. What? No I don’t! (and my phone was in the car). Then I’m told “Oh well, not all stores have everything that’s on our website”. FFS.
Another big gripe I have is with the search function on their website which is simply abysmal. Would be a major step forward if they could improve that.
According to the new website, the cable management ducting I was looking for but which couldn’t be found by the staff recently, is in my local Bunnings at Aisle 68, Bay 16. It’s a white PVC extrusion 15x20 mm and 4m long - but comes with a warning that I may need assistance in-store with carrying it - apparently it weighs 800 kg. Gimme strength.
I used the aisle feature on Friday at the Glenfield store.
Worked perfectly.
There are small stickers on each bay (obviously used for their stocktaking as they are barcoded) denoting which aisle/bay. I was looking for white cuphooks, and a ceiling fan. Website told me exactly where they were.
I've just pulled up a bunch of items and none of them had an indication of which Aisle they are on.
Eg
- https://www.bunnings.co.nz/makita-circular-saw-blade-185mm-2pk_p0307124
One issue I have is sometimes a google search takes you to the AU site and you don't initially relapse as it looks the same as the NZ one.
I think it's store dependent rather than item dependent. That saw blade is in Aisle 16, Bay 9 at my local.
So, just tried to find an item, couldn't determine my location. Entered it manually via the pop out on my right. Can't close it to return to my shopping!
edit: so you can click through by selecting a store, but you can't exit that screen without selecting a store.
When I first looked earlier this morning, I also couldn’t find the aisle info. It was well-hidden at first but once I unlocked it, it seemed to show almost automatically.
Wakrak: Would be good if the Powerpass App could be used by anyone since it makes it incredibly easy to figure out item location and store availability.
Just disable the checkout function for people who don't have a Powerpass Card?
Check out Bunnings Product Finder on App Store/Play Store - it's essentially Powerpass App without the checkout functionality.
Either select a store, or click the X on the top left of the slide out, next to where it says "Find a store".
Note that aisle and bay location info is driven by the store you have selected as 'your store', as is pricing, stock availability, the range shown, and a few other features. Your store can be changed by clicking on "Stores" on top left next to "D.I.Y. Advice/Services/Stores/Sign Up"
Aisle and bay and where products are located does vary from store to store, protip the bay numbers are 1,3,5,7 etc on one side and 2,4,6,8 etc on the other.
Check out Bunnings Product Finder on App Store/Play Store - it's essentially Powerpass App without the checkout functionality.
Oh true. Did not know that app existed. Thanks for informing me.
Wow, that x is hard to see. I never would have seen it without you mentioning it. Needs to be a different colour or something.
Thanks though!
I've just tried a couple of stores and I'm not getting any Aisle information., Odd
Same. Just to confirm, its on the regular website, not on some app?
Is anyone able to screen shot where to look (in cases I am being blind)