Will be good if that aisle location thing works properly. Even in my local Bunnings, where I know the layout reasonably well (or used to know well until they dramatically changed the layout a year or so ago), finding stuff can be a nightmare. One of the biggest problems if you don’t know where things are, is finding a staff member in the aisles who you can ask.

Recently I was looking for cable-management products - couldn’t find them anywhere where I expected they might be. Finally found a staff member who consulted something on his phone, then lead me backwards and forwards round the shop several times before admitting he had no idea where they were.

I found another staff member who showed me where a couple of items were located. I asked about other products I had seen on their website which weren’t there. He asked if I had the SKU number. What? No I don’t! (and my phone was in the car). Then I’m told “Oh well, not all stores have everything that’s on our website”. FFS.

Another big gripe I have is with the search function on their website which is simply abysmal. Would be a major step forward if they could improve that.