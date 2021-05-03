Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#284585 3-May-2021 02:46
A general warning for people buying SS bolts, screws, washers, and whatnot at Bunnings and M10: Check that they haven't been mixed up with generic nickel-plated equivalents. Got some 316SS M8 washers at Bunnings earlier today for some M8 bolts I'm about to use on the deck and when I got them home noticed they were rather different to the existing ones I had. A confirming check with a magnet revealed that they're not SS at all but generic nickel-plated ones, this wasn't really noticeable under the flourescent lighting at Bunnings when I got them. Also one of the hex nuts is nickel not SS, although I added one or two leftovers from the bottom of an otherwise empty bin since in that case I could see a colour difference so I've got enough real SS ones there.

gzt

gzt
  #2700909 3-May-2021 07:24
Perennial hazard of the bulk bins. The only cure is buy a box of 100 behind the bins, or the overpriced blister packs. Those are not pleasant alternatives for small jobs. It's good to have the bin option.

Fred99
  #2700920 3-May-2021 08:57
If you need more than a few dollars worth, ask someone who's in trade if you can buy using their cash sale account at a wholesaler.

 

Standard trade discount from retail for SS fasteners is > 50%.

 

The wholesalers / trade suppliers also don't really want small retail customers as their staff is picking product from the shelf, so they have high margins.  But they do want to keep their trade customers happy, so do small volume items at large discounts from "retail" / sticker price.

 

There's an exclusion from "price match guarantees" at hardware megastores - they won't match "trade" prices. 

 

I was in M10 Mega the other day after some (ie only 4)  plated M4 x 30 bolts, nuts and flat washers.  They didn't even stock a blister pack with the three combined any more, but separate blister packs with about 10 items each of bolts, nuts, and washers, >$5 per pack. The items are only worth a few cents total wholesale, but >$15 plus a pile of plastic packaging that probably won't be recycled.

 

This needs to be regulated, there's plenty of incentive for M10 etc to get worse, as packaging stuff like that makes perfect business sense, but screws both the consumer and the environment.

hsvhel
  #2700939 3-May-2021 10:01
I'm sure this happens across the stores range.  I bought some Capsican plants a while back to find the were Chillies once it grew.

 

Tag in the pot said Capsican.....well played whoever you were!



afe66
  #2700985 3-May-2021 10:10
Last year I went to get 4 m3 cap head bolts from a fastening warehouse and the guy just gave them to me...

Obviously its now my first stop for all things bolty and happy to pay !

Blacks Fasteners in Dunedin

Bung
  #2701036 3-May-2021 10:34
The used to be a place like that in Wellington then it changed owners and became "Minimum order value $5". Shut 3 years later.

networkn
  #2701037 3-May-2021 10:41
Or take a magnet with you when you shop. Just don't put it in the same pocket as your phone! :)

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2701040 3-May-2021 10:56
[OT] Interested that we have a magnetic knife holder on the wall in the kitchen - but now realise that the stainless bolts I have down in the garage are not magnetic. Didn’t know there are different types of stainless with differing magnetic qualities - just googled all this and it’s been my learning for the day.




elpenguino
  #2701041 3-May-2021 11:03
Another option is Coastal Fasteners on Abel Smith St , or Anzor, both in Wgtn.

 

Unfortunately for the DIY guy these places don't tend to be open all weekend when you want to knock that little job off.

 

Coastal have a minimum buy , so ask for '$10 worth'.




SomeoneSomewhere
  #2701497 4-May-2021 08:02
Konnect also have a $25 minimum for cash sales.

raytaylor
  #2703600 8-May-2021 07:09
Also got to be careful that they actually have stainless washers and springs actually in stock for the bolts they are selling. 

 

In Napier we have a steelmasters branch around the corner so its easy just to make an extra stop and get the fixings from there when buying things for a project.  Much cheaper too. 




shk292
  #2703624 8-May-2021 09:14
Burnsco are good for small numbers of stainless steel fastenings etc.  All of their items are priced individually, ie not in blister packs

 

I can't comment on comparative pricing, usually I'm only buying one or two of each item

richms
  #2703646 8-May-2021 11:52
The selection on those blister packs at bunnings and mitre10 is hopeless too. There are no long M3 or M4 bolts or machine screws - they have longer ones in those bastard inch sizes that they sell which do not seem to match up with much else beside what is in their own range. No idea why they have so many packets of "1/8" inch screws or the 1/2 inch with the odd thread pitch, or the 1/4" which are so floppy when in a normal tripod hole that they back out on their own.




FineWine
  #2703704 8-May-2021 14:48
Agree with 'richms' above. Also been caught out with metric and imperial mixing. You gotta love the Chinese imports.

 

Bulk Bolts & Fasteners (NZ) Ltd, Judea, Tauranga - have always been great to us for those really important jobs.




k1w1k1d
  #2703712 8-May-2021 15:47
At work we use Blacks Fasteners for all our nuts and bolts etc. Prices are a fraction of M10 etc.

 

You can apply for a cash account at Blacks, but not sure what discount pricing would be.

Swept
  #2706598 12-May-2021 14:38
Blacks Fasteners or equivalent for this stuff.  If you only need 2 bolts, not uncommon for them to just give them to ya :D

