If you need more than a few dollars worth, ask someone who's in trade if you can buy using their cash sale account at a wholesaler.
Standard trade discount from retail for SS fasteners is > 50%.
The wholesalers / trade suppliers also don't really want small retail customers as their staff is picking product from the shelf, so they have high margins. But they do want to keep their trade customers happy, so do small volume items at large discounts from "retail" / sticker price.
There's an exclusion from "price match guarantees" at hardware megastores - they won't match "trade" prices.
I was in M10 Mega the other day after some (ie only 4) plated M4 x 30 bolts, nuts and flat washers. They didn't even stock a blister pack with the three combined any more, but separate blister packs with about 10 items each of bolts, nuts, and washers, >$5 per pack. The items are only worth a few cents total wholesale, but >$15 plus a pile of plastic packaging that probably won't be recycled.
This needs to be regulated, there's plenty of incentive for M10 etc to get worse, as packaging stuff like that makes perfect business sense, but screws both the consumer and the environment.
[OT] Interested that we have a magnetic knife holder on the wall in the kitchen - but now realise that the stainless bolts I have down in the garage are not magnetic. Didn’t know there are different types of stainless with differing magnetic qualities - just googled all this and it’s been my learning for the day.
Another option is Coastal Fasteners on Abel Smith St , or Anzor, both in Wgtn.
Unfortunately for the DIY guy these places don't tend to be open all weekend when you want to knock that little job off.
Coastal have a minimum buy , so ask for '$10 worth'.
Konnect also have a $25 minimum for cash sales.
Also got to be careful that they actually have stainless washers and springs actually in stock for the bolts they are selling.
In Napier we have a steelmasters branch around the corner so its easy just to make an extra stop and get the fixings from there when buying things for a project. Much cheaper too.
Burnsco are good for small numbers of stainless steel fastenings etc. All of their items are priced individually, ie not in blister packs
I can't comment on comparative pricing, usually I'm only buying one or two of each item
The selection on those blister packs at bunnings and mitre10 is hopeless too. There are no long M3 or M4 bolts or machine screws - they have longer ones in those bastard inch sizes that they sell which do not seem to match up with much else beside what is in their own range. No idea why they have so many packets of "1/8" inch screws or the 1/2 inch with the odd thread pitch, or the 1/4" which are so floppy when in a normal tripod hole that they back out on their own.
Agree with 'richms' above. Also been caught out with metric and imperial mixing. You gotta love the Chinese imports.
Bulk Bolts & Fasteners (NZ) Ltd, Judea, Tauranga - have always been great to us for those really important jobs.
At work we use Blacks Fasteners for all our nuts and bolts etc. Prices are a fraction of M10 etc.
You can apply for a cash account at Blacks, but not sure what discount pricing would be.
Blacks Fasteners or equivalent for this stuff. If you only need 2 bolts, not uncommon for them to just give them to ya :D