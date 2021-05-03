If you need more than a few dollars worth, ask someone who's in trade if you can buy using their cash sale account at a wholesaler.

Standard trade discount from retail for SS fasteners is > 50%.

The wholesalers / trade suppliers also don't really want small retail customers as their staff is picking product from the shelf, so they have high margins. But they do want to keep their trade customers happy, so do small volume items at large discounts from "retail" / sticker price.

There's an exclusion from "price match guarantees" at hardware megastores - they won't match "trade" prices.

I was in M10 Mega the other day after some (ie only 4) plated M4 x 30 bolts, nuts and flat washers. They didn't even stock a blister pack with the three combined any more, but separate blister packs with about 10 items each of bolts, nuts, and washers, >$5 per pack. The items are only worth a few cents total wholesale, but >$15 plus a pile of plastic packaging that probably won't be recycled.

This needs to be regulated, there's plenty of incentive for M10 etc to get worse, as packaging stuff like that makes perfect business sense, but screws both the consumer and the environment.