I think it's possible you have dislodged a piece of debris that is now stuck on the valve seat (rubber/neoprene washer) and not allowing the ballcock to close properly.

The other option is you have caused the washer to sit in a slightly different position by bumping the valve while changing the pipes. The washer will have a wear ridge which is no longer aligned with the seat it sits against.

Ballcock washers are easy to change and that's probably the best option as you'll need to pull the valve apart to clean it so you might as well put in a new washer. You can buy them at a plumbing store or Mitre 10.

Turn off the tap feeding the cistern, using a a pair of long nose pliers, carefully straighten and take out the split pin ( you will want to reuse it) where the ball arm pivots, slide out the arm as well as the washer. Insert a new washer, refit the arm reusing the split pin. Adjust the arm to get the water level you require. Job done.

It'll take you about twice as long as it did for me to write this reply.

EDIT: I see you say you've replaced the washer. There's no much else to go wrong with these valves. I'd take the washer out and check inside the valve housing for anything that might be stopping the washer from seating properly.

P.S. I doubt the different size pipe is you problem. It will increase flow but shouldn't affect pressure. You could try turning the tap feeding the cistern toward off by a couple or three turns but then again that will really only affect flow unless it's almost right off.

P.P.S Has the valve twisted around somewhat when you fitted the new pipe? If it has the arm will not be moving vertically but instead moving up and down on an angle which may mean it is catching or jamming as the water puts pressure on the ball.