Hi everyone, have been having a few issues with a leaking cistern inlet valve.
We have recently purchased a 1930's bungalow and I have replaced some leaking 15 mm copper water pipes that feed into the toilet cistern with 16 mm PEX pipes. Since doing so, the inlet valve for the cistern has been constantly filling, resulting in water flowing into the overflow and into the toilet bowl.
I have replaced the small washer on the inlet valve, but it hasn't made a difference. If I lift the float up with a bit of force I can stop the flow of water, but this amount of pressure can't be applied by just the float without any assistance. I have tried bending the copper float arm to get this effect but to no avail.
My questions are: Has replacing the old pipes with a larger diameter changed the amount of water pressure reaching the cistern? And if so, do I need some kind of pressure reduction valve to get it working again properly?
Or, is it simply a failed inlet valve that needs to be replaced?
Any help would be greatly appreciated :)