My mother in laws letterbox door broke off recently and I would like to repair it. I want to remove the existing door and glue and brad nail the piece back on and hope it lasts, otherwise I will make a new door.

Trouble is I cannot figure out how to get the existing door off. Instead of a normal hinge it seems to have a pin or something that it pivots around. In the photos below the hinge looks like 2 small washers. There is one at the top and one at the bottom. The door rotates around this.

Ive never seen one before, what are these called?

But more importantly, is this something I can remove so I can fix the door and then put back together again? I have tried some gentle wiggling but no luck so far. I am worried that it might be a hinge mechanism that is built in when the letterbox is being constructed and once the letterbox is built it cannot be pulled apart again. But maybe there's a trick. At least identifying what it is called might help me google more about it.

All help appreciated.