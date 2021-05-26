Paul1977: Our house uses gas for hot water, but the design of the house means that the kitchen is a good distance from the gas califont. This means an annoyingly long wait to get hot water in the kitchen. A bit of a delay in other areas isn't a big problem, but in the kitchen it really annoys us. What's the best (not too expensive) solution for this? I think we'd have room for an underbench water cylinder, but have a few questions about this idea: How big would we need to not risk running out of hot water?

How long do they take to heat back up if you do run out?

Can it be configured to automatically switch back to gas if it runs out of hot water? Or would a small electric instantaneous water heater under the bench be better? Thanks

Given you already have a boiling water unit, and (hopefully) have space for a separate under-bench hot water cylinder, the latter is likely to be a better bet than a combined unit.

Without knowing how much water you use in the kitchen, no way of answering how big you need, but they seem to be available in 15, 25L and 40L.

https://rheem.co.nz/products/home/electric-water-heating/low-pressure-copper/19901513

https://rheem.co.nz/products/home/electric-water-heating/mains-pressure-vitreous-enamel/31202519v

https://rheem.co.nz/products/home/electric-water-heating/mains-pressure-vitreous-enamel/31204515



Recovery rates on a 50 degree rise are

2.0kW: 34L/hr

2.4kW: 40L/hr

3.0kW: 51L/hr

So with the 40L, if you completly run it out, it will be fully heated again in 47mins... Obviously you need to confirm if you can get a 16A feed to your kitchen for this.

No need for a vent on these, but they do need a drain (assume you could share your skin drain pipes?).

Instant electric hot water heaters are sweet, but need some fat wiring i.e. the below has 30amp and 40 amp versions, and even then the flow rate isn't going to be great. Few NZ homes have the electrical capacity for this. My house for example has a cira 60A feed for everything... but could solution for something like a batch, with few electrical demands, only wanting hot water for the shower, not caring about low flow rate, but wanting infinite run time, and no standing losses. Could also be good in commercial /industrial buildings with ample electrical capacity.

https://www.stiebel-eltron.co.nz/dhce-50-instant-single-phase-water-heater

Short of ripping out the hot water feed pipe, and replacing it with a skinnier one, increasing the flow rate with a high flow tap or similar, or changing the entire house to a storage based hot water system with reciruclation, I don't know if you have many other soultions.