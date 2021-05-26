Our house uses gas for hot water, but the design of the house means that the kitchen is a good distance from the gas califont. This means an annoyingly long wait to get hot water in the kitchen. A bit of a delay in other areas isn't a big problem, but in the kitchen it really annoys us.
What's the best (not too expensive) solution for this?
I think we'd have room for an underbench water cylinder, but have a few questions about this idea:
- How big would we need to not risk running out of hot water?
- How long do they take to heat back up if you do run out?
- Can it be configured to automatically switch back to gas if it runs out of hot water?
Or would a small electric instantaneous water heater under the bench be better?
Thanks