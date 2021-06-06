We have a wood burner with fire brick liners on each side. I'm not sure if fire brick is the correct term for these but I don't know a better one. They resemble large concrete slabs inside the stove on each side. They are attached to the walls. On one side the liner has broken and come loose. Is this a problem? Does it pose any danger?

I am not concerned about the efficiency of the stove as we have an unlimited supply of firewood on our property, just whether the broken liner poses any kind of safety or functional risk.