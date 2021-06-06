Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wood burner liner question
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#286101 6-Jun-2021 00:05
We have a wood burner with fire brick liners on each side. I'm not sure if fire brick is the correct term for these but I don't know a better one. They resemble large concrete slabs inside the stove on each side. They are attached to the walls. On one side the liner has broken and come loose. Is this a problem? Does it pose any danger? 

 

I am not concerned about the efficiency of the stove as we have an unlimited supply of firewood on our property, just whether the broken liner poses any kind of safety or functional risk.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2
k1w1k1d
994 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2718842 6-Jun-2021 00:35
I believe they add thermal mass, direct heat back into the fire, and protect the steel liner from overheating.

 

 

gzt

gzt
13504 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718844 6-Jun-2021 00:49
They are usually an easily available replaceable item for standard models. Some brands they are designed to be removed for ease of cleaning. If it's cracked but remains solidly enough in position then I would not worry much about it. In the worst case attempting to address it could reveal all manner of horrors which may or may not be a good thing

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718855 6-Jun-2021 08:36
It is actually broken into pieces and has come loose.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2718861 6-Jun-2021 08:48
Rikkitic:

 

We have a wood burner with fire brick liners on each side. I'm not sure if fire brick is the correct term for these but I don't know a better one. They resemble large concrete slabs inside the stove on each side. They are attached to the walls. On one side the liner has broken and come loose. Is this a problem? Does it pose any danger? 

 

I am not concerned about the efficiency of the stove as we have an unlimited supply of firewood on our property, just whether the broken liner poses any kind of safety or functional risk.

 

 

I have had one of mine crumble and about half of it fell off.  For the last 3 years the guy who sweeps my chimney has said dont worry about it.

 

BTW you can get a special goop that glues these back together.  When my brick first broke the chimney sweep glued it back together.  Comes in a tube that looks like you put into a silicone gun.  You could try that too.

cshwone
883 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2718864 6-Jun-2021 08:53
Fire bricks are readily available from M10, Bunnings etc

 

 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/metrofires-firebrick/p/280214

wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718867 6-Jun-2021 09:05
Firebricks add thermal mass to the firebox and protect the steel case from the intense heat of the fire. You should also leave a 10mm approx bed of ash in the bottom of the firebox for the same reason. If you burn anything other than Pine then this is more important as the fire is much hotter.

 

If you are likely to remodel or sell in the future, you can ignore all of this. I replaced the bricks in my old Fisher wood burner a year ago and they cost $110 for a full set. The originals had crumbled away to almost nothing.

Bung
4502 posts

Uber Geek


  #2718871 6-Jun-2021 09:27
Rikkitic:

We have a wood burner with fire brick liners on each side. I'm not sure if fire brick is the correct term for these but I don't know a better one. They resemble large concrete slabs inside the stove on each side. They are attached to the walls. On one side the liner has broken and come loose. Is this a problem? Does it pose any danger? 



M10 & Bunnings might have a limited range of firebricks. If you name the fire if @Swept is still around he might know if the parts you need are available from a specialist fire shop. With our older Logaire we've found a lot of places list the parts but can't get them.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718878 6-Jun-2021 10:09
I can't find any name on the heater. I could have sworn there used to be one. I will have to try to dig through old invoices to try to find it. It might be a metro, but I don't think so. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Bung
4502 posts

Uber Geek


  #2718913 6-Jun-2021 11:08
There might be a serial number plate riveted on the back. Don't lean on a hot flue while looking 😀

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718927 6-Jun-2021 12:05
It seems to be a Firenzo Contessa wetback. As far as I can tell, there is a single fire brick on each side, and maybe something at the top. One of the side bricks has broken into pieces. The other looks ok as does the upper one. The side ones are roughly about 25x25 cm, or maybe 25x30. I am guessing as the fire is hot and I can't measure them exactly. 

 

I am generally fairly handy but I know absolutely nothing about this kind of thing and don't have a lot of confidence about servicing it myself. I also wonder if the fact that one brick has broken means all need replacing. I'm really not sure how to approach it. Advice welcome.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Bung
4502 posts

Uber Geek


  #2718932 6-Jun-2021 12:21
One could suffer a bit more abuse when a new log gets chucked in. I'm guessing lefthand side.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718936 6-Jun-2021 13:00
Actually, the right. The door opens from that side. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Bung
4502 posts

Uber Geek


  #2718940 6-Jun-2021 13:20
Some sites suggest 2 x 230x115x25 bricks and that there may be bricks at the bottom of the firebox. On our Logaire I was able to rotate broken side bricks to the bottom and the virtually new condition ones from the bottom to the worst side. The bottom is normally covered in ash and many brands don't bother with bricks there.

neb

neb
6235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718984 6-Jun-2021 17:27
cshwone:

Fire bricks are readily available from M10, Bunnings etc

 

 

If you're putting in new bricks, make sure you season them on first use, which means don't build a roaring hot fire next to them the first time as they may crack due to moisture etc being driven out.

gzt

gzt
13504 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718999 6-Jun-2021 18:25
Googling around I see genuine brick prices for this model from $44 per brick to $288 for a set.

