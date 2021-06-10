Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What's something small that you really don't want to work on?

neb

neb

6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#287168 10-Jun-2021 22:45
A variant of the "What's something small ..." threads elsewhere, what's a DIY thing that needs doing but that you really, really, really don't want to do because you know it's going to be a complete PITA once you get started? Here's my starter, which is putting up Elfa shelving over the top of maze of studs, noggins, and steel strapping:

 

 

 

 

Because the Elfa stuff is fixed-size/fixed-spacing I can't just slap in wall bands wherever there's a stud but have to adjust things to fit the constraints of the shelving, clothing rails, baskets, etc, so it's a mix of screw into studs and toggle bolts. However once I get started I'm pretty much guaranteed to end up with something going into the edge of a stud where I can't put a screw or toggle bolt, or over the top of the steel strapping, or a screw ending up between two studs in the triple/quadruple stud near the centre, or hitting the cabling, or something else in that minefield.

 

 

So far it's been two weeks and I'm still putting it off...

 1 | 2
sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2725062 10-Jun-2021 22:58
It looks like its just the top rail that needs to be secure, so use some decent screws but have a look at this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7kJSpjHQog 

neb

neb

6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2725066 10-Jun-2021 23:02
sparkz25:

It looks like its just the top rail that needs to be secure,

 

 

I'm using wall bands, they need to be screwed in at multiple locations down the wall. The top-hung ones put all the stress on one location in the wall, with attached wall bands I can put decking screws into studs (or toggle bolts) and the load is distributed.

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2725067 10-Jun-2021 23:13
I'm using wall bands, they need to be screwed in at multiple locations down the wall

 

Looks like you have plenty of timber in that wall if that is the wall, and there are plenty of nogs so should be all good.

 

Not a fan of toggle bolts, prefer the metal hollow wall anchor https://ramset.co.nz/Product/Detail/86/Hollow-Wall-Anchors I find they hold better and you can just nip the retaining head off and push the anchor in the wall if you wish to remove in the future.

 

you can sometimes get away without using a setting tool and just use a pair of side cutters and a drill to set them.



neb

neb

6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2725068 10-Jun-2021 23:23
sparkz25:

Looks like you have plenty of timber in that wall if that is the wall, and there are plenty of nogs so should be all good.

 

 

Unless I hit a nog right on the edge so I can't put in either a screw or a toggle bolt.

 

 

There's a reason why I've been delaying this job...

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2725069 10-Jun-2021 23:33
If you hit a nog right on the edge just skew the screw to screw it into the nog, you may need a longer screw to achieve this.

 

You could also try mounting plates

SomeoneSomewhere
749 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2725070 10-Jun-2021 23:41
One option, although a bit pricey, is just line the wall with a layer of ~13mm ply under the gib. You lose a bit of space, but you can now guarantee that you can put a 32mm screw anywhere in the wall, at any time, and hit timber.

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2725071 10-Jun-2021 23:43
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

One option, although a bit pricey, is just line the wall with a layer of ~13mm ply under the gib. You lose a bit of space, but you can now guarantee that you can put a 32mm screw anywhere in the wall, at any time, and hit timber.

 

 

Or ditch the Gib and negative detail Plywood lined wall? they actually look pretty good



neb

neb

6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2725073 10-Jun-2021 23:49
SomeoneSomewhere:

One option, although a bit pricey, is just line the wall with a layer of ~13mm ply under the gib. You lose a bit of space, but you can now guarantee that you can put a 32mm screw anywhere in the wall, at any time, and hit timber.

 

 

It's already gibbed and painted, that photo is several months old, taken for forensic purposes to help locate the framing afterwards since it's such a jumble.

SomeoneSomewhere
749 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2725074 10-Jun-2021 23:50
Ah. I was assuming that you were trying to dry-fit the shelving and put blocking in everywhere you wanted it... that's painful.

neb

neb

6262 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2725077 11-Jun-2021 00:05
Yup, thus this thread.

 

 

Which was an invitation for others to post as well, not just my shelving story.

mudguard
1407 posts

Uber Geek


  #2725091 11-Jun-2021 06:20
I need to heat wrap my project car's exhaust manifold. It's an itchy and time consuming job (headers off, soak the wrap, do it properly) but the engine bay temps are so high without it. I can't touch the suspension strut bar once the car has been going for awhile.

 

Actual engine temps are fine. 

 

I'd prefer to pay a shop to do it!

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6250 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2725109 11-Jun-2021 08:44
We have a fairly large cupboard under the stairs where we stash all the usual-suspect guff - suitcases, boxes of old photos, folding Christmas tree and decorations, a plastic crate of 30-yo Duplo for if/when grandkids are born, etc. 

 

It's reasonably orderly but sitting on the floor and stacked on each other - you can't get to what you want without moving half of it around. For years I have been wanting to build some racking or shelves in there to solve the accessibility issue. Just have never got round to it. Maybe soon.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11909 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2725113 11-Jun-2021 08:51
My project thats been dragging on, is my arcade rebuild. Was a fully working arcade system but in rough shape. So I stripped it all down happily and.... thats where it stopped. I'm not a handy sort of person so its more lack of knowledge thats causing me to put it on a backburner but must do it. 

 

Around the house, biggest thing is probably the pool area - large area was overgrown, so killed it all and we want to put pavers down, but its on a slight slope and I need to work out how to do it. 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Eva888
1060 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2725118 11-Jun-2021 09:08
@neb If that was mine and for the purpose you need it for, I would be removing the gib and replacing with sheets of ply so it’s a solid, forever solution that you can make easy shelving changes to as needed down the track. There’s heaps on Auckland Trade Me, eg 12mm @ $48 per sheet and less.

Eva888
1060 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2725127 11-Jun-2021 09:31
I've been avoiding this job since the technicians changed to VTV and HFC a couple weeks back and was left with this. Where does one begin with the mess? Some cable management ideas would be very welcome. Had originally planned to get some new power points and a direct new line from the switchboard but flagged the idea because it would need to be surface mounted and so very little gain as may as well stick the power board to the wall.


