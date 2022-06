A variant of the "What's something small ..." threads elsewhere, what's a DIY thing that needs doing but that you really, really, really don't want to do because you know it's going to be a complete PITA once you get started? Here's my starter, which is putting up Elfa shelving over the top of maze of studs, noggins, and steel strapping:

Because the Elfa stuff is fixed-size/fixed-spacing I can't just slap in wall bands wherever there's a stud but have to adjust things to fit the constraints of the shelving, clothing rails, baskets, etc, so it's a mix of screw into studs and toggle bolts. However once I get started I'm pretty much guaranteed to end up with something going into the edge of a stud where I can't put a screw or toggle bolt, or over the top of the steel strapping, or a screw ending up between two studs in the triple/quadruple stud near the centre, or hitting the cabling, or something else in that minefield.

So far it's been two weeks and I'm still putting it off...