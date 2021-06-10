I'm using wall bands, they need to be screwed in at multiple locations down the wall

Looks like you have plenty of timber in that wall if that is the wall, and there are plenty of nogs so should be all good.

Not a fan of toggle bolts, prefer the metal hollow wall anchor https://ramset.co.nz/Product/Detail/86/Hollow-Wall-Anchors I find they hold better and you can just nip the retaining head off and push the anchor in the wall if you wish to remove in the future.

you can sometimes get away without using a setting tool and just use a pair of side cutters and a drill to set them.