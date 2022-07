HPAC on Blenheim Rd.

I contacted them to get a quote for ducted heat pump system. They looked at our heating needs, house construction, and despite me really wanting a ducted system, and having easy sub-floor access, talked me into getting two separate heat pumps. one wall mounted and the other floor mounted.

Mentioned not because I'm trying to talk anybody out of ducted heat pumps, but their salesperson took the time to actually consider things thoroughly, and convinced me to save probably $8k. Also for things like the heat pumps they did install, I thought that bigger was better, but they correctly estimated/calculated capacity needed, and talked me in to smaller units than I thought I'd need, the smaller pumps also being more efficient (COP).

If the result had been less than ideal, I'd not be recommending them, but it's been perfect - so I give them 5 stars.

Nice and neat install too - tidy cable and pipe runs.