neb: One thing to be aware of, if the penetration is through something that's acting as a firewall then you can't use standard spray foam but need to use fireblock sealant...

Thanks. None are firewalls I don’t think, mainly holes in the floor where pipes drain like the bathtub, laundry tub and kitchen sink or other plumbing goes up into walls. Plus a couple holes up under the floors that exit into walls that have electrical wires. And one gap in the toilet wall where a metal flange was causing some weeping (and thence mould) when it touched the wall. I've had it mould free for a year now by scraping and cleaning the mould, repainted and made an 'air gap' around the pipe so it doesn’t touch the wall. A plasterer told me insulating the pipe would solve the condensation so I thought spray foam might to the trick there too.

A lot of these places are covered by cabinets etc so I'm going to have to get under the house but the ones I can do from up top I'd like to do now and the rest later which is why I was asking if I can re-use the can. :)

Wish I had known about this stuff when we were renovating. You'd think plumbers would have done it at the time!