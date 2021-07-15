Hi all,
I have some holes where wires come up through floors and plumbing pipe gaps too I want to fill so I bought a can of that expanding spray foam insulation, which I have never used before.
It isn’t cheap so I'm wondering can I do a few holes I can get at easily now and save the rest of the can for when it's warmer and I feel like getting filthy crawling under the house to do the rest or will the insulation foam totally clog the applicator after which I will have to throw the can out?
Thank you for any advice!