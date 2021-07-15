Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSpray foam insulation in cans
JayADee

2042 posts

Uber Geek


#288651 15-Jul-2021 07:22
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I have some holes where wires come up through floors and plumbing pipe gaps too I want to fill so I bought a can of that expanding spray foam insulation, which I have never used before.

 

It isn’t cheap so I'm wondering can I do a few holes I can get at easily now and save the rest of the can for when it's warmer and I feel like getting filthy crawling under the house to do the rest or will the insulation foam totally clog the applicator after which I will have to throw the can out?

 

Thank you for any advice!

Create new topic
cshwone
893 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2744340 15-Jul-2021 07:25
Send private message

I used a wooden skewer to clear the applicator after first use in a similar situation

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Ge0rge
1444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2744342 15-Jul-2021 07:32
Send private message

It's generally accepted that one can is good for one use - you may be able to clean the applicator out well enough, as suggested above, to then store and use again however it only takes the smallest amount to set in the tube or nozzle and that can is wasted.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11959 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2744345 15-Jul-2021 07:53
Send private message

I've used that stuff a bit, and while the stuff can jam up the nozzle, I've always been able to clear it again enough for re-use.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



JayADee

2042 posts

Uber Geek


  #2744346 15-Jul-2021 07:59
Send private message

Great thanks! I'll risk it I think and use a skewer as mentioned and attempt to clean it enough for reuse and hope for the best.

timmmay
18530 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2744347 15-Jul-2021 08:07
Send private message

Is it like spray paint that you spray it upside down for a few seconds to clear it before you put it away? On the rare occasions I use it I think it's a single use kind of thing.

JayADee

2042 posts

Uber Geek


  #2744351 15-Jul-2021 08:14
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Is it like spray paint that you spray it upside down for a few seconds to clear it before you put it away? On the rare occasions I use it I think it's a single use kind of thing.

 

 

Yeah that's it. Except you hold it upside down to spray it so maybe upright to clear it.
I didn’t realise till the other day how much cold air comes through where wires and pipes are even with underfloor insulation.

rogercruse
604 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2744360 15-Jul-2021 08:32
Send private message

Don't forget to use the can in a up-right position - otherwise you'll get gas but no form.



mdf

mdf
3070 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2744558 15-Jul-2021 13:21
Send private message

IME it's a one time use, _except_ with the proper cleaning solution: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/gorilla-500ml-click-and-fix-expanding-foam-cleaner_p0559404

This stuff is well worth it, I use it all the time.

neb

neb
6438 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2744679 15-Jul-2021 16:27
Send private message

One thing to be aware of, if the penetration is through something that's acting as a firewall then you can't use standard spray foam but need to use fireblock sealant...

JayADee

2042 posts

Uber Geek


  #2745500 17-Jul-2021 07:50
Send private message

neb: One thing to be aware of, if the penetration is through something that's acting as a firewall then you can't use standard spray foam but need to use fireblock sealant...

 

Thanks. None are firewalls I don’t think, mainly holes in the floor where pipes drain like the bathtub, laundry tub and kitchen sink or other plumbing goes up into walls. Plus a couple holes up under the floors that exit into walls that have electrical wires. And one gap in the toilet wall where a metal flange was causing some weeping (and thence mould) when it touched the wall. I've had it mould free for a year now by scraping and cleaning the mould, repainted and made an 'air gap' around the pipe so it doesn’t touch the wall. A plasterer told me insulating the pipe would solve the condensation so I thought spray foam might to the trick there too.

 

A lot of these places are covered by cabinets etc so I'm going to have to get under the house but the ones I can do from up top I'd like to do now and the rest later which is why I was asking if I can re-use the can. :)

 

Wish I had known about this stuff when we were renovating. You'd think plumbers would have done it at the time!

neb

neb
6438 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2745913 17-Jul-2021 19:20
Send private message

Another interesting use for spray foam is when you've got gib with not enough space behind it for wall anchors, e.g. gib over battens nailed to a concrete block wall. Drill holes, spray some foam through them, and put the screws into the hardened foam, which creates an instant anchor.

Huntakillaz
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2746142 18-Jul-2021 08:51
Send private message

We had windows installed recently and they used this:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/gorilla-click-and-fix-foam-gun_p0519984

 

 

 

is so much better and works great, guy said never had issues with not being able to reuse cans with this.

Kickinbac
357 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2747328 20-Jul-2021 20:15
Send private message

You can get Gorilla Smart Expanding Foam which has a sealable nozzle so you can store it for a few weeks between uses.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 