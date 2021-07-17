I just use the Panasonic smart ones. They don't have the smarts or functionality of some of other brands (other than the flagship BQ-CC65 that is), but all I really want it to be able to charge my eneloops in a way that treats them fairly well. They are pretty well regarded for this.

I have a 4 bay BQ-CC55 which is available in this combo kit.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BATPAN5254/Panasonic-K-KJ55MCC4TA-3hr-Quick-Charger--4-x-AA-e

Works good, but is charges fast (1.5h for 2 of the non pro eneloops, or three hours for for of them.) enough that the batteries get quite hot which isn't ideal (but not terrible) for their health.

https://eneloop.panasonic.com/en/products/charger-bq-cc55.html

I also have an 8 Bay BQ-CC63. (have some kits toys that run 6 battery sets, and handy to charge them all at once).

Had to buy that one from overseas via ebay.

It is a little slower 5 hr for 2000mah batteries regardless of count, which I perfer.

https://www.panasonic-eneloop.eu/en/chargers/bq-cc63-charger

Both are smart chargers, and can charge single cells.

Also accidentally brought a really cheap slow 4 bay eneloop charger. It only does pairs, and isn't smart at all (will just keep charging untill a timer runs out). Bad for batteries, so I don't use.