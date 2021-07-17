I have a few devices around the house requiring 3x AA.
The standard energizer AA/AAA charger requires charging in pairs. Charging a flat and a full in the same pair is not a good thing.
Can you recommend a smarter charger?
Panasonic eneloop does 1AA or AAA at a time. https://eneloop.panasonic.com/en/products/charger-bq-cc50.html
timmmay: My Maha chargers are flexible, charge any number of cells at a time, and have lasted a decade.
no it doesn't im not sure where you came to that conclusion
Im looking at my one now charging a single battery
"Each battery is individually charged.
You can charge any combination of up to 4 pcs of AA/AAA batteries. "
I just use the Panasonic smart ones. They don't have the smarts or functionality of some of other brands (other than the flagship BQ-CC65 that is), but all I really want it to be able to charge my eneloops in a way that treats them fairly well. They are pretty well regarded for this.
I have a 4 bay BQ-CC55 which is available in this combo kit.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BATPAN5254/Panasonic-K-KJ55MCC4TA-3hr-Quick-Charger--4-x-AA-e
Works good, but is charges fast (1.5h for 2 of the non pro eneloops, or three hours for for of them.) enough that the batteries get quite hot which isn't ideal (but not terrible) for their health.
https://eneloop.panasonic.com/en/products/charger-bq-cc55.html
I also have an 8 Bay BQ-CC63. (have some kits toys that run 6 battery sets, and handy to charge them all at once).
Had to buy that one from overseas via ebay.
It is a little slower 5 hr for 2000mah batteries regardless of count, which I perfer.
https://www.panasonic-eneloop.eu/en/chargers/bq-cc63-charger
Both are smart chargers, and can charge single cells.
Also accidentally brought a really cheap slow 4 bay eneloop charger. It only does pairs, and isn't smart at all (will just keep charging untill a timer runs out). Bad for batteries, so I don't use.
Panasonic makes an epic number of different chargers.
https://eneloop101.com/charge/eneloop-chargers/
Click number 4 to go to Panasonic.
I think this is the one I brought by mistake. I was trying to buy a slow smart charger (auto shut off when charged), but that one is dumb, just shuts off after a 13hr timer, massively overcharging some batteries. Even ignoring the pairs thing it is a bad choice.
Insist on a "Smart" charger.
Nice. That's worth considering and appears to be sold in NZ. Probably a five year payback period for me. Do you use the battery conditioning feature?
I have Maha C9000 fancy charger and 801D, which is 8 cell but slower than the other 800 series which can be better for batteries than fast charging. They've lasted extremely well. I had about 60 AA cells for my camera flashes / battery packs. Yes I use both the refresh and break-in cycles on the chargers occasionally - I refresh all my cells annually.
I have been using a Nitecore D4 for years now, works well and allows you to charge an individual cell.
Fenix makes a similar charger, might be worht a look at. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOLFNX0021/Fenix-Charger-ARE-A4-Dual-Charging-Mode-ACDC-Smart