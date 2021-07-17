Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Battery charger for 3x AA - charging one AA at a time.

gzt

gzt

13744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#288691 17-Jul-2021 10:51
Send private message

I have a few devices around the house requiring 3x AA.

The standard energizer AA/AAA charger requires charging in pairs. Charging a flat and a full in the same pair is not a good thing.

Can you recommend a smarter charger?

Delphinus
594 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2745549 17-Jul-2021 11:02
Send private message

Panasonic eneloop does 1AA or AAA at a time. https://eneloop.panasonic.com/en/products/charger-bq-cc50.html

 

 

timmmay
18600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2745553 17-Jul-2021 11:05
Send private message

My Maha chargers are flexible, charge any number of cells at a time, and have lasted a decade.

gzt

gzt

13744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2745576 17-Jul-2021 11:24
Send private message

Delphinus: Panasonic eneloop does 1AA or AAA at a time.

That looked hopeful but the 4x version requires pairs.



gzt

gzt

13744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2745580 17-Jul-2021 11:35
Send private message

timmmay: My Maha chargers are flexible, charge any number of cells at a time, and have lasted a decade.

https://mahaenergy.com/mh-c808m/

Nice. That's worth considering and appears to be sold in NZ. Probably a five year payback period for me. Do you use the battery conditioning feature?

Jase2985
11658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2745633 17-Jul-2021 11:50
Send private message

gzt:
Delphinus: Panasonic eneloop does 1AA or AAA at a time.

That looked hopeful but the 4x version requires pairs.

 

no it doesn't im not sure where you came to that conclusion

 

Im looking at my one now charging a single battery

 

"Each battery is individually charged.
You can charge any combination of up to 4 pcs of AA/AAA batteries. "

Scott3
2876 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2745637 17-Jul-2021 11:58
Send private message

I just use the Panasonic smart ones. They don't have the smarts or functionality of some of other brands (other than the flagship BQ-CC65 that is), but all I really want it to be able to charge my eneloops in a way that treats them fairly well. They are pretty well regarded for this.

 

 

 

I have a 4 bay BQ-CC55 which is available in this combo kit.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BATPAN5254/Panasonic-K-KJ55MCC4TA-3hr-Quick-Charger--4-x-AA-e

 

Works good, but is charges fast (1.5h for 2 of the non pro eneloops, or three hours for for of them.) enough that the batteries get quite hot which isn't ideal (but not terrible) for their health.

 

https://eneloop.panasonic.com/en/products/charger-bq-cc55.html

 

 

 

I also have an 8 Bay BQ-CC63. (have some kits toys that run 6 battery sets, and handy to charge them all at once).

 

Had to buy that one from overseas via ebay.

 

It is a little slower 5 hr for 2000mah batteries regardless of count, which I perfer.

 

https://www.panasonic-eneloop.eu/en/chargers/bq-cc63-charger

 

 

 

Both are smart chargers, and can charge single cells.

 

 

 

Also accidentally brought a really cheap slow 4 bay eneloop charger. It only does pairs, and isn't smart at all (will just keep charging untill a timer runs out). Bad for batteries, so I don't use.

gzt

gzt

13744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2745638 17-Jul-2021 12:00
Send private message

Jase2985: no it doesn't im not sure where you came to that conclusion

Panasonic Bqcc51 says pairs:

https://eneloop.panasonic.com/en/products/charger-bq-cc51.html



Scott3
2876 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2745639 17-Jul-2021 12:01
Send private message

gzt:
Delphinus: Panasonic eneloop does 1AA or AAA at a time.

That looked hopeful but the 4x version requires pairs.

 

Panasonic makes an epic number of different chargers.

 

https://eneloop101.com/charge/eneloop-chargers/

 

Click number 4 to go to Panasonic.

Scott3
2876 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2745642 17-Jul-2021 12:06
Send private message

gzt: 
Panasonic Bqcc51 says pairs:

https://eneloop.panasonic.com/en/products/charger-bq-cc51.html

 

I think this is the one I brought by mistake. I was trying to buy a slow smart charger (auto shut off when charged), but that one is dumb, just shuts off after a 13hr timer, massively overcharging some batteries. Even ignoring the pairs thing it is a bad choice.

 

Insist on a "Smart" charger. 

Jase2985
11658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2745695 17-Jul-2021 12:15
Send private message

https://eneloop.panasonic.com/en/products/charger-bq-cc55.html

 

 

timmmay
18600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2745775 17-Jul-2021 14:49
Send private message

gzt:
timmmay: My Maha chargers are flexible, charge any number of cells at a time, and have lasted a decade.

https://mahaenergy.com/mh-c808m/

Nice. That's worth considering and appears to be sold in NZ. Probably a five year payback period for me. Do you use the battery conditioning feature?

 

I have Maha C9000 fancy charger and 801D, which is 8 cell but slower than the other 800 series which can be better for batteries than fast charging. They've lasted extremely well. I had about 60 AA cells for my camera flashes / battery packs. Yes I use both the refresh and break-in cycles on the chargers occasionally - I refresh all my cells annually.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2745845 17-Jul-2021 16:01
Send private message

I have been using a Nitecore D4 for years now, works well and allows you to charge an individual cell.

 

Fenix makes a similar charger, might be worht a look at. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TOLFNX0021/Fenix-Charger-ARE-A4-Dual-Charging-Mode-ACDC-Smart

 

 

 

 

timmmay
18600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2745849 17-Jul-2021 16:42
Send private message

Nitecore are meant to be good. Fenix is also a good brand.

neb

neb
6617 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2745854 17-Jul-2021 16:51
Send private message

Pretty much any third-party charger that's a step above cheap junk should be able to charge any number of cells of any type at the same time. In fact I'm surprised that there exist chargers where you need to charge cells in pairs, this is the first time I've heard of it.

Kraven
677 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2745856 17-Jul-2021 17:01
Send private message

Nitecore D4 as recommended above, have also had one for years. I use it for AA, AAA and 18650 Li-Ion batteries. Easy to use just put the batteries in and it senses and charges each individually.

