I recently bought a campervan, but it does not have a battery monitor for the house battery. After reading a bunch of reviews I feel this battery monitor will suit my needs.

 

There are currently 4 cables connected to the black, plus a small cable going to a Digital Voltage Sensing Relay .

 

I've got two questions:

 

1. I'll just connect all 5 cables currently connected to black to one end of the shunt.

 

2. To connect the other end of the shunt to the battery, I need a cable as well, which does not seem included in the package. I need to know the diameter of the plug on the shunt, I can't find it anywhere. The standard seems to be 8mm. The house battery has 8mm connectors too. So I assume I just have to get a black 8mm battery cable?

That sounds correct to me. I don't know what you mean by shunt in this context. 8mm battery connectors don't ring a bell with me.

I have been using the Juntek 1300 battery monitor in our motorhome for the last two years or so. A brilliant monitor for just $40.
It is used alongside our Victron SmartShunt.
Stud size? 8mm at a guess. I made cables to suit after it arrived.
The main wiring criteria is to ensure that apart from the shunt no other connection is attached to the battery negative terminal.

A little light reading started by me about two years ago. https://nzmotorhome.co.nz/Forum/viewtopic.php?f=55&t=19169

Google and YouTube will find a lot more!

Thanks @scubadoo!! Good to hear it works well. I think I'll buy it then :)

