I recently bought a campervan, but it does not have a battery monitor for the house battery. After reading a bunch of reviews I feel this battery monitor will suit my needs.

There are currently 4 cables connected to the black, plus a small cable going to a Digital Voltage Sensing Relay .

I've got two questions:

1. I'll just connect all 5 cables currently connected to black to one end of the shunt.

2. To connect the other end of the shunt to the battery, I need a cable as well, which does not seem included in the package. I need to know the diameter of the plug on the shunt, I can't find it anywhere. The standard seems to be 8mm. The house battery has 8mm connectors too. So I assume I just have to get a black 8mm battery cable?