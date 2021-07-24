Afternoon all. I just sold a bunch of random tools I had via Facebook so I can upgrade to a reliable set that does the job well.
Looking to spend $100 max. Mainly need:
Screwdrivers: flathead, Philips, square head + tools for opening up laptops and desktops.
A pliers set & maybe x1 good adjustable spanner. I'm sure I'll need a socket set one day (was part of sold tools) but haven't needed one for a year or two now.
Happy to get a large set if it's under the budget. I hear a lot of good things about Wiha. Maybe recommend a reliable brand? Repco had the Milwaukee Screwdriver 10 set for $53 recently.
Thanks