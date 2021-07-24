

Depends on whether you want a case. Knowing you will get more tools in a set you may never use

I suggest get a screwdrivers with fixed tips as your main drivers and a magnetic tip one so you can have lots of different drivers at a pinch. I have a Mish mash of brands. Stanly fuller. All have been good. The most important thing is comfort. Try different brands to get an idea. Rubber,plastic, textureds, smooth. Some are slippery with grease. Also a rounded top so you can put you weight into it without hurting your hand. I got some you can bash with a hammer which can be useful for stubborn rusted screws.

Tools that come in a case never have all the tools you want so you will end up buying individual tools anyway.

Get either a tool box or tool bag .

Some socket sets come with screwdrivers. I got from repro a socket set with all screwdrivers mentioned and some other bonus tools for around $60. Mechpro and have been happy withe the sockets...