#288803 24-Jul-2021 13:08
Afternoon all. I just sold a bunch of random tools I had via Facebook so I can upgrade to a reliable set that does the job well. 

 

Looking to spend $100 max. Mainly need:

 

Screwdrivers: flathead, Philips, square head + tools for opening up laptops and desktops. 

 

A pliers set & maybe x1 good adjustable spanner. I'm sure I'll need a socket set one day (was part of sold tools) but haven't needed one for a year or two now. 

 

 

 

Happy to get a large set if it's under the budget. I hear a lot of good things about Wiha. Maybe recommend a reliable brand? Repco had the Milwaukee Screwdriver 10 set for $53 recently. 

 

Thanks 

 

 

 

 

  #2749178 24-Jul-2021 13:35
Depends on whether you want a case. Knowing you will get more tools in a set you may never use
I suggest get a screwdrivers with fixed tips as your main drivers and a magnetic tip one so you can have lots of different drivers at a pinch. I have a Mish mash of brands. Stanly fuller. All have been good. The most important thing is comfort. Try different brands to get an idea. Rubber,plastic, textureds, smooth. Some are slippery with grease. Also a rounded top so you can put you weight into it without hurting your hand. I got some you can bash with a hammer which can be useful for stubborn rusted screws.
Tools that come in a case never have all the tools you want so you will end up buying individual tools anyway.
Get either a tool box or tool bag .
Some socket sets come with screwdrivers. I got from repro a socket set with all screwdrivers mentioned and some other bonus tools for around $60. Mechpro and have been happy withe the sockets...

  #2749300 24-Jul-2021 20:29
LovenTools sell Vessel screwdrivers, I quite like the ball grip ones I have. They are JIS rather than normal Philips, worth a google, they may not suit your usage as they are designed for stuff made in Japan. I use them on everything an rate them.

 

https://loventools.com/more-new/japanese-tools.html

  #2749310 24-Jul-2021 21:14
Thank you both for the feedback. Will look into those recommendations.



  #2749475 25-Jul-2021 15:08
Wiha are good quality but damn expensive, and while they may have been well ahead of the pack twenty to thirty years ago the generic manufacturers haven't sat still in the meantime but have incorporated as many of the lower-cost improvements as they can from better brands, e.g. today it's almost impossible to get screwdrivers that aren't Cr-V, even the most generic hex socket tools and the like are now S2, etc. So I'd go to your preferred hardware place and just assemble stuff as you need it...

