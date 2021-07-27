Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#288834 27-Jul-2021 06:21
I got my renewal from my wheelie bin provider today, Low Cost Bins, and thought it seemed a bit higher than last year. When I looked at it the price has almost doubled in 5 years. I checked the competitors and they're all almost exactly the same price for the same size of bin, which makes me wonder if there's some kind of price fixing going on, though it could be as simple as they all pay the same dump fees and have the same expenses.

 

  • 2016: $251
  • 2017: $289
  • 2019: $360
  • 2020: $360
  • 2021: $420

This is the annual fee price.

 

It almost makes you want to use city council waste collection, though the use of bags rather than wheelie bins makes that less attractive - getting catchers full of grass into those things is annoying.

  #2750305 27-Jul-2021 07:18
It’s even worse now with ALs moving to skip bins only , there is only 2 competitors now . The tip fee is massive now as well $50 up from $35 with a trailer

  #2750308 27-Jul-2021 07:22
Bin providers are also potentially trying to recover some costs after all being pushed out of Lower Hutt by the changes there. It will be very interesting to see if other councils move to the same model.

 

 

 

 

  #2750310 27-Jul-2021 07:27
You say "rubbish" which I take to mean non-recyclables, then mention lawn clippings which here (Chch) can go in the "green bin" (with proviso that they haven't come from a lawn sprayed with herbicide) and used for composting along with most household and garden organic waste.

 

Sure - it's gone up here, not sure it would be close to double over 5 years though.  

 

Council supplies green/red/yellow(recyclable) bins.  The large yellow bin and medium size red bin are collected alternate weeks, the green bin weekly.  Cost is included in rates - but not itemised out.

 

However the council website states that for some properties which do not automatically receive kerbside bins (some commercial premises ?) can "opt in" to have all three bins at a cost of $312.90 / year.

 

That would seem to indicate that $480 / year for one bin is "quite expensive", but I guess that depends...



  #2750316 27-Jul-2021 07:43
For a comparison Lower Hutt is $288/yr for a 240L bin or $144 per year for a weekly 120L bin (for rubbish only) now that rubbish collection in included in rates. Recycling is another $105 per year on top of that, and green waste (if needed) is $95 yr for a monthly collection.

  #2750328 27-Jul-2021 08:04
sbiddle:

 

For a comparison Lower Hutt is $288/yr for a 240L bin or $144 per year for a weekly 120L bin (for rubbish only) now that rubbish collection in included in rates. Recycling is another $105 per year on top of that, and green waste (if needed) is $95 yr for a monthly collection.

 

 

I checked an old address I had in lower hutt and it was $360.

  #2750331 27-Jul-2021 08:10
timmmay:

 

sbiddle:

 

For a comparison Lower Hutt is $288/yr for a 240L bin or $144 per year for a weekly 120L bin (for rubbish only) now that rubbish collection in included in rates. Recycling is another $105 per year on top of that, and green waste (if needed) is $95 yr for a monthly collection.

 

 

I checked an old address I had in lower hutt and it was $360.

 

 

These prices are the council prices so don't change based on address.

 

 

  #2750333 27-Jul-2021 08:13
Ah. I checked the price of the bin company.



  #2750334 27-Jul-2021 08:13
$480 looks like you're paying weekly, the most expensive option. You'd save $60 by paying 12 months in advance.

If you're filling the bin it is still cheaper than buying council bags @ $3.10 ea. You can't put much green waste in bags.

When we were in Wellington we shared a bin with the nextdoor neighbours and the old woman who thought we didn't know she put her bag in as well.

  #2750338 27-Jul-2021 08:22
Sorry, typo, it's $420 paying annually. If you pay monthly it goes up to $460.

 

 

 

  #2750360 27-Jul-2021 08:44
With those prices is fly-dumping a big issue?

 

Bung :

 

 ... the old woman who thought we didn't know she put her bag in as well

 

 

That comment created a mental image which made me laugh.

  #2750371 27-Jul-2021 09:13
Fred99:

 

With those prices is fly-dumping a big issue?

 

Bung :

 

 ... the old woman who thought we didn't know she put her bag in as well

 

 

That comment created a mental image which made me laugh.

 

 

Given the number of piles of rubbish I've started seeing while out running lately, I'd say yes it's becoming more of a problem.  People are disgusting and lazy.

 

And as for adding stuff to your bin, I don't understand people who will drive to the nearest skip bin they can find and dump their rubbish in it, though I guess it's the same as the previous sentence now that I type it out. 




  #2750376 27-Jul-2021 09:33
The new waste levy is in.  Probably an added source of the increases. Tip the other day has gone from $15 to $30.

  #2750384 27-Jul-2021 09:54
timmmay:

 

I got my renewal from my wheelie bin provider today, Low Cost Bins, and thought it seemed a bit higher than last year. When I looked at it the price has almost doubled in 5 years. I checked the competitors and they're all almost exactly the same price for the same size of bin, which makes me wonder if there's some kind of price fixing going on, though it could be as simple as they all pay the same dump fees and have the same expenses.

 

  • 2016: $251
  • 2017: $289
  • 2019: $360
  • 2020: $360
  • 2021: $420

 

There is even more coming down the pipe too , the Government is tripling the waste disposal levy over the next 3 years

 

Municipal landfill (class 1)    Mixed municipal wastes from residential, commercial and industrial sources  

 

2021 $20
2022 $30  
2023 $50   
2024 $60

 

https://environment.govt.nz/what-government-is-doing/areas-of-work/waste/waste-disposal-levy/expansion/

 

 

  #2750388 27-Jul-2021 10:01
That little extra for a whole truck shouldn't make all that much difference I'd have thought.

  #2750390 27-Jul-2021 10:09
timmmay:

 

Ah. I checked the price of the bin company.

 

 

Everybody in Lower Hutt got given a bin by the council and you pay for this in your rates so there is no real market left for 3rd party bin companies in Lower Hutt - while I see some red bins around still anybody paying for one of these is also paying the council for one of their bins as well.

 

 

