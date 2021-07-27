I got my renewal from my wheelie bin provider today, Low Cost Bins, and thought it seemed a bit higher than last year. When I looked at it the price has almost doubled in 5 years. I checked the competitors and they're all almost exactly the same price for the same size of bin, which makes me wonder if there's some kind of price fixing going on, though it could be as simple as they all pay the same dump fees and have the same expenses.
- 2016: $251
- 2017: $289
- 2019: $360
- 2020: $360
- 2021: $420
This is the annual fee price.
It almost makes you want to use city council waste collection, though the use of bags rather than wheelie bins makes that less attractive - getting catchers full of grass into those things is annoying.