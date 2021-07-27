You say "rubbish" which I take to mean non-recyclables, then mention lawn clippings which here (Chch) can go in the "green bin" (with proviso that they haven't come from a lawn sprayed with herbicide) and used for composting along with most household and garden organic waste.

Sure - it's gone up here, not sure it would be close to double over 5 years though.

Council supplies green/red/yellow(recyclable) bins. The large yellow bin and medium size red bin are collected alternate weeks, the green bin weekly. Cost is included in rates - but not itemised out.

However the council website states that for some properties which do not automatically receive kerbside bins (some commercial premises ?) can "opt in" to have all three bins at a cost of $312.90 / year.

That would seem to indicate that $480 / year for one bin is "quite expensive", but I guess that depends...