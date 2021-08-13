Have just done (doing) exactly this. We looked at everything from the cheaper import kits to the custom made top shelf automated stuff. We wanted something decent that didn't break the bank, at least not to much. It is very much a case of you get what you pay for.

We quickly abandoned the idea of the cheap import stuff. My research was that they are just not up to the NZ weather conditions. Wind ratings were questionable, if they even existed at all, very thin metal, sometimes just steel which will corrode, tiny posts and beams, and light powder coatings that were more likely to be damaged and fade. Also no spare parts.

The top shelf custom made stuff was awesome. Lots of providers but not a lot of variation in prices. The only way to cut down the cost was on the automation side of things, but for the 5m x 3m size we were looking for we were still in the low $20K range even for a basic one.

We ended up getting a NZ made kit set product which is done by Johnson & Cousins (a renowned Auckland company with a good reputation for quality) www.louvrekit.co.nz

I am pretty handy about the house and with the help of a mate we had it up in a day. Super impressed. It's damn solid, no leaks, and doesn't move an inch even in strong winds. I am pretty sure they can recommend installers but that will obviously increase the price. The kit set was very well designed and plenty of instructions and on-line tutorials to help. Other than hiring lifters to get the main frame up onto the posts, no special tools needed. All up was about $9K by the time we paid for the lifters hire, some extra fittings for the guttering, and some liquid refreshments for the mate :-)

Then there are the curtains...we didn't look at those before, but should have. They are VERY expensive! Just about as much as the entire roof. We have ended up ordering these https://www.nz.ziptrak.com/en/ which seem to be the main product out there. There are other options but the price doesn't vary much, and these are the only fully tracked version. We wanted something with the track so it didn't flap about, could handle NZ's harsh sun and wind, and easy to put up and down. Still waiting on those to arrive, but we have seen them before so we know they will do the job and look awesome.

You are welcome to PM me if you want more details on what we did.

We spent more than we started out intending to. But decided that this was a good capital investment in the home as much as for our enjoyment.