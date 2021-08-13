Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAluminium louver Pergola
Shanemc

65 posts

Master Geek


#289120 13-Aug-2021 13:44
Send private message

Hi all, wondering if anyone has any experience of purchasing one of these.

 

 

 

I'm looking for a 3mx4m pergola, with louvers to extend out from our living room onto the deck. Try to get it in before summer. Also thinking it would be good to get some roller blinds to go with it, to make an extra area to use in the off-season.

 

 

 

I can see them for around $2000 - $3000 from trade tested and container Door. Or considerably more from other places.

 

 

 

https://www.tradetested.co.nz/p/home-outdoor-living/awnings-pergolas/patio-covers/louvre-roof-systems/louvre-roof-system-3m-x-4m?gclid=CjwKCAjwjdOIBhA_EiwAHz8xm9yTFGNOkV7psKeDRDh9IqoVE_8wnQkPm2BBcj3Vb2R9TBdI8lUJ7RoCokUQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

 

 

https://www.containerdoor.com/nz/product_listings/aluminium-pergola-294-x-394-matte-white-154

 

 

 

Does anyone have any experience of these and warning/pitfalls to look out for.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Little
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2759674 13-Aug-2021 13:55
Send private message

I purchased a 4m x 3m and 4m x 4m this time last year(from container door). With 2 sets of blinds and 1 more on the way.

 

Good quality and fairly easy to install.

 

They can't handle heavy rain as the internal guttering is quite shallow.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Shanemc

65 posts

Master Geek


  #2759676 13-Aug-2021 14:00
Send private message

What are the blinds like?

 

Are they mess or solid, just wondering about performance in wind and keeping the warmth in - if I put one of those outdoor heaters in as well?

 

Are the fixed to the ground or in side channels?

scuwp
3583 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759682 13-Aug-2021 14:25
Send private message

Have just done (doing) exactly this.  We looked at everything from the cheaper import kits to the custom made top shelf automated stuff.  We wanted something decent that didn't break the bank, at least not to much.  It is very much a case of you get what you pay for.   

 

We quickly abandoned the idea of the cheap import stuff.  My research was that they are just not up to the NZ weather conditions.  Wind ratings were questionable, if they even existed at all, very thin metal, sometimes just steel which will corrode, tiny posts and beams, and light powder coatings that were more likely to be damaged and fade. Also no spare parts.  

 

The top shelf custom made stuff was awesome.  Lots of providers but not a lot of variation in prices.  The only way to cut down the cost was on the automation side of things, but for the 5m x 3m size we were looking for we were still in the low $20K range even for a basic one.    

 

We ended up getting a NZ made kit set product which is done by Johnson & Cousins (a renowned Auckland company with a good reputation for quality) www.louvrekit.co.nz

 

I am pretty handy about the house and with the help of a mate we had it up in a day.  Super impressed.  It's damn solid, no leaks, and doesn't move an inch even in strong winds.  I am pretty sure they can recommend installers but that will obviously increase the price.  The kit set was very well designed and plenty of instructions and on-line tutorials to help.   Other than hiring lifters to get the main frame up onto the posts, no special tools needed.  All up was about $9K by the time we paid for the lifters hire, some extra fittings for the guttering, and some liquid refreshments for the mate :-)   

 

Then there are the curtains...we didn't look at those before, but should have.  They are VERY expensive! Just about as much as the entire roof.  We have ended up ordering these https://www.nz.ziptrak.com/en/ which seem to be the main product out there.  There are other options but the price doesn't vary much, and these are the only fully tracked version.  We wanted something with the track so it didn't flap about, could handle NZ's harsh sun and wind, and easy to put up and down.  Still waiting on those to arrive, but we have seen them before so we know they will do the job and look awesome.     

 

You are welcome to PM me if you want more details on what we did. 

 

We spent more than we started out intending to. But decided that this was a good capital investment in the home as much as for our enjoyment.    

 

 




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman



blackjack17
1511 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759698 13-Aug-2021 14:59
Send private message

I installed a container door one 3 by 4 and was very impressed by the build quality and the ease of assembly.  they look identical to the adverts of the trade tested ones but a little cheaper.

 

They are way higher quality than the ones in at bunnings




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Little
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2759716 13-Aug-2021 15:45
Send private message

Shanemc:

 

What are the blinds like?

 

Are they mess or solid, just wondering about performance in wind and keeping the warmth in - if I put one of those outdoor heaters in as well?

 

Are the fixed to the ground or in side channels?

 

 

They are a mesh with wire guide lines that fix to the foot of the post.

 

I modified our pergolas and attached one side to the house.

 

All up cost about $5k.

 

neb

neb
6609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759750 13-Aug-2021 16:56
Send private message

scuwp:

Have just done (doing) exactly this.  We looked at everything from the cheaper import kits to the custom made top shelf automated stuff.  We wanted something decent that didn't break the bank, at least not to much.  It is very much a case of you get what you pay for.   

 

We quickly abandoned the idea of the cheap import stuff.  My research was that they are just not up to the NZ weather conditions.  Wind ratings were questionable, if they even existed at all, very thin metal, sometimes just steel which will corrode, tiny posts and beams, and light powder coatings that were more likely to be damaged and fade. Also no spare parts.  

 

The top shelf custom made stuff was awesome.  Lots of providers but not a lot of variation in prices.  The only way to cut down the cost was on the automation side of things, but for the 5m x 3m size we were looking for we were still in the low $20K range even for a basic one.    

 

 

We looked into this as well for the Casa redo but won't be doing the work until summer when it's dryer, since mucking around with the weatherproof cladding when it could bucket down at any point seems like a bad idea. Definitely get NZ-designed/made stuff, if there's a home show in your area in the near future go there and let them show you how their system works. Can't remember offhand which system we went with but they go into some detail about weathertightness, with tons of CAD drawings on how to set it up and what conditions it can withstand. One impressive impromptu demo I saw last year was a NZ-made-product vendor who had set up outside under their louvre system, there was quite a lot of wind and it was bucketing down and they were all standing under the louvres without a drop getting in.

tdgeek
26531 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759773 13-Aug-2021 18:26
Send private message

Shanemc:

 

Hi all, wondering if anyone has any experience of purchasing one of these.

 

 

 

I'm looking for a 3mx4m pergola, with louvers to extend out from our living room onto the deck. Try to get it in before summer. Also thinking it would be good to get some roller blinds to go with it, to make an extra area to use in the off-season.

 

 

 

I can see them for around $2000 - $3000 from trade tested and container Door. Or considerably more from other places.

 

 

 

https://www.tradetested.co.nz/p/home-outdoor-living/awnings-pergolas/patio-covers/louvre-roof-systems/louvre-roof-system-3m-x-4m?gclid=CjwKCAjwjdOIBhA_EiwAHz8xm9yTFGNOkV7psKeDRDh9IqoVE_8wnQkPm2BBcj3Vb2R9TBdI8lUJ7RoCokUQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

 

 

https://www.containerdoor.com/nz/product_listings/aluminium-pergola-294-x-394-matte-white-154

 

 

 

Does anyone have any experience of these and warning/pitfalls to look out for.

 

 

Is that installed? Seems a great price

 

 



jjnz1
1293 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759790 13-Aug-2021 19:37
Send private message

Little:

Shanemc:


What are the blinds like?


Are they mess or solid, just wondering about performance in wind and keeping the warmth in - if I put one of those outdoor heaters in as well?


Are the fixed to the ground or in side channels?



They are a mesh with wire guide lines that fix to the foot of the post.


I modified our pergolas and attached one side to the house.


All up cost about $5k.




Can I see custom eve brackets?

We are also looking at options for auto louvres. So far quotes have come in around $23-$30k.

We had this quoted three years ago and it was $14k, so we saved that and now it's at least $23k!

Ours only has one post, with two other sides connected to eves with guttering.

Also looking for a slightly cheaper options with minimum lead time.

tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2759792 13-Aug-2021 19:41
Send private message

Following this thread!

@Little how do you clean your gutters? We want one of these over our deck but we get a lot of leaves in our gutters. Usually I just hop on a ladder to clean them out. Access would be a bit difficult if we had a pergola up.

Little
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2759803 13-Aug-2021 19:59
Send private message

It's actually really easy to pop the louvre blades out. So I just take 2 out and can access the gutters.

tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2759804 13-Aug-2021 20:08
Send private message

Little: It's actually really easy to pop the louvre blades out. So I just take 2 out and can access the gutters.


Awesome I didn't realize that was a thing

mattwnz
18773 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759885 14-Aug-2021 00:46
Send private message

Little:

 

Shanemc:

 

What are the blinds like?

 

Are they mess or solid, just wondering about performance in wind and keeping the warmth in - if I put one of those outdoor heaters in as well?

 

Are the fixed to the ground or in side channels?

 

 

They are a mesh with wire guide lines that fix to the foot of the post.

 

I modified our pergolas and attached one side to the house.

 

All up cost about $5k.

 

 

 

 

 

If it is attached to a house, wouldn't it require council consent due to it being roofed? There seem to be some grey areas about what needs a consent and doesn't.

jonherries
1240 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2759887 14-Aug-2021 07:49
Send private message

My plan is timber with a clearvue type roof - that price ~$3000 is about what I am looking at for the prolam timber order. Ours will be 5mx3.4m.

Something I am interested in is whether you could do those zip screens across the underside of the rafters to do shade if required.

Jon.

Little
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2759889 14-Aug-2021 08:26
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

If it is attached to a house, wouldn't it require council consent due to it being roofed? There seem to be some grey areas about what needs a consent and doesn't.

 

 

If it is 20m^2 or less it doesn't require consent. This is why I went for 2 separate, adjacent pergolas.

 

There doesn't seem to be a limit in size of a pergola, but it must not have a roof.

 

A veranda can have a roof and be attached to a building, but has to be no greater than 20m^2.

 

 

https://www.building.govt.nz/projects-and-consents/planning-a-successful-build/scope-and-design/check-if-you-need-consents/building-work-that-doesnt-need-a-building-consent/technical-requirements-for-exempt-building-work/6-porches-verandas-and-pergolas/6-1-porches-verandas-up-to-20-sqm/

 

 

Shanemc

65 posts

Master Geek


  #2759961 14-Aug-2021 12:23
Send private message

scuwp:

 

Have just done (doing) exactly this.  We looked at everything from the cheaper import kits to the custom made top shelf automated stuff.  We wanted something decent that didn't break the bank, at least not to much.  It is very much a case of you get what you pay for.   

 

We quickly abandoned the idea of the cheap import stuff.  My research was that they are just not up to the NZ weather conditions.  Wind ratings were questionable, if they even existed at all, very thin metal, sometimes just steel which will corrode, tiny posts and beams, and light powder coatings that were more likely to be damaged and fade. Also no spare parts.  

 

The top shelf custom made stuff was awesome.  Lots of providers but not a lot of variation in prices.  The only way to cut down the cost was on the automation side of things, but for the 5m x 3m size we were looking for we were still in the low $20K range even for a basic one.    

 

We ended up getting a NZ made kit set product which is done by Johnson & Cousins (a renowned Auckland company with a good reputation for quality) www.louvrekit.co.nz

 

I am pretty handy about the house and with the help of a mate we had it up in a day.  Super impressed.  It's damn solid, no leaks, and doesn't move an inch even in strong winds.  I am pretty sure they can recommend installers but that will obviously increase the price.  The kit set was very well designed and plenty of instructions and on-line tutorials to help.   Other than hiring lifters to get the main frame up onto the posts, no special tools needed.  All up was about $9K by the time we paid for the lifters hire, some extra fittings for the guttering, and some liquid refreshments for the mate :-)   

 

Then there are the curtains...we didn't look at those before, but should have.  They are VERY expensive! Just about as much as the entire roof.  We have ended up ordering these https://www.nz.ziptrak.com/en/ which seem to be the main product out there.  There are other options but the price doesn't vary much, and these are the only fully tracked version.  We wanted something with the track so it didn't flap about, could handle NZ's harsh sun and wind, and easy to put up and down.  Still waiting on those to arrive, but we have seen them before so we know they will do the job and look awesome.     

 

You are welcome to PM me if you want more details on what we did. 

 

We spent more than we started out intending to. But decided that this was a good capital investment in the home as much as for our enjoyment.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for this info. Really helpful. A few years back I recall the lourver pergolas were in the $20K range, so interesting to hear you have been able to get a solid system down to $9K. I think Im still inclined toward the $2-3. I don't really see this as our 'forever home', and acutely aware of over capitalising previously. The curtain info is really useful. I had no idea what they would cost - but that will need some serious thinking about. I can see that $10K is actually not that bad if you end up creating a space that can double your living area 3/4 of the year. though

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 