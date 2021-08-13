Hi all, wondering if anyone has any experience of purchasing one of these.
I'm looking for a 3mx4m pergola, with louvers to extend out from our living room onto the deck. Try to get it in before summer. Also thinking it would be good to get some roller blinds to go with it, to make an extra area to use in the off-season.
I can see them for around $2000 - $3000 from trade tested and container Door. Or considerably more from other places.
https://www.tradetested.co.nz/p/home-outdoor-living/awnings-pergolas/patio-covers/louvre-roof-systems/louvre-roof-system-3m-x-4m?gclid=CjwKCAjwjdOIBhA_EiwAHz8xm9yTFGNOkV7psKeDRDh9IqoVE_8wnQkPm2BBcj3Vb2R9TBdI8lUJ7RoCokUQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
https://www.containerdoor.com/nz/product_listings/aluminium-pergola-294-x-394-matte-white-154
Does anyone have any experience of these and warning/pitfalls to look out for.