Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRobotic mowers vs cabbage trees.
nzmikec

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#289259 23-Aug-2021 14:14
Send private message

Hi All,

 

 

 

Im looking at purchasing a robotic lawnmower for my 2 lawns of total 1000m2. 

 

We mostly are looking at Husquvana AutoMower 315X but also doing research on if I can get one of these into NZ https://www.ambrogiorobot.com/en/models/view/twenty-deluxe-2020 

 

The question I thought I would put to the forum is does anyone have any experience with robotic mowers and cabbage tree fronds (?If that's what they're called). My Ego mower eats them up no problems but the auto mowers seem to have a lot less power and operate on the principle of cutting frequently. Im wondering if the hinged blades of the automower would cause less of a problem with these vs the ambrogiorobot's fixed blade. 

 

Are any robot mowers feasible with the occasional cabbage tree frond??

 

 

 

Thanks for any input. 

 

 

 

Regards, 

 

Mike C

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.

pih

pih
386 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2767302 27-Aug-2021 07:23
Send private message

Cabbage trees and lawns are a match made in hell. I love cabbage trees, but the ones growing out of my lawn have mysteriously disappeared in the last week, just in time for lawn mowing season.

MrAmerica
128 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2767312 27-Aug-2021 08:10
Send private message

pih: Cabbage trees and lawns are a match made in hell. I love cabbage trees, but the ones growing out of my lawn have mysteriously disappeared in the last week, just in time for lawn mowing season.


Agree 100%. I am surprised the ego mower can handle them as they usually end up wrapped around the shaft of anything that spins. I have had them stop my scrub cutter, 20HP ride on and even cause problems with the 3m Trimax on the tractor PTO.

I make sure we only let them grow in places where no machines are going to be needed, banks, wetlands, river bank etc, all the others (much to my wife's surprise) have gone due to cabbage tree die back which you can buy in a roundup bottle.

But to answer the OP, I would be very surprised if a robot mower will chew them up.

Gordy7
1501 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2767345 27-Aug-2021 09:12
Send private message

I pick up fibrous leaves that blow in from the neighbours.

 

I have seen fibrous leaves wrap around and jam up the folding blades of a petrol mower and they are hell to remove.

 

I use an Gardena R80Li (made by Husqvarna) on my 560 sq m of grass.

 

It has thin folding blades and I have not seen it tackle stringy leaves yet and don't want to try it.

 

Does a pretty good slice up of small balls and citrus fruit when the neighbouring kids try and feed the mower. 😀

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



Gordy7
1501 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2767350 27-Aug-2021 09:23
Send private message

You might have a problem importing an Ambrogiorobot mower as it has a Li-ion battery.

 

I did look at a Robomow that has solid blades but I did not find a way to import.... Had safer LiFePO4 batteries too.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 