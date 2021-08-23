Hi All,

Im looking at purchasing a robotic lawnmower for my 2 lawns of total 1000m2.

We mostly are looking at Husquvana AutoMower 315X but also doing research on if I can get one of these into NZ https://www.ambrogiorobot.com/en/models/view/twenty-deluxe-2020

The question I thought I would put to the forum is does anyone have any experience with robotic mowers and cabbage tree fronds (?If that's what they're called). My Ego mower eats them up no problems but the auto mowers seem to have a lot less power and operate on the principle of cutting frequently. Im wondering if the hinged blades of the automower would cause less of a problem with these vs the ambrogiorobot's fixed blade.

Are any robot mowers feasible with the occasional cabbage tree frond??

Thanks for any input.

Regards,

Mike C