Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYVacuum not turning on
Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289321 28-Aug-2021 20:39
Send private message

I have a Electrolux zpf2320tp vacuum cleaner. Owned for about four years. First time playing up.

 

It has recently decided to not turn on. Thought it was the wall socket because I switched to another and it turned on. Go to use it today and .... nothing. Since it's out of warranty, thought I'd take it apart and see what I can do. I have no vacuum fixing skills whatsoever.

 

Once I opened it up, first thing I did was push in those fuse looking things to make sure they were on properly. Image on the left (power button). I did that then put everything back together. It turned on but it was a high pitched spinning noise for 1 second. Not the usual 'vacuum is on and working' noise.

 

Should I try and get to the engine or give up? Easy fix or wait and take it to a professional?

 

Thanks

 

 

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/ea1372fa847adf8b36ffe06f3122a6ed.jpg

 

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/f5a443afac67c696c80d5005d2f85312.jpg

 

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/b26140ebe60ec9c4110055039434e6fd.jpg

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
gregmcc
2002 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2768197 28-Aug-2021 20:55
Send private message

most likely a broken wire in the plug as moving to another socket and it worked, but stopped working next time, get your self a meter and check the continuity of the power cable.

 

 

 

Another common failure point is the cord retractor, can fail, this can be a mission to reassemble.

 

Mostly what it comes down to, how much time and effort and money do you want to put in to fixing vs. just buying a new one

Arcturi
14 posts

Geek


  #2768209 28-Aug-2021 22:06
Send private message

My AEG vacuum developed a break in the wire at the retractor part (probably the cord had been pulled out right to the end too many times) and it was fixable at DIY level although needed soldering skills. Not sure that a fault here would have anything to do with your high pitched spinning noise, but it's worth checking as it started as an intermittent fault that would come right if the cord was moved.

Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2768244 29-Aug-2021 07:44
Send private message

Thanks for the responses so far. Yeah not too sure what to do. Could wait until Level 2 lockdown and take it to the engineering / electrical team at work 😄. 

 

Is there a cheap power tester that you guys recommend? 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 