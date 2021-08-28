I have a Electrolux zpf2320tp vacuum cleaner. Owned for about four years. First time playing up.

It has recently decided to not turn on. Thought it was the wall socket because I switched to another and it turned on. Go to use it today and .... nothing. Since it's out of warranty, thought I'd take it apart and see what I can do. I have no vacuum fixing skills whatsoever.

Once I opened it up, first thing I did was push in those fuse looking things to make sure they were on properly. Image on the left (power button). I did that then put everything back together. It turned on but it was a high pitched spinning noise for 1 second. Not the usual 'vacuum is on and working' noise.

Should I try and get to the engine or give up? Easy fix or wait and take it to a professional?

Thanks

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/ea1372fa847adf8b36ffe06f3122a6ed.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/f5a443afac67c696c80d5005d2f85312.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/b26140ebe60ec9c4110055039434e6fd.jpg