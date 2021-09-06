Stephendnz

Hi guys.. wondering if some of you ventilation experts here might be able to help with a question I have about Trombe walls. I don't actually plan to build one as much as try and employ the principles of them..
I have a sunroom on the direct north side of my house and when the sun shines.. it gets as hot as hell.. it opens into our main living area.. but when I open the door between the two areas.. it brings some of the heat in, but not so much that it makes that much difference to the warmth.. I am on the Westcoast.. SI. And it can still be pretty cold here, even when the sun shines.. and sometimes by the time the sun gets around enough to shine directly into the living area.. its gone.. but the sunroom has been baking since early morning.. 😁
So I was thinking that I would use the principles of the Trombe wall. by creating a hole top and bottom on the connecting wall... with a vent and non-return flap on both.. plan being that the cold air gets drawn into the hotter sunroom through the bottom and the warmer air gets pulled in through the top vent into the living area..
Obviously, it's only going to work when the sun's on it.. and I need the non-return flaps to make sure don't get cold air in when not sunny..
So wondering 1. Anyone has done anything similar.. 2. Will I need a fan to aid circulation.. 3. Anything I am missing here?
Pic attached of the Thombe wall.. even though they are usually built with closer spacing between the glass and the thermal wall.. I have seen one with a room space of about 1.5 mtr.. like a narrow sunroom.. and works super well.. but also has a huge wall of glass and a rock wall..😁
Thoughts.. ??