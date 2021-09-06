Stephendnz



Thanks everyone for the good suggestions.. Ray I had actually used the fan technique. but I think I had it back to front. I had placed a small fan at the bottom of the open door, but blowing the air out into the living room..in an attempt to extract the hot air from the sunroom.



I have just changed it over to your suggested method.. and so far I think that seems to be workking better..



Yes one day I would love to have a house in which I could incorporporate some of those passive heating option.. unfortunatly this old 1930's weatherboard ouse on somewhat shaky piles is probably not the best place to try that.. Hence my looking for easy workarounds..



Thanks again fo the help.. i think i will go ahead and make the holes.. depending on how that goes, i may add the fan option at a later date.. With the air blowing into the room.. which I hadnt thouth of that to be honest..



Actually just looking at the door between the two rooms.. maybe I will just get the hole saw out and put a 50mm hole in the top and bottom of the door.. and see how hat works..



In the house i mentioned in my OP they had a few strands of wool suspended from the top of the top opening.. and you see when it was working.. at first the wool was just just fluttering a little.. but when he closed off the entrance to his Thombe 'room' within just a few minutes you could see the wool strand were blowing almost horizontal, such was the force of thr warmer air blowing in.. no fans needed..



Cheers, and again thanks for the help.. I shall post some pics when.. and if it works...



