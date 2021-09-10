Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Goal; an awesome shower. Limitations; gravity fed water pressure, limited electricity. Should I use solar or just califont?
orangegreen

#289512 10-Sep-2021 07:11
Hi fellow Kiwis, any assistance greatly appreciated.

I want to make a shower with an enjoyable flow rate. I'm wondering about whether to use the solar water panels I have in conjunction with a califont or just use a califont.

It's Wellington, in a valley, so often doesn't get much sun. A pump gets the water to a 500 litre tank at the top of the valley. That will be my water source. I also have 2 water panel heaters and a 200litre hot water tank sitting around.

Is it worth it to situate the solar panels and get some warmish water to then send to a califont, or should I just give up on the solar and use a califont (heated jby lpg)

What are your thoughts please?

MikeAqua
  #2809425 8-Nov-2021 16:17
To address the flow and I would put in a buffer tank of some sort and pump water from there to the shower via a califont for the hot.  When you shower you will empty this tank faster than it's refilling, but it will refill nicely between showers.

 

Growing up we were supplied from a district water scheme.  Our house and farm were supplied by a very modest supply line.  We had a 400L buffer tank and a little Grundfos pump with a pressure switch to supply the house.  Worked a treat.  Showers use less water than you would think.




Mike

orangegreen

  #2809718 9-Nov-2021 07:32
Thank you for this!!!

trig42
  #2809797 9-Nov-2021 11:08
Do you get decent pressure from your 500L header tank up the hill?

 

 

 

When you say limited electricity, are you off grid?

 

We have an off grid bach up the top of the Coromandel, and we use gravity fed water (out of a stream). Our water pressure is really good (the water pipe would be about 400m long, with a fall of at least 20m+ along that length). We have no power for hot water, and we use a Bosch 16L gas califont - our shower there is awesome.

 

The califont we have is this one: https://www.elgas.co.nz/appliances/gas-hot-water-heaters/continuous-flow/bosch-16h-hydropower-gas-hot-water-system-price-622.html

 

It is capable of 16L per minute flow, hence the question on the pressure from your header tank. 16L per minute (through a decent shower head) will give you a nice shower. That califont requires no electricity to light it, runs off LPG.



wellygary
  #2809807 9-Nov-2021 11:42
trig42:

 

It is capable of 16L per minute flow, hence the question on the pressure from your header tank. 16L per minute (through a decent shower head) will give you a nice shower. That califont requires no electricity to light it, runs off LPG.

 

 

Yip, This

 

Flow rate is pretty much your only consideration,  a gas caiifont will also have a built in pump, so your pressure at the outlet will be fine, 

 

But you need to be able to feed the sucker...  what size pipe have you got from the header tank up the hill ??

 

If its too small you might need to look at a local tank for inside the house 

djtOtago
  #2809864 9-Nov-2021 13:30
wellygary:

 

Flow rate is pretty much your only consideration,  a gas caiifont will also have a built in pump, so your pressure at the outlet will be fine, 

 

</snip>

 

 

@wellygary I have not seen any gas Califonts with built in pumps. Do you have a link to one?

