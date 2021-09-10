orangegreen

Do you get decent pressure from your 500L header tank up the hill?

When you say limited electricity, are you off grid?

We have an off grid bach up the top of the Coromandel, and we use gravity fed water (out of a stream). Our water pressure is really good (the water pipe would be about 400m long, with a fall of at least 20m+ along that length). We have no power for hot water, and we use a Bosch 16L gas califont - our shower there is awesome.

The califont we have is this one: https://www.elgas.co.nz/appliances/gas-hot-water-heaters/continuous-flow/bosch-16h-hydropower-gas-hot-water-system-price-622.html

It is capable of 16L per minute flow, hence the question on the pressure from your header tank. 16L per minute (through a decent shower head) will give you a nice shower. That califont requires no electricity to light it, runs off LPG.