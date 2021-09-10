orangegreen

Hi fellow Kiwis, any assistance greatly appreciated.
I want to make a shower with an enjoyable flow rate. I'm wondering about whether to use the solar water panels I have in conjunction with a califont or just use a califont.
It's Wellington, in a valley, so often doesn't get much sun. A pump gets the water to a 500 litre tank at the top of the valley. That will be my water source. I also have 2 water panel heaters and a 200litre hot water tank sitting around.
Is it worth it to situate the solar panels and get some warmish water to then send to a califont, or should I just give up on the solar and use a califont (heated jby lpg)
What are your thoughts please?