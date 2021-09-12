Since we are in l4 and I can't get tradespeople to quote, we are considering repainting in the interior of our home. It's a 16-Year-old place, and unfortunately, when they did the original gibbing, plastering and painting, they did a terrible job. Corners aren't sharp, lots of unevenness, and a fair number of decent-sized cracks. We want to make sure when we do it, we resolve those issues. We may also take the chance to run some extra cabling.

Our home is about 200m. I suspect we may need to have some areas re-jibbed prior to plaster and painting.

How does one get a ballpark figure for something like that?

I know it's a little difficult to estimate since how long is a bit of string etc :)