Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRepainting and replastering interior of home
networkn

27541 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#289557 12-Sep-2021 17:39
Send private message

Since we are in l4 and I can't get tradespeople to quote, we are considering repainting in the interior of our home. It's a 16-Year-old place, and unfortunately, when they did the original gibbing, plastering and painting, they did a terrible job. Corners aren't sharp, lots of unevenness, and a fair number of decent-sized cracks. We want to make sure when we do it, we resolve those issues. We may also take the chance to run some extra cabling.

 

Our home is about 200m. I suspect we may need to have some areas re-jibbed prior to plaster and painting.

 

How does one get a ballpark figure for something like that?

 

I know it's a little difficult to estimate since how long is a bit of string etc :)

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
timmmay
18536 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2777106 12-Sep-2021 18:05
Send private message

You get a builder in to quote. You could also take photos and send to a builder for an estimate.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
jonb
1675 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2777131 12-Sep-2021 19:55
Send private message

Wouldn't bother re-gibbing unless for cabling purposes, the rest is not that difficult to do yourself and would probably do a better job. Filling and sanding will make things look 80% better. Other option would be to get a plasterer in to re-skim the affected walls then do the painting yourself. In my experience only about half of commercial painters can do a better job than DIY,they are just twice as fast at doing the job.

allan
1575 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2777169 12-Sep-2021 23:54
Send private message

jonb: ...In my experience only about half of commercial painters can do a better job than DIY,they are just twice as fast at doing the job.

 

And generally manage to create a lot less dust 😀



networkn

27541 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2777170 13-Sep-2021 00:02
Send private message

jonb: Wouldn't bother re-gibbing unless for cabling purposes, the rest is not that difficult to do yourself and would probably do a better job. Filling and sanding will make things look 80% better. Other option would be to get a plasterer in to re-skim the affected walls then do the painting yourself. In my experience only about half of commercial painters can do a better job than DIY,they are just twice as fast at doing the job.


When we took possession of the house there was a significant issue with the painting. The painters blamed the plasters the plasters blamed the jib guys . The guy guys blamed the builders. They had about 9 goes at correcting it and never got it looking decent. The developer said he wouldn't use the plasterer again. They re taped the joins in many areas but it still looks pretty shoddy.

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2777173 13-Sep-2021 01:23
Send private message

We're also in the same boat and looking at painting. We are considering painting over the wallpaper. We've also got a heap of outside fence to paint so have started looking at getting a reasonable airless paint sprayer and doing it ourselves. The newer spray paint guns look like they make things easier.

Following this thread with interest.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

k1wi
484 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2777175 13-Sep-2021 02:24
Send private message

networkn:
jonb: Wouldn't bother re-gibbing unless for cabling purposes, the rest is not that difficult to do yourself and would probably do a better job. Filling and sanding will make things look 80% better. Other option would be to get a plasterer in to re-skim the affected walls then do the painting yourself. In my experience only about half of commercial painters can do a better job than DIY,they are just twice as fast at doing the job.


When we took possession of the house there was a significant issue with the painting. The painters blamed the plasters the plasters blamed the jib guys . The guy guys blamed the builders. They had about 9 goes at correcting it and never got it looking decent. The developer said he wouldn't use the plasterer again. They re taped the joins in many areas but it still looks pretty shoddy.

That sucks. Ive had pros do the gib/plastering and their work has been pretty much perfect, even marrying existing old work and new work.

I’ve also skim coated and it takes a couple of rooms before the DIYer’s skill gets to a really presentable level (I started with bedrooms). Without the vacuum sander the dust is next level too.

blackjack17
1493 posts

Uber Geek


  #2777181 13-Sep-2021 07:30
Send private message

Being in lock down the perfect thing to do is just start now, just rip that gib out. :)

 

How long can it be? Bunnings will be open soon and I am sure the contractors will have plenty of time for jobs.

 

The only thing better than being lock in a house is being locked in a house under construction.




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit



scuwp
3578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2777186 13-Sep-2021 08:01
Send private message

blackjack17:

 

Being in lock down the perfect thing to do is just start now, just rip that gib out. :)

 

How long can it be? Bunnings will be open soon and I am sure the contractors will have plenty of time for jobs.

 

The only thing better than being lock in a house is being locked in a house under construction.

 

 

 

 

Why rip perfectly good Gib out?  That makes no sense to me.  Also isn't there a Gib shortage?  Is this even achievable right now?    

 

If it's just a finishing problem then sanding and plastering is all that should be needed.   Seems crazy having to re-Gib a 16 year old house.   

 

  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

qwertee
559 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2777189 13-Sep-2021 08:13
Send private message

Cost me $6000 just to repaint the interior of our 3 bedroom house in CHC  3 years ago.  Includes paint, labour and all.
Didnt have to repair jib  or other imperfections, as OP wants, but they pulled out all the nails, patched them up including a hole where the ceiling fan was.
This is excluding the garage that we opted not to paint.  

timmmay
18536 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2777190 13-Sep-2021 08:15
Send private message

hairy1: We're also in the same boat and looking at painting. We are considering painting over the wallpaper. We've also got a heap of outside fence to paint so have started looking at getting a reasonable airless paint sprayer and doing it ourselves. The newer spray paint guns look like they make things easier.

Following this thread with interest.

 

We have paint over old wallpaper. The wallpaper comes off or bubbles in places and looks bad, and painted over it's more difficult to fix. I wouldn't paint over wallpaper, I'd remove it, get a plasterer in to fix anything wrong, then paint.

rb99
2423 posts

Uber Geek


  #2777217 13-Sep-2021 09:02
Send private message

Just as a matter of interest, can you actually remove painted wallpaper from gib (and leave the gib behind...) ?




rb99

blackjack17
1493 posts

Uber Geek


  #2777218 13-Sep-2021 09:04
Send private message

scuwp:

 

blackjack17:

 

Being in lock down the perfect thing to do is just start now, just rip that gib out. :)

 

How long can it be? Bunnings will be open soon and I am sure the contractors will have plenty of time for jobs.

 

The only thing better than being lock in a house is being locked in a house under construction.

 

 

 

 

Why rip perfectly good Gib out?  That makes no sense to me.  Also isn't there a Gib shortage?  Is this even achievable right now?    

 

If it's just a finishing problem then sanding and plastering is all that should be needed.   Seems crazy having to re-Gib a 16 year old house.   

 

  

 

 

I wasn't serious




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6339 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2777230 13-Sep-2021 09:38
Send private message

jonb: Wouldn't bother re-gibbing unless for cabling purposes, the rest is not that difficult to do yourself and would probably do a better job. Filling and sanding will make things look 80% better. Other option would be to get a plasterer in to re-skim the affected walls then do the painting yourself. In my experience only about half of commercial painters can do a better job than DIY,they are just twice as fast at doing the job.

 

@networkn I’ve been an avid DIY’er for 45 years and, being a big-head, reckon I’m pretty good at a lot of stuff. As part of this, have done a fair bit of gibbing. However I’ve never got the hang of gib-stopping to the point where I’ve been happy with the quality of my own work. IMO it’s a helluva lot harder to do (properly) than it looks. Definitely a skilled job.

 

I guess it depends on the appearance standards you set for yourself but I’d think twice about doing the stopping yourself. However I would certainly consider taking @jonb second option advice to get a pro to skim and prepare the walls - then do the painting yourself.

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Scotdownunder
175 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2777255 13-Sep-2021 11:03
Send private message

I had no problem painting over wallpaper.  It was a vinyl on hardboard (50’s part of house).  Initially used special sealer paint (boy does that stink) but later tried direct application of undercoat on an inconspicuous section and it worked a treat so finished the rest that way.

mdf

mdf
3071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2777266 13-Sep-2021 11:30
Send private message

@OP - given the State of The World, I'd suggest you give a DIY repaint a go. Painting a room probably will cost you a weekend of effort, a couple of hundred dollars of paint, plus maybe that again in tools if you don't already have them. If you're still not happy, you can always re-gib later. You are looking a very long lead times for both plasterboard and tradespeople, and from the sounds of the mutual finger pointing among previous contractors, you might be in for a bit of time and effort (e.g. shimming studs to straighten out walls) and a *lot* of dust and unpleasantness while the work is underway. i.e. not going in the rooms for a week or two.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 