quickymart:

Near where I live is a large blank section, owned by the same family (as I understand). Ideal for development - but I believe they don't want to sell as they like having the space. Fair enough.

A few months ago some orange boundary(?) pegs appeared in the ground, were there for about 6 weeks then were removed/disappeared, leading me to believe maybe they had finally subdivided the land for sale.

My query is, is there any way to find out what this land could be used for? It would have enough room for a few houses, several units or a number of apartments. Or is it a case of the council just saying, "nah, it's your land, put as many dwellings as you like on there", even if it's just one great big mansion? I'm curious to know if there are any rules in place for this sort of thing.