quickymart:

ForumsHome Workshop DIYIs there any way to find out what a vacant section has been designated as?
#290016 15-Oct-2021 08:18
Near where I live is a large blank section, owned by the same family (as I understand). Ideal for development - but I believe they don't want to sell as they like having the space. Fair enough.

 

A few months ago some orange boundary(?) pegs appeared in the ground, were there for about 6 weeks then were removed/disappeared, leading me to believe maybe they had finally subdivided the land for sale.

 

My query is, is there any way to find out what this land could be used for? It would have enough room for a few houses, several units or a number of apartments. Or is it a case of the council just saying, "nah, it's your land, put as many dwellings as you like on there", even if it's just one great big mansion? I'm curious to know if there are any rules in place for this sort of thing.

  #2795687 15-Oct-2021 08:25
What do you mean by "owned by the same family". Same as what?

 

You could look at your local council's district plan to see the zoning on the land. That will tell you what development and activities are permitted on the land. In Auckland it would be the Unitary Plan. These plans are generally available to see online.

 

Auckland Unitary Plan

 

Development is tightly controlled, particularly in cities. Definitely not a case of "it's your land, put as many dwellings as you like on there".




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

If it is an Auckland based section maybe lookup the address to confirm the rates value. Would in turn confirm the land designation

https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/property-rates-valuations/pages/find-property-rates-valuation.aspx

eracode:

 

What do you mean by "owned by the same family". Same as what?

 

You could look at your local council's district plan to see the zoning on the land. That will tell you what development and activities are permitted on the land. In Auckland it would be the Unitary Plan. These plans are generally available to see online.

 

Auckland Unitary Plan

 

Development is tightly controlled, particularly in cities. Definitely not a case of "it's your land, put as many dwellings as you like on there".

 

 

Potentially 4 vacant lots (but just one big block at the moment), all owned by the one (same) family. And thanks, that's a good tip.



Just out of interest, where is it?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

This is in Beach Haven, on the North Shore.

quickymart:

 

This is in Beach Haven, on the North Shore.

 

 

Know the area - a developer could likely have a field day there. The owners could be sitting on a gold mine.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

https://data.linz.govt.nz/layer/50804-nz-property-titles/

 

If you click on the section, the estate description might give you enough detail to see what's going on.



Auckland council have a zoning map tool here 

 

https://unitaryplanmaps.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/upviewer/

 

 

Thanks all, according to that map, it looks like it's zoned as "Residential - Single House Zone", which is odd, as I'm sure I saw at least 3-4 boundary pegs there. Hmmmm.

quickymart:

 

Thanks all, according to that map, it looks like it's zoned as "Residential - Single House Zone", which is odd, as I'm sure I saw at least 3-4 boundary pegs there. Hmmmm.

 

 

They may be looking to subdivide it in to smaller sections, 

 

Just because its zoned single house, doesn't mean they cannot apply to chop it up into smaller lots ( if they meet the minimum requirements) and have each zoned ""Residential - Single House Zone"

 

 

I didn't know that. How about if say, they wanted to have adjoining units, maybe numbered from 1-4 (for example)? Would that count as a "single zone house"? Or is that called something different? MDU?

@quickymart go here and have a read for each zone

 

https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/building-and-consents/Pages/what-can-do-zone.aspx


