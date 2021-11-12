JayADee: Resene Paint store lady says the 3in1 is a tough product to use and is recommending Sure Seal instead even though they sell both.https://www.resene.co.nz/archspec/datasheets/d42-Sureseal-Sealer.pdf why is the 3in1 hard to use? Also, I have enough resene Sonyx 101 cool colour acrylic in the right colour left over for top coating. You reckon it will be too slippery? I've used it successfully on threshold wood, just touch it up as it wears off.

Not sure what she is referring to exactly but 3 in 1 does dry really quickly so you can get lag marks if you're not careful. Maybe its that? Sureseal is a really good product and is recommended for concrete too. It can also be used for other things too (e.g. gib). I also think (?) it is available in a wider range of sizes. Sureseal is easier to clean up afterwards too, though the last time I used 3 in 1 I just used an old brush and threw it away when I was done.

I wouldn't use sonyx personally. Being walked on is much more strenuous than looking nice on a weatherboard. Weatherboard paint is designed to be relatively flexible to deal with expansion and contraction in the sun, but flexibility in something you walk on isn't ideal. You might find it is a bit tacky if you stand on it after its been in the sun, and it certainly won't last as long. You might want to paint a test patch somewhere hidden (or even on a board) and see what it is like to walk on.

Sonyx is shinier than paving paint but if the concrete it is going on is even vaguely rough it will probably be okay. If you're worried about slipping, you can get a grit additive that you stir in to one of your coats to make it more abrasive / less slippery.