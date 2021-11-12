I'm interested in purchasing an ultrasonic cleaner for cleaning household stuff like jewellery, glasses, knobs etc, but I've read very mixed reviews of their effectiveness.
I've looked at models like these:
- (ok price, high shipping cost) https://www.amazon.com/Magnasonic-Professional-Ultrasonic-Eyeglasses-MGUC500/dp/B007Q2M17K/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=ultrasonic+cleaner&qid=1636702401&sr=8-3
- (cheap as) https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003394550674.html
- (moderate price) https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1000005654040.html
Is it a matter of you gets what you pays for, ie the cheap ones do diddly, but commercial-grade ones are effective?
Are there any affordable models that members would recommend, or do I just stay away at this price point?
Any feedback much appreciated.