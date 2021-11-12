I'm interested in purchasing an ultrasonic cleaner for cleaning household stuff like jewellery, glasses, knobs etc, but I've read very mixed reviews of their effectiveness.

I've looked at models like these:

Is it a matter of you gets what you pays for, ie the cheap ones do diddly, but commercial-grade ones are effective?

Are there any affordable models that members would recommend, or do I just stay away at this price point?

Any feedback much appreciated.