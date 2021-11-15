Hi, I have been searching online if a NZ store sells these. I know I can get them from overseas with the $15US delivery charge though which is very substantial for a such item.
Any ideas?
Cheers :)
Do you need a whole set?
Shimano bike arm uses JIS screws so you can get JIS screwdriver from a decent bike shop / one that sells Park Tools - but you wouldn't be able to get a whole set from the same place.
It was just easier to import them from Japan. I needed maybe at least 2 sizes for electronic devices. The +0 and +00 sizes. I think they are the 2.5mm and 2.0mm.
Piranhatools didn't list them online. I am just surprised no one carries them in NZ or do they just make do with philips style ones.
Not advertised as JIS, apparently the standard has been discontinued. For the very small tech sizes (PH000, 00, 0 etc.) I've had good luck with the proskit range you can get from PB Tech. For the bigger sizes, I've found that impact driver bit sets are much more likely to have shallower, sharper flutes than "proper" Phillips head screwdrivers and just generally not cam out. I tend to use those, even if I put the bit in a manual screwdriver. But I've never seen them specifically advertised as JIS.
Phillips, Pozi and the related ilk are kind of a pain in the bum overall. I 💗 torx best of all, and am always happy to see a hex drive. It was also a Very Good Day when I (finally) realised that what I thought were just weird looking pozi screws were actually designed to take a square drive bit in the middle of the X.