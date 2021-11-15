Not advertised as JIS, apparently the standard has been discontinued. For the very small tech sizes (PH000, 00, 0 etc.) I've had good luck with the proskit range you can get from PB Tech. For the bigger sizes, I've found that impact driver bit sets are much more likely to have shallower, sharper flutes than "proper" Phillips head screwdrivers and just generally not cam out. I tend to use those, even if I put the bit in a manual screwdriver. But I've never seen them specifically advertised as JIS.

Phillips, Pozi and the related ilk are kind of a pain in the bum overall. I 💗 torx best of all, and am always happy to see a hex drive. It was also a Very Good Day when I (finally) realised that what I thought were just weird looking pozi screws were actually designed to take a square drive bit in the middle of the X.