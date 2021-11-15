Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does NZ sell JIS screwdriver sets?
#290495 15-Nov-2021 14:42
Hi, I have been searching online if a NZ store sells these.  I know I can get them from overseas with the $15US delivery charge though which is very substantial for a such item.  

 

 

 

Any ideas?  


Cheers :) 

  #2814113 16-Nov-2021 23:20
Do you need a whole set?

 

Shimano bike arm uses JIS screws so you can get JIS screwdriver from a decent bike shop / one that sells Park Tools - but you wouldn't be able to get a whole set from the same place.

  #2814122 17-Nov-2021 01:06
I'd have thought that if anyone is going to sell them, it would be https://piranhatools.co.nz I'd hit them up.

  #2814591 17-Nov-2021 14:49
It was just easier to import them from Japan.  I needed maybe at least 2 sizes for electronic devices.  The +0 and +00 sizes.  I think they are the 2.5mm and 2.0mm.  

 

 

 

Piranhatools didn't list them online.  I am just surprised no one carries them in NZ or do they just make do with philips style ones.  



  #2814616 17-Nov-2021 15:47
Not advertised as JIS, apparently the standard has been discontinued. For the very small tech sizes (PH000, 00, 0 etc.) I've had good luck with the proskit range you can get from PB Tech. For the bigger sizes, I've found that impact driver bit sets are much more likely to have shallower, sharper flutes than "proper" Phillips head screwdrivers and just generally not cam out. I tend to use those, even if I put the bit in a manual screwdriver. But I've never seen them specifically advertised as JIS.

 

Phillips, Pozi and the related ilk are kind of a pain in the bum overall. I 💗 torx best of all, and am always happy to see a hex drive. It was also a Very Good Day when I (finally) realised that what I thought were just weird looking pozi screws were actually designed to take a square drive bit in the middle of the X. 

