We also have a Lockwood, great summer homes not great in winter if they have high cathedral ceilings. We had a polythene ground barrier laid and it made a huge difference to a musty basement smell after rain that sometimes wafted upstairs. Our windows are single glazed and we often need to replace the rubbers that shrink in the corners where wind and cold blow in.



I agree that lined curtains do make a difference. I bought thin cheap plain fleece throws or blankets in a neutral colour from the warehouse and attach them with curtain hooks to the back of the drape's tape over the already ruffled curtain. Very warm, light and not noticeable at all. The trick is to attach them flat not ruffled. You don’t need tape, you just stick the hook through the material as it doesn’t fray and cut the hem to size. Cheap, effective and doesn’t add much weight. Remove in summer.



Our bedroom windows face the street so have always had privacy nets and drapes. The huge windows were always full of condensation and the nets would brush against the window creating mould on the nets. Last winter had an idea for a quick fix. Went to Bunnings and bought the stiff medium to heavy weight clear plastic by the meter often used for table covers. Also bought stick-on Velcro dots



The windows are wide and tall with a mullion across the middle and they open above the central mullion. I pulled the plastic right across only the bottom half of the window and attached it with the stick-on Velcro to the wood frames around the aluminium window and at various spaces in between. From outside you could not see the plastic and from inside you can see clearly out of the window as if it’s glass. The nets covered it.



Result no more wet nets that could grow mould wiping up against the dripping window each time the drapes were drawn as the plastic keeps them at least 10cm away. The windows don’t get near as much condensation either. I can open the windows above the plastic without a problem. The plan was to remove the plastic in summer and replace in winter, but it is so invisible that I won’t even bother. I don’t have nets on any other windows so this method wouldn’t be attractive, but I was thinking of putting it behind slatted blinds on non opening windows in spare rooms we don’t use much.



Friends got the magnetic retrofit and I don’t think it made a huge warmth difference except for less condensation. Two bedrooms and a lounge with windows and French doors cost 13k