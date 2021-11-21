Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290578 21-Nov-2021 08:03
I have a 2 storey house in West Harbour, Auckland. The second storey is an oblong, but the first storey has many roofs.

 

The gutters are Taylor Fascia with square down-pipes. The house is 31 years old and I have owned it from new.

 

I recently noticed weeds growing in the gutters on the first storey and went up on a ladder to clear them out.

 

I was astonished at the amount of debris in them. There are a lot of palms surrounding our property, but we don't have any palms.

 

I think the debris is bits of the palms.

 

I could get the weeds out, but the small gap in the gutters (fascia to Monier Tiles) meant I couldn't get my hand in.

 

So I contacted an Auckland company, recommended by Edwards and Hardy (because they only do 1 storey houses) and they quoted:

 

$745 (incl GST) - GUTTER CLEAR - Hand Clear of Gutter System and flush if blocked (2 technician safety team)

 

$981 (incl GST) - PREMIUM GUTTER CLEAR - External clean of gutters and fascia. Clear and rinse of gutter system,
including downpipe check - 2 man safety team.

 

I was taken aback about the cost, but I assume the days of someone just climbing up a ladder and walking around the roof without any safety gear is long gone due to Health and Safety.

 

24 hours after the receiving the quote, I had a follow up email asking what our intentions were. I thought that was a bit quick.

 

I will be ringing them on Monday, because 'Hand Clear' in mind is not going to work and so I need to know what 'Clear and rinse' entails.

 

Anyone had gutters cleaned on a 2 storey house and what methods are used nowadays?

 

Any recommendations on the Company used?

 

Also, what happaens to the debris once it goes down a downpipe. Is the debris free to enter the stormwater pipes?




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

RunningMan
7083 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816395 21-Nov-2021 08:06
Roof cleaning companies often include putting downpipe diverters in with the first clean, so debris is dumped on the ground, not down the stormwater. Check if the price includes this. The diverters remain for next time.

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816402 21-Nov-2021 08:33
RunningMan:

 

Roof cleaning companies often include putting downpipe diverters in with the first clean, so debris is dumped on the ground, not down the stormwater. Check if the price includes this. The diverters remain for next time.

 

 

I already have diverters fitted, I had forgotten about them as they blend in with the dark brown painted downpipes.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

k1w1k1d
1015 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816411 21-Nov-2021 09:03
Also ask them what health and safety steps they are taking, and how much of the amount charged is for this.

 

Work got a quote recently for $60K to replace part of the roof. $20K was for H&S. 



Bung
4642 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816415 21-Nov-2021 09:17
After 31 years if you haven't had water damage caused by gutters overflowing you're very lucky. Average the cost over a few years and it won't seem so bad. The sort of bill I don't like is the cost of servicing the car at the dealer's to maintain the warranty when I strongly suspect it only gets an oil change that I could easily do myself.

gzt

gzt
13758 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2816416 21-Nov-2021 09:21
31 years, consider replacement instead. UV will be doing it's work on the PVC. Minor cleaning may disturb it enough to break a few bits here and there. That will be super annoying in the circumstances.

timmmay
18629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2816420 21-Nov-2021 09:47
Gutter cleaning is always expensive, it's quite manual. Using a power washer / water blaster can work, but you can't put the gunk down the drain. I tend to just get up on a ladder and do it myself by hand, with a helper to ensure safety in some spots.

 

Regarding H&S, a few years ago I had the roof replaced. They had to increase an older quote to account for H&S, and said they needed scaffolding and all sorts of equipment. They didn't use any safety equipment at all, they just made more profit.

Dynamic
3406 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2816421 21-Nov-2021 10:02
Any interest in DIY?

 

I've used one of these on a single story house on a sloping section with a ladder successfully:

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gutter-boss-extendable-gutter-cleaner-2-1m/p/322880

 

 

 

There must be a 2 story equivelent.  

 

https://www.topmaq.co.nz/51m-telescopic-pressure-washer-wand-clwa6000 

 

Have a look here for more inspiration as to what to search for locally:

 

https://livingproofmag.com/gutter-cleaning-tools-for-2-story-house/ 




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

k1w1k1d
1015 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816422 21-Nov-2021 10:02
Did you ask for a price reduction?

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2816423 21-Nov-2021 10:03
timmmay:

 

said they needed scaffolding and all sorts of equipment. They didn't use any safety equipment at all, they just made more profit.

 

 

Did you just let it go at that? That’s not on.

 

Were they members of the Roofing Association?

https://www.ranz.co.nz/health-and-safety/

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Bung
4642 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816425 21-Nov-2021 10:15
gzt: 31 years, consider replacement instead. UV will be doing it's work on the PVC. Minor cleaning may disturb it enough to break a few bits here and there. That will be super annoying in the circumstances.


What pvc? From the tight fascia to tile clearance it sounds like OP has the Taylor Fascia with internal gutters. AFAIK thzt is all steel. Its drawback is the tendency for any overflow to go back into the soffit and down into walls.

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816547 21-Nov-2021 13:13
alisam:

 

RunningMan:

 

Roof cleaning companies often include putting downpipe diverters in with the first clean, so debris is dumped on the ground, not down the stormwater. Check if the price includes this. The diverters remain for next time.

 

 

I already have diverters fitted, I had forgotten about them as they blend in with the dark brown painted downpipes.

 

 

I looked at my diverters and I think it is not what you had in mind.

 

On one side of the square downpipes I have 2 smallish rubbers covers.

 

I seem to remember that two holes were drilled, one of which (probably lower) was used to hold a balloon. We have had the roof cleaned a few times, so I assume the diverters were to ensure the chemicals did not reach the stormwater pipes.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816548 21-Nov-2021 13:18
Bung:
gzt: 31 years, consider replacement instead. UV will be doing it's work on the PVC. Minor cleaning may disturb it enough to break a few bits here and there. That will be super annoying in the circumstances.


What pvc? From the tight fascia to tile clearance it sounds like OP has the Taylor Fascia with internal gutters. AFAIK thzt is all steel. Its drawback is the tendency for any overflow to go back into the soffit and down into walls.

 

Before lockdown, I was talking to my neighbour and his gutters had overflowed causing damage. He said, our system was the same as his. His house is older than ours, about 32 years old. So only about by 1 year. He is not the original owner.

 

I have seen some pretty extensive Auckland downpours in 31 years, but we have never have the internal water damage. Yes, the gutters leak massive amounts of water through the pre-drilled holes in the Taylor Fascia.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816549 21-Nov-2021 13:19
k1w1k1d:

 

Did you ask for a price reduction?

 

 

I will be asking.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816551 21-Nov-2021 13:28
Dynamic:

 

Any interest in DIY?

 

I've used one of these on a single story house on a sloping section with a ladder successfully:

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gutter-boss-extendable-gutter-cleaner-2-1m/p/322880

 

 

 

There must be a 2 story equivelent.  

 

https://www.topmaq.co.nz/51m-telescopic-pressure-washer-wand-clwa6000 

 

Have a look here for more inspiration as to what to search for locally:

 

https://livingproofmag.com/gutter-cleaning-tools-for-2-story-house/ 

 

 

I do have something very, very similar to your link to the telescopic wand. I don't know where it came from (but was NZ online). It is a pretty robust telescopic wand which fits onto my Briggs and Stratton Power Washer.

 

So, all I need is to find an attachment and at least try it, before spending a lot of money.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816553 21-Nov-2021 13:34
timmmay:

 

Gutter cleaning is always expensive, it's quite manual. Using a power washer / water blaster can work, but you can't put the gunk down the drain. I tend to just get up on a ladder and do it myself by hand, with a helper to ensure safety in some spots.

 

Regarding H&S, a few years ago I had the roof replaced. They had to increase an older quote to account for H&S, and said they needed scaffolding and all sorts of equipment. They didn't use any safety equipment at all, they just made more profit.

 

 

Why can't you put the 'gunk down the drain'? Because it's not eco friendly? Most of the debris in the gutter is leaves and grit that has come off the Monier tiles.

 

I am not sure how I can avoid it. The downpipes are totally self contained and I would have to cut a drainpipe (several) in two (near the bottom).




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

