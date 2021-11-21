I have a 2 storey house in West Harbour, Auckland. The second storey is an oblong, but the first storey has many roofs.

The gutters are Taylor Fascia with square down-pipes. The house is 31 years old and I have owned it from new.

I recently noticed weeds growing in the gutters on the first storey and went up on a ladder to clear them out.

I was astonished at the amount of debris in them. There are a lot of palms surrounding our property, but we don't have any palms.

I think the debris is bits of the palms.

I could get the weeds out, but the small gap in the gutters (fascia to Monier Tiles) meant I couldn't get my hand in.

So I contacted an Auckland company, recommended by Edwards and Hardy (because they only do 1 storey houses) and they quoted:

$745 (incl GST) - GUTTER CLEAR - Hand Clear of Gutter System and flush if blocked (2 technician safety team)

$981 (incl GST) - PREMIUM GUTTER CLEAR - External clean of gutters and fascia. Clear and rinse of gutter system,

including downpipe check - 2 man safety team.

I was taken aback about the cost, but I assume the days of someone just climbing up a ladder and walking around the roof without any safety gear is long gone due to Health and Safety.

24 hours after the receiving the quote, I had a follow up email asking what our intentions were. I thought that was a bit quick.

I will be ringing them on Monday, because 'Hand Clear' in mind is not going to work and so I need to know what 'Clear and rinse' entails.

Anyone had gutters cleaned on a 2 storey house and what methods are used nowadays?

Any recommendations on the Company used?

Also, what happaens to the debris once it goes down a downpipe. Is the debris free to enter the stormwater pipes?