openmedia:

We've got a range of basic LED E27 bulbs in recessed downlights in our house, and most of them have been working without issue, but one of the LED lights in my home office has just failed with a heat problem.

I actually don't use the main lights very often so these bulbs haven't been on very often, plus I also date the bulbs when I fit them so I know this was puchased and installed back in August last year. The bulb started to flicker and then lost a lot of its power. When I remove the bulb the base was way to hot to touch so I put it somewhere safe overnight to cool down.

First time I've seen any LED E27 bulbs fail since we started using them about 4 years ago, so I'm wondering if anyone else has seen a similar problem.

Here is a link to the bulbs @ Mitre 10