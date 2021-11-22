You know those white diamond mesh doors?

I had to demolish my conservatory built around my front door so can't leave my front door open in summer now for air like we always have. So I was thinking of getting an old timey looking 'security' door. I'm going with the old school one because I want it to LOOK like one, not just look like a screen door as the newer looking ones do with the stainless mesh.

So anyway, your advice please as to if the really simple single lock will suffice or if we need the more secure three point system. (more expensive and more possibly to go wrong) We won't be leaving our main door open if we aren't home, just at night while sleeping or during the day. The door is right near our bedroom door...

Thanks for any advice, the company is sending a rep around to quote this avo.