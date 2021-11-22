Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Security screen doors advice of which one please
JayADee

2006 posts

Uber Geek


#290594 22-Nov-2021 09:41
You know those white diamond mesh doors?

 

I had to demolish my conservatory built around my front door so can't leave my front door open in summer now for air like we always have. So I was thinking of getting an old timey looking 'security' door. I'm going with the old school one because I want it to LOOK like one, not just look like a screen door as the newer looking ones do with the stainless mesh.

 

So anyway, your advice please as to if the really simple single lock will suffice or if we need the more secure three point system. (more expensive and more possibly to go wrong) We won't be leaving our main door open if we aren't home, just at night while sleeping or during the day. The door is right near our bedroom door...

 

Thanks for any advice, the company is sending a rep around to quote this avo.

timmmay
18380 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2816936 22-Nov-2021 09:59
Where do you live? Rural, city, or town? Much of a crime problem in your area?

 

I'd be a bit nervous with a flimsy door the only thing stopping people getting in at night. One that looks more substantial would be a better deterrent. Might be good to keep insects out as well potentially. Then again, anyone can get into any house any time with a crow bar, it's just a little bit slower and louder that way.

 

We put in a ducted heating / cooling system, MUCH more expensive at around $15K but more secure as well.

Benjip
845 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2816948 22-Nov-2021 10:22
We just had one of these installed (top row, second image, if you're on desktop) with the three-point locking system and it feels very sturdy/secure when fully locked with the three-point locking system. You can also just do a "one point" lock by flicking the toggle on the inside (not shown in the image) for when you're home but still want it locked.

 

We have a great ducted AC system too, but sometimes it's nice to have natural airflow during the day. Our cats are inside cats, hence needing the mesh that they can't bust through.

 

If you're using the same crowd (Screens R Us), I can't fault their workmanship or product. They did a fantastic job and only took an hour or two.

Davoid
118 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817059 22-Nov-2021 13:40
As Benjip, we also used screens r us with the same security door (3 pin) and are very happy with it, also found the company very helpful and easy to deal with.



cshwone
878 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817063 22-Nov-2021 13:52
Davoid:

 

As Benjip, we also used screens r us with the same security door (3 pin) and are very happy with it, also found the company very helpful and easy to deal with.

 

Is this the same company as Amplimesh as their products look very similar even to the names of various elements?

Davoid
118 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2817137 22-Nov-2021 14:32
sorry, no idea. But your right, they do look like the same products.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6398 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2817150 22-Nov-2021 14:44
I believe Amplimesh is the manufacturer/supplier of the grills and mesh. Screens R Us (and other companies) builds and supplies the finished product. We've got Screens R Us coming to give us a quote next week. 




JayADee

2006 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820041 26-Nov-2021 20:39
Thanks for the replies. Especially saying you're happy with these type of doors. I just prefer the fresh air.
Small town, lots of crime but mostly opportunistic. Our house is set back from the road so it's not especially noticeable that the main door isn’t closed.

 


We're going to go with the single lock (Partly because I don't like people drilling into my house) and getting them on both front doors but we're only leaving the one door open at night. Won't leave the regular door open if we aren't there ie we will close it if we are going in the backyard. Standard white diamond.

 

The dog is going to like having the view back even though it won’t be quite as nice for him as laying on the step looking though glass.

 

 



Davoid
118 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2820094 27-Nov-2021 07:04
We have aluminum joinery and the security door comes in it's own frame that is secured to the exterior of the joinery, so having the 3 point locking it is into the doors own frame. If yours is timber joinery that may be a different system to attach.

neb

neb
6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820372 27-Nov-2021 23:05
timmmay:

I'd be a bit nervous with a flimsy door the only thing stopping people getting in at night.

 

 

You'd be surprised how much resistance even a flimsy-looking door will put up, there are plenty of Youtube videos showing this. Burglars aren't going to spend fifteen minutes attacking the screen with a crowbar making a huge attention-drawing racket, if they can't get in quickly they'll go for easier pickings.

JayADee

2006 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820789 29-Nov-2021 06:42
Davoid:

 

We have aluminum joinery and the security door comes in it's own frame that is secured to the exterior of the joinery, so having the 3 point locking it is into the doors own frame. If yours is timber joinery that may be a different system to attach.

 

 

the door near the bedroom will be getting one of those frames to extend the frame outward a bit because that door has a wooden water ledge at the bottom I don't want to mess with. The other door is going right onto my joinery.

 

I think it will be enough of a deterrent but I wouldn’t rely on it if we weren’t home. If anybody messes with the door the dog will tell me. Lol. For a lab he's a better watch dog than at least one of my shepherds was.

