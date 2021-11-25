We had a gas cook top and built in 60cm electric oven.

We decided we wanted an induction hob (4 positions) and a single gas wok burner and we replaced the oven with the same size.

The electrician said our wiring was fine, but did some upgrades in the switch box.

You will need to get the electrician to check it out - probably a good idea to do that before you buy anything - just so you know.

I have to say though - the induction is great. It's much faster than gas.