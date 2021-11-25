Hi, wanting some advice on what type of cooktop I can replace our one with - without needing to have the wiring changed.
We have a late 80s house. A fairly standard Ceramic 4 burner bench cooktop and separate oven. I can not find anything indicating the wattage on it. But similar looking cooktops today seem to be around 6000watts. The fuse seems to be rated 32A. This would be running the cooktop and standard oven.
I am wondering about getting a larger cooktop - like a 5 burner (7502 - 8929W) or get an induction cooktop (6600 ~ 7200W). Are either of these going to be problematic?
Cheers
Shane